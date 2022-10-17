Menu
Spider-Man 4: Will There Be Another MCU Film For Tom Holland?

Written by Pihu
Estimated reading time: 3 minutes
Beyond the critical and commercial failures of other movies like Morbius, Sony has compelling reasons to finalize a new contract with Tom Holland. One of the most cherished MCU films in history, Spider-Man: No Way Home also broke box office records as the franchise’s first solo release in a while. Not to add that Sony received over $4 billion in total box office revenue from the Spider-Man trilogy.

Will There Be A Spider-Man 4? If Yes, Shall We Expect Tom Holland in it?

The Dutch Peter Parker has been completely forgotten by the time the film ends, which bodes well for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although there have been rumors that the actor is in talks to return for a new Spider-Man movie trilogy, nothing seems to be finalized just yet.

Although that movie temporarily put a halt to a portion of the web-MCU slinger’s odyssey, Holland’s first trilogy ended with a bang, earning close to $2 billion worldwide (to date).

Sony may not have the most franchises, but they intelligently worked with Marvel Studios to integrate their own Spider-Man 4 into the MCU, making the studio’s standalone Spidey movies even more essential. 

No way home, Spider-Man The pleasant neighborhood hero is revealed for the first time in Spider-cinematic Man’s history, and he can no longer distinguish between his regular existence and the serious consequences of being a superhero. 

The stakes increase when he asks Doctor Strange for assistance, causing him to reflect on what it actually means to be Spider-Man. Tom Holland, Ben Cumberbatch, Zendaya, Jacob Battalon, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, J.K. Simmons, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Thomas Haden Church, Rhys Evans, and Willem Dafoe all appear in the movie.

We don’t think Tom Holland has actually signed a deal yet, so those plans are currently unofficial for another Spidey trilogy that will star him. But we guess Rothman & Co. prioritizes Spidey’s future adventures with Holland, counting on them to serve as a launching point for the upcoming Uncharted series.

When Will Spider-Man Return To The MCU? What We Know So Far

Following its collaboration with Sony Pictures on Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel Studios’ plans for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man remain somewhat hazy. 

Holland even stated that he wants to take a break before donning the red-and-blue for Marvel and Sony once more, so in the end, this claim shouldn’t raise too many concerns. However, the actor is still excited to resume playing the web-slinger after that hiatus is over, and there is a tonne of tales for him and the crew to work on the following time.

The spider-Man trilogy from Marvel and Sony was released over the course of four years in 2017, 2019, and 2021, but it’s not certain if the studios will stick to the same timeline for Spider-Man 4’s release. 

Regardless of how those particulars play out, in addition to whenever Holland makes his next team-up appearance, it shouldn’t take long until the wall-MCU crawler’s future is more solidly guaranteed.

