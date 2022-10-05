Menu
Search
Search

Chloë Grace Moretz Reflects...

The Carrie and the Kick-Ass star, Chloe Grace Moretz, recently disclosed the darkness...

Who Is Ryan Grantham’s...

In the Diary of a Wimpy Kid actor, Ryan Grantham has been sentenced...

Who Is Maryka? About...

What are we getting to hear these days? Is Adam Levine cheating on...

Renowned American Jazz Organist...

Joey Defrancesco, the munificent Jazz Organist, saxophonist, and trumpeter of America died on...
HomeNet WorthTia Mowry Net...

Tia Mowry Net Worth- Is Tia Mowry Still Married To Cory Hardrict? Bio, Age, Career

Written by Linda Crystal
Estimated reading time: 10 minutes
Tia Mowry Net Worth- Is Tia Mowry Still Married To Cory Hardrict Bio, Age, Career

Tia Mowry is one of the outrageously fierce American actresses who has carved out her own space in the Hollywood industry with undiluted hard work and unfaltering faith in her talents. Tia Mowry with her astounding career has managed to gain a handsome net worth estimated at $4 Million. Tia Mowry’s unbridled enthusiasm has been engraved on every atom of her surroundings.

Tia Dashon Mowry-Hardrict gained a tremendous amount of recognition and fame with her single performance in the sitcom entitled Sister, Sister. Tia Mowry has managed to pull off such a character and with that single piece of work, she wouldn’t have to turn back in her career anymore. 

Tia Mowry Biography

Tia Dashon Mowry one of the enrapturing American actresses, producer, entrepreneur, highly acknowledged television personality and an amazing former singer was born on July 6, 1978, in Gelnhausen, Hesse, West Germany.

Tia Mowry Net Worth

Her parents were Darlene Renee Mowry and Timothy John Mowry. Her father was in the U S Army and he was always bound by his duty obligations where he could never be there at Tia’s birth.

Full Name Tia Dashon Mowry-Hardrict
Birth DateJuly 6, 1978
Age44
Birth PlaceGelnhausen, West Germany
QualificationGraduate
ProfessionActress
producer
author
entrepreneur
television personality
former singer
Net Worth$4 Million
Marital StatusMarried
NationalityAmerican
SpouseCory Hardrict
Children2

In spite of this her mother Darlene always took care of her children by several means. She has two siblings and one of them is her twin sister named Tamera Mowry they both have two brothers named Tahj Mowry and Tavior Mowry.

Tia Mowry is married to Cory Hardrict and has two children. Tia Mowry is now at her 44 years of age she is very well active in her career. She started her journey in the late 1990s and with unbridled enthusiasm, she still reign over her career. 

Tia Mowry Net Worth

Tia Mowry with her astounding career has managed to gain a handsome net worth estimated at $4 Million. Much of her wealth is acquired from her acting career and within a brief period of time, Tia Mowry rose to prominence by having a steer clear career breakthroughs among her other contemporaries. 

Also Check:

How Much Is Wells Adams Net Worth? Career, Wiki, Age, Bio/Wiki

Tamera Mowry Net Worth- How Rich Is The Sister, Sister Actress? Bio, Career, Husband, Movies 

Tia Mowry Early Life 

Born into the outskirts of Hesse, West Germany Tia Mowry was born in July 6, 1978 and now she is at her 44 years. Her parents were always the pillars of strength and Tia Mowry had two siblings. 

Her father was in the US Army and he always had to leave his family at the hands of his wife. Both of Tia Mowry’s parents were from English, Irish and Afro-Bahamian descent. Though Tia Mowry is having American nationality she inherits her parents ancestry by making her a hybrid multicultural descent. 

Her parents was the high school love birds and they always joined hands in every situations even at the work. Darlene and Timothy joined Army and both acquired the rank of a sergeant. 

From her childhood itself Tia Mowry showed her unswerving enthusiasm towards acting and always desired to become a well-known actress. Because of her stoic personality Tia Mowry has achieved her biggest dream and leading a blissful life.

Tia Mowry Career Beginnings

Tia Mowry’s volition to become one of the most desired actresses became true but the path she had to undergo was quite a good one. Tia and her twin sister decided to step into the world which was indeed confounding they both entered as pageants in different shows.

Tia Mowry and her family was in Texas and in order to pursue an acting career she vehemently pleaded with her mother to move to California. 

In 1990, after her relentless beseech Tia Mowry and her family moved to California under one condition that was put forth by her mother that within one month Tia should find herself fit into the acting job.

By this condition, Tia Mowry and her sister were fiercely searching for job opportunities and they first started appearing in commercials and small roles. 

Tia Mowry Net Worth

One of Tia Mowry’s bodacious roles that would stand alone in her career statistics is the role of Sister, Sister as Tia Landry. This show entails the plot where a twin baby separated at birth finally after long ages enduring several impediments reunite with her then-separated twin sister.

This show had a remarkable effect on the public and Tia Mowry garnered fame and recognition within a snap of fingers. 

After this successful show both real-life sisters, Tia and Tamera Mowry pursued a degree in Psychology at Pepperdine University. The twin sister was always together and they both got the next opportunity to appear in the Film The Hot Chick directed by Rob Schneider. Apart from acting Tia Mowry gave her voice for the 4Kids TV Cartoon named Bratz. 

Her starring role in BET television series The Game and her title name was Melanie Barnett. Both these twin sisters were amazing singers and even their day-to-day life were made into a reality show which was highly remarkable. 

Being utterly amazing singers Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry showcased their inexplicable vocal capabilities including You Can’t Hurry Love, Amazing Grace, and I am Going Down in the episodes of the show Sister. 

Moreover, Tia Mowry started a new channel that followed her cooking channel named Tia Mowry at Home. she was an amazing chef and she made different miscellaneous food items which made the audience drool. 

Being a multi-faceted person Tia Mowry even found herself fit into the art of writing and she wrote her debut book entitled Oh, Baby: Pregnancy Tales and Advice from One Hot Mama to Another. The book entailed the life-changing moments of becoming a mother, especially a pregnant-working mother. In 2016, Tia Mowry appeared with her lovable twin sister in the talk show The Real. 

Tia Mowry Personal Life

The film Hollywood Horror paved the way for the two destined people to meet and Tia Mowry found her better half, Cory Hardrict on the set of this film. After long dating years, probably long six years, they both decided to get engaged and they found the auspicious day of Christmas to get engaged. 

Following the engagement in 2006, later after two years Tia and Cory got married on April 20, 2008, in California. After spending two years as husband and wife in 2011 they became parents.

The name of their son is Cree Taylor who was born in June 28, 2011. After her first baby in 2018 Tia passionately announced that they are expecting another token of love and this time it was a daughter named Cairo Tiahna born on May 5, 2018. 

But after indeed a long relationship with Cory, Tia announced their separation news via her Instagram account and this news was quite disappointing and repugnant to her fans. 

Tia Mowry Awards And Nominations

  • She has won Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in 1999
  • In 2000, Tia has won the Award for the Oustanding Lead Actress in a comedy series
  • Tia has won the Outstanding Children’s program award in 2020
  • Following the years 2021, 2022, Tia has won the Oustanding Children’s program award.
  • Tia was nominated for NAMIC Vision Awards for Best Performance – comedy in 2014 and in 2015
  • In 1996, she was nominated for Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards for Favorite Television Actress
  • In 2012, Tia was nominated for the People’s Choice Awards for Favorite Television Celebrity Star.
  • 2012, Tia Mowry was nominated for Teen Choice Awards for Choice TV/ Reality/ Variety Star- Female 
  • She was nominated for Young Artist Awards for Best performance in a TV Comedy- leading young actress in 1997. 

Also Read:

Tiffany Jackson Death: WNBA And Former Texas Longhorns Star Passed Away At Age 37

Loretta Lynn Net Worth – The Evergreen Epic American Songstress!

Load more

Get notified whenever we post something new!

Continue reading

Linda Crystal -
Net Worth

Loretta Lynn Net Worth – The Evergreen Epic American Songstress!

The epic American songstress, Loretta Lynn died at the age of 90, announced to her family on October 4, 2022. The legendary artist has racked up 24 No.1 singles including the hits Come Home A’ Drinkin’ and Coal Miner’s...
Linda Crystal -
Entertainment

Who is Black Panther in Wakanda Forever? Is it Shuri?

The new trailer for the superhero flick Black Panther sequel seems to all but leave a strong hunch regarding the new choice of Marvel Cinematic Universe to bring out Shuri as Black Panther. Although Marvel has not released its...
Linda Crystal -
Movies News

Super Mario Movie Teaser To Be Out On October 6, Announces Chris Pratt

With all the hype it deserves, the Untitled Super Mario movie based on the ever-favorite game Super Mario is all set to release its teaser trailer on October 6 Thursday. Being such an iconic game and a very fond...

Stay Connected. Stay Informed

Explore Categories

Who we are

Head Quarters

  • 1622 Aspen Court
  • Boston,Massachusetts
  • 2108
  • United States
  • Telephone Number : 617-368-6084
  • Mobile Number : +18339612069
  • E-Mail : info@alphanewscall.com

About US

  • Alpha News Call is Massachusetts’ foremost entertainment news magazine. As the name suggests, we strive constantly to be the “alpha” or the “first” when it comes to breaking news stories in entertainment. With a dedicated and passionate crop of popular entertainment news journalists on our roster, we excel in bringing you interesting stories from the world of movies, TV shows, web series, games, music, celebrity gossip, and more.
Copyright © 2022 Alpha News Call | All Rights Reserved