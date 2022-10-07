Super Mario Movie Leaks Reveal Anna Taylor-Joy’s Peach

All set to hit the theaters on April 27, 2023, the teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Illumination and Nintendo’s upcoming movie ‘The Super Mario Bros.Movie’ was released yesterday. Even before the launch of the official trailer teaser, the crew had to face problems regarding the alleged leaks of the character faces which were yet to be released or revealed officially. With the picture of Super Mario allegedly revealed a day before the trailer, pictures of what appears to be Anna Taylor-Joy’s Princess Peach have also now surfaced on the internet. Posted on Twitter by the user @StarDumbJam, the image appears to be a McDonald’s branded 2023 calendar based on the theme of the Nintendo game-based movie.

What Does Anna Taylor-Joy Do In Super Mario Movie?

The allegedly leaked pictures clearly show the image of the iconic monarch heroine of the movie Princess Peach who is to be voiced by actress Anna Taylor-Joy. The surfaced image has not disappointed the fans as the image shows a very well-designed Princess Peach who does justice to her portrayal in the original game. The only notable change in the picture is the highly thought-out and intricate detailing which is done quite well. The hair of the Princess looks more realistic in the picture which was leaked through Twitter.

As for the case of Mario, the trailer finally revealed his face, even though the picture of his face was leaked in the same way before the teaser trailer came out. But the face of Princess Peach was not featured in the released teaser trailer which suggests that the reveal of the Princess was something that the crew had planned to do, later on, to build anxiety in the audience. But crushing all the plans of the crew, people now clearly know how exactly Princes Peach will be featured in the film. As for the image of Mario, a Twitter account named @ConnorEatsPants posted pictures of Mario’s face which have appeared on what seems to be Mcdonalds’ merchandise. The user claims that an employee from Mcdonalds’ has shared the image to his discord.

Anna Taylor-Joy’s Princess Peach, the Image Leaked on Twitter.

Before the official release of the teaser trailer which came out on October 6, 2022, the only image which was officially released was the poster that showed Mario looking up to the palace on top of a hill in the Mushroom Kingdom. The makers of the film tried to keep the face of Mario a big surprise till the very end but failed. The same has happened in the case of Anna Taylor-Joy’s Princess Peach, whose image also was leaked on Twitter. The teaser trailer which was released on October 6 takes us into the beautiful world of the Mushroom Kingdom and also gives a clear picture of our hero Mario and his enemy, the evil turtle king Bowser.

Other than the image and design of Mario, which was criticized for the inappropriate proportion of his back in the first poster, another thing that the fans were seriously concerned about was the casting of Chris Pratt for Mario. While there were speculations that the American actor will not be able to do justice to the iconic Italian accent of the plumber hero, the reaction from the fans after the teaser aired was the same as expected.

The Super Mario Movie Trailer Released

In the 2-minute 25-second long trailer that was released, Mario only has two dialogues which go “What is this place?” and “Mushroom Kingdom, here we come”. Even though the part was small, fans all over social media were vocal about their opinion that Chris Pratt just sounded plain and just like Chris Pratt. People are asking about the preparations that the actor mentioned that he has gone through for the role. At the same time, the trailer focused more on the anti-hero, Bowser, actor Jack Black is highly appreciated for his rendition of the iconic villain in the movie. People say that it is clear that the actor, unlike Chris Pratt, has taken the role to heart and has given his everything to bring the spirit of the villain by doing complete justice to the iconic character.

The movie which is officially titled ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ as of now was announced back in September 2017. The announcement was made by Nintendo, the Japan-based multinational video game company that developed the game Super Mario, and Illumination, which is an American animation studio founded in 2007. It’s also been almost a year since they revealed the voice cast for the movie. With Chris Pratt as Mario, Anna Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, and Jack Black as Bowser, other noteworthy cast members of the movie include Charlie Day as Luigi, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek. The movie directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic is set to hit the screens all over the world on April 27, 2023.

