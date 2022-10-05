Tia Mowry is one of the outrageously fierce American actresses who has carved out her own space in the Hollywood industry with undiluted hard work and unfaltering faith in her talents. Tia Mowry with her astounding career has managed to gain a handsome net worth estimated at $4 Million. Tia Mowry’s unbridled enthusiasm has been engraved on every atom of her surroundings.

Tia Dashon Mowry-Hardrict gained a tremendous amount of recognition and fame with her single performance in the sitcom entitled Sister, Sister. Tia Mowry has managed to pull off such a character and with that single piece of work, she wouldn’t have to turn back in her career anymore.

Tia Mowry Biography

Tia Dashon Mowry one of the enrapturing American actresses, producer, entrepreneur, highly acknowledged television personality and an amazing former singer was born on July 6, 1978, in Gelnhausen, Hesse, West Germany.

Her parents were Darlene Renee Mowry and Timothy John Mowry. Her father was in the U S Army and he was always bound by his duty obligations where he could never be there at Tia’s birth.

Full Name Tia Dashon Mowry-Hardrict Birth Date July 6, 1978 Age 44 Birth Place Gelnhausen, West Germany Qualification Graduate Profession Actress

producer

author

entrepreneur

television personality

former singer Net Worth $4 Million Marital Status Married Nationality American Spouse Cory Hardrict Children 2

In spite of this her mother Darlene always took care of her children by several means. She has two siblings and one of them is her twin sister named Tamera Mowry they both have two brothers named Tahj Mowry and Tavior Mowry.

Tia Mowry is married to Cory Hardrict and has two children. Tia Mowry is now at her 44 years of age she is very well active in her career. She started her journey in the late 1990s and with unbridled enthusiasm, she still reign over her career.

Tia Mowry Net Worth

Tia Mowry with her astounding career has managed to gain a handsome net worth estimated at $4 Million. Much of her wealth is acquired from her acting career and within a brief period of time, Tia Mowry rose to prominence by having a steer clear career breakthroughs among her other contemporaries.

Tia Mowry Early Life

Born into the outskirts of Hesse, West Germany Tia Mowry was born in July 6, 1978 and now she is at her 44 years. Her parents were always the pillars of strength and Tia Mowry had two siblings.

Her father was in the US Army and he always had to leave his family at the hands of his wife. Both of Tia Mowry’s parents were from English, Irish and Afro-Bahamian descent. Though Tia Mowry is having American nationality she inherits her parents ancestry by making her a hybrid multicultural descent.

Her parents was the high school love birds and they always joined hands in every situations even at the work. Darlene and Timothy joined Army and both acquired the rank of a sergeant.

From her childhood itself Tia Mowry showed her unswerving enthusiasm towards acting and always desired to become a well-known actress. Because of her stoic personality Tia Mowry has achieved her biggest dream and leading a blissful life.

Tia Mowry Career Beginnings

Tia Mowry’s volition to become one of the most desired actresses became true but the path she had to undergo was quite a good one. Tia and her twin sister decided to step into the world which was indeed confounding they both entered as pageants in different shows.

Tia Mowry and her family was in Texas and in order to pursue an acting career she vehemently pleaded with her mother to move to California.

In 1990, after her relentless beseech Tia Mowry and her family moved to California under one condition that was put forth by her mother that within one month Tia should find herself fit into the acting job.

By this condition, Tia Mowry and her sister were fiercely searching for job opportunities and they first started appearing in commercials and small roles.

One of Tia Mowry’s bodacious roles that would stand alone in her career statistics is the role of Sister, Sister as Tia Landry. This show entails the plot where a twin baby separated at birth finally after long ages enduring several impediments reunite with her then-separated twin sister.

This show had a remarkable effect on the public and Tia Mowry garnered fame and recognition within a snap of fingers.

After this successful show both real-life sisters, Tia and Tamera Mowry pursued a degree in Psychology at Pepperdine University. The twin sister was always together and they both got the next opportunity to appear in the Film The Hot Chick directed by Rob Schneider. Apart from acting Tia Mowry gave her voice for the 4Kids TV Cartoon named Bratz.

Her starring role in BET television series The Game and her title name was Melanie Barnett. Both these twin sisters were amazing singers and even their day-to-day life were made into a reality show which was highly remarkable.

Being utterly amazing singers Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry showcased their inexplicable vocal capabilities including You Can’t Hurry Love, Amazing Grace, and I am Going Down in the episodes of the show Sister.

Moreover, Tia Mowry started a new channel that followed her cooking channel named Tia Mowry at Home. she was an amazing chef and she made different miscellaneous food items which made the audience drool.

Being a multi-faceted person Tia Mowry even found herself fit into the art of writing and she wrote her debut book entitled Oh, Baby: Pregnancy Tales and Advice from One Hot Mama to Another. The book entailed the life-changing moments of becoming a mother, especially a pregnant-working mother. In 2016, Tia Mowry appeared with her lovable twin sister in the talk show The Real.

Tia Mowry Personal Life

The film Hollywood Horror paved the way for the two destined people to meet and Tia Mowry found her better half, Cory Hardrict on the set of this film. After long dating years, probably long six years, they both decided to get engaged and they found the auspicious day of Christmas to get engaged.

Following the engagement in 2006, later after two years Tia and Cory got married on April 20, 2008, in California. After spending two years as husband and wife in 2011 they became parents.

The name of their son is Cree Taylor who was born in June 28, 2011. After her first baby in 2018 Tia passionately announced that they are expecting another token of love and this time it was a daughter named Cairo Tiahna born on May 5, 2018.

But after indeed a long relationship with Cory, Tia announced their separation news via her Instagram account and this news was quite disappointing and repugnant to her fans.

Tia Mowry Awards And Nominations

She has won Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in 1999

In 2000, Tia has won the Award for the Oustanding Lead Actress in a comedy series

Tia has won the Outstanding Children’s program award in 2020

Following the years 2021, 2022, Tia has won the Oustanding Children’s program award.

Tia was nominated for NAMIC Vision Awards for Best Performance – comedy in 2014 and in 2015

In 1996, she was nominated for Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards for Favorite Television Actress

In 2012, Tia was nominated for the People’s Choice Awards for Favorite Television Celebrity Star.

2012, Tia Mowry was nominated for Teen Choice Awards for Choice TV/ Reality/ Variety Star- Female

She was nominated for Young Artist Awards for Best performance in a TV Comedy- leading young actress in 1997.

