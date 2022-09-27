Our Flag Means Death is an American period television series set in the early 18th century that explores the genres of swashbuckler and romantic comedy. The series was created by David Jenkins and the cinematography was done by Mike Berlucchi and Cynthia Pusheck. The editors of the series include Christian Kinnard, Hilda Rasula, Daniel Haworth, and Gina Samsom. Our Flag Means Death season 2 release date is not confirmed yet.

The producers of the series are Todd King and Allen Marshall Palmer, with Garrett Basch, Dan Halsted, David Jenkins, and Taika Waititi as the executive producers. The production companies that are involved in the series are CereProds, Drive, and HBO Max, with Warner Bros. Discovery and Global Streaming & Interactive Entertainment as the distribution partners.

Our Flag Means Death Season 2 Release Date, Plot, And Cast!

The first season of the American series Our Flag Means Death was released on March 3, 2022, on HBO Max, and concluded with its season finale episode on March 24, 2022. The first season of the series was critically acclaimed and received positive reviews from the audience; it also spent about five weeks at the top of Parrot Analysis and became the most in-demand show of that month. Our Flag Means Death season 2 release date is not confirmed.

The series was really appreciated for the representation of the members of the LGBT+ community, considering that the American period series is set in the early 18th century, when people who belonged to the community were looked down on by society and were not accepted by them. The makers of the series renewed the American series for its second season in the month of June 2022.

Series Our Flag Means Death Genres Action

Comedy

Romance Creators David Jenkins Stars Rhys Darby

Joel Fry

Samson Kayo Country of origin United States Language English Filming locations California, USA Official Site HBO MAX Production companies CereProds

Dive Release Date 2023

Expected Release Date

Since the second season of the most loved series of recent times was just announced in the month of June, it is too soon to talk about the Our Flag Means Death Season 2 release date since, according to the creator, David Jenkins, the script of the second season is not yet ready, and hence, it might be a while before the audience will be able to watch the new season of the American series.

However, if we have to guess, it can be expected that the second season might come out sometime in the coming year, 2023, considering that the filming of the new season starts by the end of this year.

Our Flag Means Death Plot

The American series “Our Flag Mean Death” revolves around the life of Captain Stede Bonnet, a member of the high social class society of Barbados who leaves his family behind to become a pirate during the Golden Age of Piracy.

While sailing in his ship, named the Revenge, Captain Bonnet, along with his unstable troupe, tries to live through the death threats they receive from other groups of pirates. During all this, he also comes across another pirate, Captain Edward Teach, who he ends up falling in love with.

Must Read:

Made In Heaven Season 2 Release Date- What We Know So Far?

1899 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, And Where To Watch?

Our Flag Means Death Where To Watch

The audience can watch the first season of the series Our Flag Means Death on HBO Max. Since the American series is HBO original, it is expected that the second season, when announced, will be available for the audience to stream on the same platform. As of now, it is not known what other online streaming platforms the show will be available for fans to watch.

Because the series is still relatively new, it is possible that viewers can only watch it on HBO Max. The show is not yet available to watch for people who live outside the United States. People who live in the United Kingdom may be able to stream the first season on the streaming service Sky and those in Australia can watch it on the streaming service Binge. However, the show may be available to watch on several websites such as movies, Dailymotion, etc.

Must Read

Our Flag Means Death Cast

Our Flag Means Death cast members as

Rhys Darby (as Stede Bonnet)

Taika Waititi (as Edward Teach)

Ewen Bremner (as Nathaniel Buttons)

Con O’Neill (as Israel Hands)

Joel Fry (as Frenchie)

Samson Kayo (as Oluwande Boodhari)

Nathan Foad (as Lucius Spriggs)

Vico Ortiz (as Jim Jimenez)

Kristian Nairn (as Wee John Feeney)

Matthew Mahen (as Black Pete)

Guz Khan (as Ivan)

David Fane (as Fang)

Rory Kinnear (as Captain Nigel Badminton)

Nat Faxon (as The Swede)

Samba Schutte (as Roach)

The supporting cast of the series includes Leslie Jone (as Spanish Jackie), Fred Armisen (as Geraldo), Claudia O’Doherty (as Mary Bonnet), Boris McGiver (as Father Bonnet), Gary Farmer (as Cheid Mabo), Kristen Schaal (As Antoinette), Nick Kroll (as Gabriel), Tim Heidecker (as Doug), Kristen Johnston (as The Widow Evelyn Higgins), Yvonne Zima (as Fluer de Magius), Will Arnett (as Calico Jack), Angus Sampson (as King George), and other.

The Talk On Social Media Our Flag Means Death Season 2

With the last episode of the Our Flag Means Death season 1 ending with a cliffhanger, the audience has been anticipating and is eagerly waiting for the second season to come out. Ever since the second season was officially announced by the makers, many fans have tweeted to show their excitement for the new season, even though the filming of the second season has not started yet.

What To Expect From Our Flag Means Death Season 2?

Ever since the last episode of the first season premiered, there have been several questions that have popped up in the minds of the viewers. From speculating if Lucius is really dead or not to wondering how Stede and Ed will move on after breaking up in the last season, people can’t wait to get their questions answered once the makers release the second season of the American series.

Our Flag Means Death Season 2 Episode Guide

There is no official synopsis available for the Our Flag Means Death season 2 of the series since the production of the new season has not yet started. However, it is expected that the new season will consist of ten episodes and the average running time of each episode is expected to be of about twenty-six to thirty-six minutes, just like its previous season. The episode guide of the first season is as follows:

Season 1, Episode 1: Pilot Season 1, Episode 2: A Damned Man Season 1, Episode 3: A Gentleman Pirate Season 1, Episode 4: Discomfort in a Married State Season 1, Episode 5: The Best Revenge is Dressing Well Season 1, Episode 6: The Art of Fuckery Season 1, Episode 7: This is Happening Season 1, Episode 8: We Gull Way Back Season 1, Episode 9: Act of Grace Season 1, Episode 10: Wherever You Go, There You Are

Our Flag Means Death Season 2 Trailers

Our Flag Means Death Season 2 release date is expected in 2023. The official release date is not confirmed. The trailer of the Our Flag Means Death season 2 has not been released as of yet.

Read More:

Will There Be Walker Season 3? Release Date, Cast, And Plot!

Knock At The Cabin Release Date, Cast, Trailer, And More