Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez Hugs at Gala; Putting an End to the Rumors

The pictures of Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez took the internet by storm. The 25-year-old model Hailey Bieber and the 30-year-old singer Selena Gomez posed for photos publicly for the first time on Saturday night.

Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez Hugs at Gala

It was the second annual Academy Museum Gala and both the stars were present at the event. In the photos taken by Tyrel Hampton, the stars are seen smiling happily and they both look stunning too. In one of the photos, the stars are seen smiling with their cheeks pressed together and in another one, they both are seen sharing a hug. The photo was posted on Instagram by the photographer Tyrell Hampton on his official account. The photo was liked by Hailey Bieber from her official account. Another photo appeared in a Selena Gomez fans account, where the stars are seen embracing each other.

The relationship between the stars had been a major question among fans for many years after the controversial marriage between Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber soon after his breakup with Selena Gomez. It was only recently that Hailey Bieber addressed the issue during her appearance on ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast. ‘Call Her Daddy’ is a popular advice and comedy podcast which was started by Alexandra Cooper and Sofia Franklyn in 2018. In the show, Hailey Bieber explained how she was not in a relationship with Justin Bieber when he was with anybody. She made it clear that the relationship with Justin Bieber only started after he had “closed a chapter” with the ‘Peaches’ singer.

According to Hailey Bieber, “the perpetuation comes from the misperception, ‘Oh, you stole him”. Hailey Bieber stated that she was well aware of the things that people say about her online. Hailey Bieber is often pictured as a cruel and mean woman who ‘stole’ a person who was in a relationship with somebody. Hailey Bieber says that hatred towards her arose from people’s perception that Justin Bieber should have ended up with someone else. She says that though is just fine but people should be ready to accept the reality and the change that has come into their relationships over time. Hailey Bieber ended her statement by asking the fans, “If we have moved on, why can’t you?”

In the podcast, Hailey Bieber insisted that there was no bad blood between her and Selena Gomez. “It’s all love. It’s all respect”, says Hailey Bieber. She also added that no one owes anything to each other and it just respects what she has for Selena Gomez. Hailey Bieber also made it clear that she had talked to Selena Gomez after their marriage and that there was no drama going on between them.

A few days after the podcast was released, Selena Gomez seemed to respond to Hailey’s comments through an alleged TikTok Live. In the live, the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star responded that the things and words we speak about other people matter.

“I think some of the things that I don’t even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting. And it’s not fair because no one ever should be spoken to in the manner that I’ve seen.”

Selena Gomez also mentioned the ‘Kind Words Matte’ lipsticks and lipliners which was released through her beauty line ‘Rare Beauty. It is ironic how fans support my newly launched ‘Kind Words Matte’ but fail to completely understand the aim and the purpose of the product. According to Selena Gomez, ‘Kind Words Matte’ stands for a much bigger purpose than beauty. As the name suggests, the beauty line emphasizes the importance of being kind to people through our words. Along with thanking her followers for supporting her venture, she also reminded them not to forget the idea and purpose that ‘Kind Words Matte’ and she stands for.

One of the most controversial marriages of recent times, Justin Bieber and Haily got engaged in July 2018 and they confirmed that they tied the knot in November 2018. The couple was also in an on-and-off relationship. Before Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez used to date, and there too, the couple was in an on-again-off-again relationship for almost eight years. Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were a much-celebrated couple as they both were childhood stars who were admired by many fans around the globe. The young stars started dating at a very young age, as early as 16 for Justin Bieber and 18 for Selena Gomez.

Justin Bieber was associated with many names during the final breaks of his relationship with Selena Gomez. One of the names was Hailey and Hailey herself has also denied dating Justin Bieber while he was with Selena Gomez. Finally, when the couple broke up for good in 2018, Justin Bieber reconciled his relationship with Hailey Bieber. Since their marriage in 2018, Hailey Bieber had been the target of fans who admired the Justin Bieber – Selena Gomez combo very much. For many reasons, the photos taken by Tyrell Hampton and posted on Instagram under the caption ‘Plot Twist’ have put an end to years-long questions about the relationship and the alleged feud between the singer and model.