The Super Mario Bros. Movie Cast 2023- BEHIND THE VOICES

You must be confused about what the hype is all about. Here let us break it down for you. The most anticipated upcoming animated Super Mario Bros. movie has racked up an all-star voice cast including the Star Lord of Avengers, Chris Patt as Mario. Aren’t you pumped? The list is eternal and we can guarantee that your jaws will drop each time you realize who all are getting together for the iconic Nintendo video game animation, Super Mario Bros.

Like what? Did we hear the truth or are we just imagining things in our minds? Is the Super Mario Bros. movie even real?

Super Mario Bros. Movie Cast List

With the release that is slated for April 7, 2023, Mario Movie has released its foremost trailer on Oct.6, 2022. The Super Mario Bros trailer 2022 was more than enough for the enthusiasts to clamor. In fact, it was a death-star-shattering surprise to discover similar voices behind the scene.

In a split second, the Mario Bros trailer made us think, “Is that Chris Patt speaking?” or “Ooh wait, that is definitely Jack Black.” Eventually, we realized the all-star cast behind the Nintendo characters who are hellbent on ultimately giving them life. Although we were flabbergasted in the beginning, it turned out to be goosebumps the next second. Scroll through to see who else is bringing the epic characters into theatres on April 7, 2023.

Chris Patt as Mario

Do we really have to introduce Chris Patt to you people? You must have been living under a rock if you do not know who the legendary Chris Patt is. Also, if you are still trying to recollect where you heard the name before, then this could be a serious matter as it is high time for you to realize that you are an alien and not a common man because even the kids know his stardom.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe alone, Chris Patt has displayed his unmatched talent, playing Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy II, The Guardians of the Galaxy Special, The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3, Avengers: Infinity War, Thor: Love and Thunder, Avengers: Endgame.

We are frantic to hear Chris Patt as Mario and he himself is sufficient to make us ecstatic.

Charlie Day as Luigi

The actor cum writer, Charles Peckham Day, better known as Charlie Day has been adamant about leaving us perplexed with his extra appealing performance as Charlie Kelly on the sitcom, “Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” The success of the show was followed by Charlie Day being nominated for Satellite Award and Critics’ Choice Television Award.

We were previously aware that the actor was multifaceted with efficiency in singing and playing the piano, besides being an incredible actor. But, this is going to be Charlie’s first time as a voice artist. We are definitely here to cheer our champ.

Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach

That was really on point. Anya Taylor- Joy does look like a princess in real life too. Even if she was to make a screen appearance as Princess Peach, nobody will apparently notice the difference. She is such a beautiful queen.

By the way, you would have already seen Anya Taylor movies like The Queen’s Elizabeth, The Witch, Split, and Thoroughbreds where she effortlessly portrayed roles as Beth Harmon, Thomasin, Casey Cookie, and Lily, haven’t you? Those were more than enough to prove her versatility as an actress.

Although Anya Taylor made her acting breakthrough in Rober Eggers’ The Witch, who knows if she is going to create another landmark moment in her life by voicing Princess Peach in the Super Mario Bros. movie?

Jack Black as Bowser

To be honest, not every role Black has so far played was family-friendly, but his iconic character, Po in Kung Fu Panda was definitely a gem in the ocean. However, the actor is also famed for his roles in the films like Shallow Hal (2001), Envy (2004), School of Rock (2003), Orange County (2002), and more.

Definitely, Jack Black has numerous qualities which sets him apart from others in the entertainment industry, which would have led the creators to land before him with a request of playing Bowser in Super Mario.

Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong

It would be a treat to our ears to hear Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong. He has won over millions of hearts as a charismatic buffoon in several hits including “Knocked Up.” Rogen came to the limelight through the film, The-40-Year-Old Virgin (2005).

We better wait until the Super Mario Bros. movie release to clearly understand what is in store for us.

Kagan-Michael Key as Toad

It’s funny how short and crisp the name of Key’s character is when it is compared to his original name. He is renowned for starring in the comedy central Sketch series, “Key & Peel” and as a cast member on MADtv. The former show displayed Key’s satirical skills, where he often discussed racial issues in America through hilarious as well as insightful skits.

Today, he is getting himself prepared to voice Toad in Super Mario, which we think will pave the way to Key’s future success.

Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong

As witty as Fred Armisen is, we do not ostensibly need a separate introduction to his character, Cranky Kong. Armisen is a comedian, musician, writer, actor, and producer who landed on SNL after impressing producer Marci Klein through his sketch show pilot.

Back in 2018, the internet went frenzy after Armisen appeared in Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers. Frankly speaking, we do have a lot of expectations from Cranky Kong as we think the character would have the potential to make us burst into laughter.

Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek

Okay, this could be something serious. Kevin M. Richardson is well known for his resonant voice and he was often the first choice to voice villainous characters in video games and animations. So, Kamek must be the dark villain in the Super Mario movie.

Kevin has a distinctively deep voice which you might have previously heard on American Dad. Kevin voiced none other than Principal Brian Lewis on the show. In addition to it, he voiced Dr. Hibbert in The Simpsons, Panthro in Thundercats, Martian Manhunter on Young Justice, and Bulkhead in Transformers: Prime.

Let us wait in bated breath to see the monstrosity he is yet to bring.

Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike

Lastly, the Mario Movie will bring us, Sebastian Maniscalco, who will complete the all-star cast. The stand-up comedian cum actor will voice Spike, one of our favorite characters in the entire Super Mario game. In our opinion, there would have been no other better casting than Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike since the character might be in need of extra funny vocal expressions throughout the animated movie.

Sebastian on his part has already managed to impress a large part of his audience, releasing five comedy specials. Apart from that Sebastian has played supporting roles in the films like The Irishman (2019) and Green Book (2018).

Also Check:

Avatar 2 Will Hit Theatres In December!