Who is Orazio Rispo? Emily Ratajkowski Was Seen Making Out With Orazio Rispo

After the Sebastian Bear-McClard Breakup, model-actress Emily Ratajowski was spotted with a mystery man, kissing on the street. The unidentified dude along with the newly single has been discovered to be a man named, Orazio Rispo. Yes! The mystery man is not a mystery man anymore!

Who is Orazio Rispo

Orazio Rispo, 35, is a well-known DJ who has been spinning tunes for Manhattan’s elite for the past few years. According to LinkedIn, the model’s handsome suitor is not only prominent in the music industry but is also a tech entrepreneur backed by an incredible educational background. Although it’s unknown how the duo met, it is possible that they might have common circles since Emily Ratajkowski, 31, also has roots in the Big Apple.

Emily Ratajkowski Was Seen Making Out With Orazio Rispo

The model filed for an official divorce from her former husband, Mc-Clark on September 8. However, she seemed like she enjoyed the steamy date night with her new boy toy on October 14. The perfect picture of the two engaging in smooching was clicked from the pair’s date night before she hopped onto the backseat of his motorcycle.

According to Page Six, Orazio Rispo mixed several tunes for famous artists like Charlotte Casiraghi, Uma Thurman, Mark Getty, and Stavros Niarchos in the past decade.

More about Ratajkpwski’s mystery man!

Who is Orazio Rispo?, Orazio Rispo, the 35-year-old DJ was born and brought up in New York and has been flourishing in the field for over 20 years.

Rispo is also the chief strategy officer at Sprokit, a mobile app that aims to aid former prisoners to re-establish in the public eye with social services, probation, parole, employers, family, and friends. Moreover, he is also an entrepreneur who owns Halcon Record Shop somewhere in Brooklyn.

Per Orazio Rispo’s LinkedIn profile, he graduated from Columbia University in the year 2015 after majoring in cognitive psychology and psycholinguistics, psychology, and political science.

He is fluent in five different languages- English, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, and French. The man is apparently from a well-off family, as he went to two separate boarding schools while growing up – Kent in Connecticut and Eaglebrook in Massachusetts.

Orazio Rispo is Emily Ratajkowski string of hope

In his profile, Orazio Rispo has clearly mentioned the motto of his life that requires him to be more kind to everyone, since nobody would be leading a stress-life life.

The quote apparently goes well with his current love interest, Emily Ratajkowski, who recently had split up from her estranged husband, Sebastian Bear Mc-Clark, with whom she has a 19-month-old baby.

“Emily Ratajkowski is putting herself first and enjoying her company. An insider shared. “ She is constantly trying to keep her focus away from divorce.”

The actress earlier sparked dating rumors with the Academy Award holder Brad Pitt. However, their relationship was more “casual” and “friendly.”

Orazio Rispo is the son of the Real Estate Magnate

Giampiero Rispo, Oranzio’s father, is the founder cum president of the residential brokerage Domus Realty, a firm that mainly focuses on selling “luxury real estate” in New York City.

Giampiero’s bio reveals that he is an expert wealth manager and an expert real estate advisor. It was also understood that Gampiero’s biggest goal is to grab funds from his potential clients and strategically invest them in real estate, managing it efficiently without any hassle.

Must Read Who Was Tony Hughes? How Did DAHMER – Monster Kill Him?

Will There Be Titans Season 4? Here’s All We Know

Are Orazio Rispo and Lila Kwong friends forever?

Orazio Rispo apparently has a good relationship with Lila Kwong, wife of Nick Kroll, the famous comedian who is better known for his shows like The League, Big Mouth, Kroll Show, Don’t Worry Darling, and Comedy Bang! Bang!

Reportedly in 2015, Lily spoke had a brief conversation with Women’s Wear Daily regarding her Fourth of July plans, where she told the publication that she was planning to visit Montauk with her boyfriend with the intention of watching her ‘friend’ Oranzio Ruspo’s DJ at a waterfront party and spent the remaining days unwinding on the beach.

“I am looking forward to eating summer corn,” she said.

In 2015, Gawker recalled their conversation and revealed that Orazio Rispo and Kwong had attended several charity galas together back in 2012.

See photos of Emily Ratajkowski making out with DJ Orazio Rispo on NYC date night https://t.co/UdXMue3r9b pic.twitter.com/BwGPIOUYRo — Page Six (@PageSix) October 18, 2022

Lily took a post to her Instagram handle on February 22, 2017, where she wrote, “We met on our library tour, on the first days of our college. We took astronomy, philosophy, French, and bunked macroeconomics exams together. My younger brother moved in with you, where I eventually met my boyfriend,” she continued, “We have been to Switzerland, Miami, DC, Abu Dhabi, Ibiza, and Black Rock City together as an eagle squad.”

“We’ve had a few laughs and good dances along the way. This is what friendship looks like,” said Kwong.