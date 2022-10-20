Menu
Who Is Firerose? Get To Know Billy Ray Cyrus’ Rumored Fiancée

Written by Linda Crystal
Estimated reading time: 8 minutes
The big names in the music industry are coming up with their love interests one by one, making each of us astounded. By the big names, we meant, “Achy Breaky Heart” singer, Billy Ray Cyrus, who has sparked engagement rumors with a woman named, “Firerose.”

After the rumors began swirling on the internet, fans went into a frenzy thinking ‘ Who is Firerose, Billy Ray Cyrus’ fiance?’ However, fans are cheering for him as he found the love of his life after the divorce from his estranged wife Tish Cyrus earlier this year.

With Tish, Billy lived for 28 long long years and shared five children together: Miley, Brandy, Noah, Braison, and Trace. In April, Tish filed for divorce, but nobody is aware of the actual cause behind the decision. 

“They have been dating for a while. A source closer to the Billy and Firerose unveiled. “They grew close while working on songs together.”

“He and Tish were over before they even started dating,” said the source.

Right after the duo collaborated with each other for a musical back in 2021, Firerose apparently came up with the breaking news regarding their relationship when she wished Billy on his birthday. 

With a photo of the pair, she captioned, “The world is a far better place when you’re in it.”

Billy and Firerose recently came into the limelight when the rumor-mongers spotted a huge diamond ring on her finger in September. And on October 18, both Billy and Firerose appeared to confirm the news that spurred fans to speculate they were engaged. 

Starting from her background to her profession here is everything to know about Billy’s fiance Firerose.

Who Is Firerose?

Firerose is a singer-songwriter per her website that read, “lifelong passion for songwriting,” ever since childhood.   

Who Is Firerose

“ I often believe that my purpose in life was (only) fulfilled by music. And it gives everything so much meaning when the song I wrote helps people,” she wrote in her bio. “I write from a place in my soul that cannot be explained and I am highly grateful for this gift that allows me to touch people thoroughly.”

Is Firerose Her Real Name?

In several tracks like “Fragile Handling,” and “New Day” Firerose is often termed, Johanna Rosie Hodges. Respectively on songs including “Miss Rosie” and “Be With You” she was credited as Rose Hodges again. 

So apparently in many of her songs, Firerose has gone by the name Johanna Rosie Hodges under the organizations American Society of Composers, Broadcast Music, Inc., Authors and Publishers. 

More frequently, Firerose is credited as a songwriter by the name of Rose Hodges as well as “Miss Rosie.”

Where Was Firerose Born?

To a family of “symphony musicians” (according to her website), Firerose was born and raised in Sydney. However, her career breakthrough came after she moved to California. Later, she began to work at The Rainbow Room and The Viper Room. 

While living in Sydney, Firerose went to Newton School for Performing Arts. The school was highly recognized as the leading Performing and Visual Arts school in the country. 

Firerose’s Early Career

According to the newspaper, Firerose previously told them that she learned to write songs as soon as she started to speak since she was from a music family who taught her the basics of playing piano and stuff at an early age. 

“I would write a song about my day (as soon as) I get back from school,” she said, thinking, “it was a normal thing to do.”

She often used to cite country star, Shania Twain, Elvis Presley, and the Beatles as her inspirations and revealed how she still remembers listening to the songs and wondering, “This is the meaning of life.”

On her website, Firerose has clearly mentioned who her biggest musical inspirations were. The big names included Alanis Morisette, and Sia as well as rock bands such as INXS, Silverchair, and Powderfinger. 

How Did Firerose And Billy Ray Cyrus Meet?

Back in 2021, Firerose spoke in the show, Live With Kelly and Ryan: “We met 10 years ago on the set of the 2009 film, “Hannah Montana.”

Since then, Billy has offered a tremendous support system for her music, she said.

“He believed in me and often told me to follow my dreams no matter what and (to) never give up. The music industry is not that easy, But he has been an incredible support.”

The Collaborations Of Firerose And Billy Ray Cyrus?

Per American Songwriter, Firerose previously wrote most of the song titled, “New Day” by herself before the entire world was struck by the COVID-19 pandemic. Feeling the urge to get the song completed in a short while, Firerose went to seek Billy for help. 

The duo then co-wrote the song and recorded it via virtual platforms as she was in LA and he was in Tennessee. Since Firerose and Billy completed the song over Zoom, the song’s MV contained visuals from FaceTime. 

Billy, on his part, told the American Songwriter that she was the definition of “persistence” combined with “talent” as a “producer, songsmith, and vocalist.”

He continued, ‘Her persistence has (finally) paid off, she is getting her chance.”

Is Billy Ray Cyrus Engaged To Firerose?

On October 18, Tuesday, Billy and Firerose shared a string of selfies on their respective Instagram handles with a caption that read, “Happy Autumn,” which failed to distract fans from the shining diamond ring on her finger. 

However, the couple has not confirmed or talked about their engagement to date. 

