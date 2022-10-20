Billie Eilish Confirms Romance with Jesse Rutherford by Putting on Pda

Grammy Award champ Billie Eilish confirmed dating rumors with boyfriend Jesse Rutherford by putting their affection on public display.

The “Ocean Eyes” singer hugged, kissed, and confidently held the hands of her apparent new boy toy after grabbing a fabulous dinner from La Mirch restaurant on Tuesday night.

Billie Eilish Confirms Her Relationship with Jesse Rutherford via Pda

The 20-year-old was also spotted walking hand in hand with “The Neighbourhood” rocker, 31, as they made their way toward a VW Beetle car. At one point, the duo was seen walking with their arms around each other, prompting their fans and critics simultaneously.

Billie Eilish rocked an oversized denim jacket, and Nike sweat trousers and coupled them with Converse, meanwhile her handsome suitor matched the night vibe with a Black and white striped shirt, grey pants, and white classy vans.

The pair initially gained tabloid traction when they were photographed leaving the haunted maze at Halloween Horror Nights in LA. The internet has been abuzz since then. Although their faces were not visible in the viral snaps, fans were hundred and one percent sure they witnessed the couple and they even proved their claim by pointing at the similar clothes they wore in the clip and the snaps shared by their friends earlier that evening.

So apparently, both singers are caught on their second date night in just two days. Back in August, Eilish and Jesse Rutherford were captured hanging out with each other, and shortly after, a photo went famous on social media of the duo grabbing a meal at a restaurant.

Billie Eilish Opens Up About Her Tourette Syndrome’s Exhausting Experience

The relationship rumors were flaring regarding the two, leaving their fans chopping in every bit of news that they heard. Although none of the two admitted the rumors, it was not a secret that Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford were friends in the past. Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford have also been to the vegan restaurant, Crossroads Kitchen, which is owned by Kourtney Kardashian’s new companion, Travis Barker.

Jesse Rutherford was also discovered in the Instagram Story image posted by Billie’s elder brother, Finneas, 25.

Evidently, the “Happier Than Ever” singer is much more private about her love life as she seemed notoriously tight-lipped when she said she would “definitely” love to keep them “private” on the show, Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp in 2020.

“I have had relationships and have kept them private,” and even those she had in the past, “with the tiny amount that I have let the world witness, I regret.”

She added, “I often think about those that have made their relationship public, and then they split up, and I would go like, ‘What if it goes bad?’”

Prior to the current relationship, Billie Eilish was linked to Matthew Tylor Vorce, 35, with whom she was seen enjoying a weekend in Santa Barbara in 2021. Neither Vorce nor Jesse Rutherford is approved as a boyfriend by her fans as they think their visible “age difference” would do no good to her.

Fans are ostensibly not happy with the progress of her love life ever since they found she and Jesse Rutherford was not a fresh combo. In fact, a string of photos was previously published by several media outlets hinting the duo attended the 2017 Halloween party together. So it’s the long-time acquaintance that is bringing an unmatched concern among the fanatics.

A Twitter user wrote, “Jesse has known Billie Eilish ever since he was 26 and she was 15.” This means, “since she was a kid and they’re dating [each other]? There can be absolutely nothing good going on.”

The majority of her fans call their relationship “fu*king weird” as they cannot digits the fact that childhood friends or acquaintances can turn into lovers one day.

Billie Eilish and The Neighbourhood’s Jesse Rutherford are officially dating. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bdlS9HYhI8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 19, 2022

Back in 2017, a Jesse Rutherford fan account posted a montage of snaps where Billie Eilish was posing along with the rock singer at a place somewhat like a costume party. Also, the netizens got sight of the “Sweater Weather” singer along with the $53 million rich earlier this year.

Apparently, Billie Eilish parted ways with Vorce in March 2022 and as for Jesse Rutherford, he and her long-time girlfriend, Devon Lee Carlson sometime in 2021. The latter duo met at a local mall when they were only teenagers. Though dated for a while, the couple had a fight and split up soon. However, Jesse Rutherford and Carlson reconciled in 2015 and have been inseparable ever since. In fact, they were deemed as “2019’s most 2019 couple” exclusively by GQ.

Seemingly, they dated for six years before they called it quits last year. Rumors of the break up were confirmed when Carlson removed her TikTok bio that read, “Jesse’s girlfriend.”