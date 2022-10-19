An upcoming movie based on the famous game Super Mario Bros is going to be released soon and it is titled The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The game franchise has been previously adapted into films as well. The Super Mario Bros Movie release date has been officially announced and it is going to be available for the audience soon.

The computer-animated film has a talented voice cast and is expected to be better than the previous adaptations.

Further in this article, we will get to know more about The Super Mario Bros. Movie plot, cast, trailer, spoilers, where it will be streamed, and more.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023)

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic are the directors of the upcoming film titled The Super Mario Bros Movie. The computer-animated film is inspired by the well-known Mario franchise which is created by Nintendo and has received a lot of appreciation.

The game follows the main character Mario rescuing Princess Peach and The Super Mario Bros Movie plot will also have a similar premise. The production companies for the film are Illumination and Nintendo and it is going to be distributed by Universal Pictures.

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic Screenplay by Matthew Fogel Based on Mario video game by Nintendo Produced by Chris Meledandri and Shigeru Miyamoto Starring Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key Seth Rogen Fred Armisen Kevin Michael Richardson Sebastian Maniscalco, Charles Martinet Production

companies Illumination and Nintendo Distributed by Universal Pictures Mario Movie Trailer Release date 6 October 2022 Mario Movie Release dates 7 April 2023 (United States) 28 April 2023 (Japan) Countries United StatesJapan Language English

The Super Mario Bros Movie is produced by Chris Meledandri and Shigeru Miyamoto and it has an extremely talented star cast. The Super Mario Bros Movie release date has been officially announced and the film is going to be released on April 7, 2023.

Super Mario Release Date

As mentioned earlier, the upcoming computer-animated action film titled the Super Mario Bros Movie is going to be released soon.

In 1993, a Hollywood live-action version inspired by the Mario franchise was released but it did not settle well with the audience. Similarly, an anime film was also released in the year 1986 which was inspired by the famous game.

The Super Mario Bros Movie release date has been officially set and it is going to be available for the audience to watch on April 7, 2023.

The film originally had a different release date and was supposed to premiere towards the end of 2022 in the month of December. Illumination Studio Paris is responsible for the animation of The Super Mario Bros Movie.

The film is going to capture the essence of the game but is also going to bring fresh twists that will make it different from the previous adaptations. The voice actors have been announced and it is also reported that the original voice of Mario is also going to be a part of the film.

This is Miyamoto. After consulting with Chris-san, my partner at Illumination on the Super Mario Bros. film, we decided to move the global release to Spring 2023–April 28 in Japan and April 7 in North America. My deepest apologies but I promise it will be well worth the wait. — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 26, 2022

The Story Of The Super Mario Bros. Film?

Not much about The Super Mario Bros Movie has been revealed yet but we do know that the computer-animated film is going be different from the 1993 adaptation that was set in the city of New York.

The setting of this upcoming version is going to be more authentic and is going to include the Mushroom Kingdom which happens to be the main character’s home. We can tell that the storyline of the film will include a lot of original themes of the actual Nintendo game.

The game’s plot revolves around Mario who is an Italian plumber and is on different missions to save Princess Peach from the enemy’s castle. Bowser kidnaps Peach and keeps her in his castle and Mario must go through several obstacles to save her.

The film has all the original characters, and the storyline is going to be presented with some refreshing twists whilst maintaining the authentic plot of the game.

Where To Watch The Super Mario Bros Movie?

The Super Mario Bros Movie streaming is going to take place in the theatres upon its release on April 7, 2023.

The film is going to be distributed by Universal Pictures and will be available in the English Language. The Super Mario Bros Movie spoilers have suggested that the film is going to include musical themes as well as most of the original game’s plot.

The production of the film was reported to be concluded in 2020 and a teaser trailer was recently released.

After its premiere in the theatres, the animated action film is also going to be available on the famous streaming platform Peacock after a period of 45 days (about 1 and a half months). The movie might later be available on other streaming platforms as well.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Cast

The Super Mario Bros Movie cast includes a bunh of talented voice actors that are listed below.

• The character of Mario is voiced by Chris Pratt.

• The character of Princess Peach is voiced by Anya Taylor-Joy.

• The character of Luigi is voiced by Charlie Day.

• The character of Bowser is voiced by Jack Black.

• The character of Toad is voiced by Keegan-Michael.

• The character of Donkey Kong is voiced by Seth Rogen.

• The character of Cranky Kong is voiced by Fred Armisen.

• The character of Foreman Spike is voiced by Sebastian Maniscalco.

• The character of Kamek is voiced by Kevin Michael Richardson.

The Super Mario Bros. Animated Film movie is heading to theaters in North America on 12/21/22!



Check out the voice cast for the upcoming movie below 👇 pic.twitter.com/Xj31P6hk6y — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 23, 2021

It has also been reported that the original voice of Mario, Charles Martinet, is going to appear in the film for a cameo role.

Social Media Discussions Regarding Super Mario

The Super Mario Bros Movie has created hype since the time of its announcement.

The avid Mario fans are excited to see what this film is going to bring to the table. The film has an official page on Instagram with the handle “supermariomovie” and an official page on Twitter as well with the handle “@supermariomovie”.

These pages along with other fan-made pages keep the audience updated with news related to films. The audience has said that the movie looks promising, and they are delighted that the creators went with the authentic version instead of a live-action version.

The teaser’s visuals are appreciated, and the viewers hope that the film does justice to the original game. The audience has also expressed that they hope that the reality of Bowser’s character and his dangerous nature is appropriately depicted in the film.

What To Expect From Super Mario?

The game franchise Mario has been a childhood favorite of many since the time of its release. It is only fair that the audience expects wonderful things from the upcoming animated film since the previous adaptations could not do justice to the theme of the game.

The Super Mario Bros Movie spoilers hint at the film capturing the essence of the original game and having a similar storyline as well. The film will include humorous events, action, and adventure that will keep the audience entertained.

The Super Mario Bros: Movie Official Trailer

The Super Mario Bros Movie trailer was released a while back and it gives us a glimpse of what the film is going to bring to the table. The beginning of the trailer features the dramatic entry of the main villain Bowser in all his glory.

He is accompanied by his army of Koopas. Bowser along with his army is seen attacking a kingdom of Penguins and there is a humorous touch in the events that follow. Bowser goes on to destroy the entire kingdom of the penguins after which he can be heard boasting about his wrath and power.

Later in the trailer, the main character Mario can be seen in the Mushroom Kingdom. He meets Toad upon his entry from a warp pipe. Mario’s entry is accompanied by his theme music.