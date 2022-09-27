1899 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, And Where To Watch?

Netflix is going to be the host of a new German period drama that is going to have elements of supernatural horror and mystery. The series is going to be multilingual and is titled 1899. The show is made by the same creators who also gave the famous Netflix show Dark.1899 release date is confirmed on 17 November 2022.

The series has a unique plot that seems to be very intriguing. The show is set back in the year 1899 which explains the title and is going to revolve around a voyage that is full of secrets. The 1899 release date has been officially announced and the show is going to be released soon. Further in this article, we will get to know more about the 1899 plot, cast, trailer, spoilers, filming, where it will be streamed, and more.

What Is The Movie 1899 About?

The upcoming series titled 1899 is created by Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar. The genres associated with the series are period drama, mystery, epic, and supernatural horror. The production company is Dark Ways and it is going to be distributed by Netflix. 1899 filming was concluded in the Month of November 2021 and the show is going to be released soon.

The 1899 release date is set for November 17, 2022. Two episodes of the series have already premiered at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival that took place earlier this month. 1899 spoilers look promising and hint at the series revolving around the mysterious events surrounding the voyage of an emigrant ship and the different passengers on board with hopes and dreams.

1899 Release Date

As mentioned earlier, the 1899 release date has been officially announced and this mystery horror series is going to be available for the audience to watch on November 17, 2022. The audience at the Toronto International Film Festival this year has already gotten a glimpse of the show since 2 of its episodes premiered there earlier this month on September 12, 2022.

The show was officially announced in the year 2020 and its filming was scheduled to begin at the beginning of 2021. After a few changes, 1899 filming finally began in the month of May 2021 and was concluded towards the end of the same year in the month of November. Among the production locations of the series are Germany and the United Kingdom and the series is going to include several languages.

The creators have made sure that they capture the very essence of the cultures they are depicting in the show and initially, the filming was supposed to take place in various European locations. This couldn’t happen because of the Pandemic but nonetheless, the locations of the film are very intriguing and the final outcome looks very promising.

1899 Plot

The period drama 1899 plot hints at the show being having a sense of mystery and thrill. The series is going to revolve around a ship that is taking a bunch of passengers to New York from London. The passengers are people from different places, ethnicities, and cultures but are all united together on the voyage with certain hopes for the future.

The 1899 spoilers revealed that the passengers have secrets they don’t want to share which suggests that everyone on the ship might be running away from something. Fate has a different plan for all the passengers that are going towards their dreams to a different land. During their journey, their paths cross with another ship en route.

From here, strange and mysterious events start taking place that no one had anticipated. The hopeful journey is turned into a nightmare and several secrets are revealed onboard that connect the passengers in ways no one could have imagined.

1899 Where To Watch

1899 streaming is going to take place on the famous platform Netflix since it is also the distributor of the show. It is a German show that will include languages like English, Spanish, French, German, Polish, Danish, Portuguese, and Cantonese, hence will depict various cultures.

The show is being described as mind-bending and ominous and will be suitable for an audience that is 16 and above. The series is also going to include violence, foul language, and sexual content. The immigrant ship’s journey from London to New York is going to be full of mysteries, thrill, elements of horror, and chaos that will keep the audience captivated until the very end.

The first episode of the series is titled “The Ship” which will be available on Netflix on November 17, 2022, along with the rest of the episodes of the show.

1899 Cast

The 1899 cast list has been released and it includes a bunch of promising talented actors that are listed below.

• Emily Beecham has played the character of Maura Franklin.

• Andreas Pietschmann has played the character of Eyk Larsen.

• Mathilde Ollivier has played the character of Clemence.

• Maciej Musial has played the character of Olek.

• Rosalie Craig has played the character of Virginia.

• Clara Rosager has played the character of Tove.

• Yann Gael has played the character of Jerome.

• Jose Pimentao has played the character of Ramiro.

• Isabelle Wei has played the character of Ling Yi.

• Gabby Wong has played the character of Yuk Je.

• Jonas Bloquet has played the character of Lucien.

• Chloe Heinrich has played the character of Nina.

• Ben Ashenden has played the character of Darrel.

The Talk On Social Media About 1899

The series 1899 has created hype among the audience since the show has the same creators as the series Dark which is considered to be a very unique, mind-bending series that received a lot of positive reviews. The upcoming series has an official page on Instagram with the handle “netflix1899” and pages dedicated to it on other social media platforms as well that keep the audience updated with news related to the series.

The audience has expressed that they are highly anticipating this show and are hoping that it is as good as it seems. The audience has also expressed the grim and mysterious vibes they are getting from the show and are eagerly looking forward to seeing the series soon on Netflix.

What To Expect From 1899?

The 1899 spoilers have raised the expectations of the audience and it is only fair that good things are expected from the same as the series has very talented creators that produced a show which was loved by the audience. The show is expected to explore themes of mystery, supernatural horror, drama, some action, and an old-period setting.

As the title of the series itself is 1899, the show is going to be set in that year and is going to show cultural diversities and various people from around the world who are all going to be part of a horrific nightmare. The show will definitely be intriguing and entertaining enough to keep the audience captivated.

1899 Trailer

The 1899 trailer has been released in the form of a small teaser that gives us a hint of what the show is going to bring to the table. The teaser begins with the introduction of the character of Maura Franklin mentioning the date which is in the year 1899. The 1899 release date has been officially announced on 17 November 2022.

The passengers of the ship can be seen as the teaser continued and it is said that all of them are there because they are trying to run away from something since nobody would want to leave where they live unless there was a major reason.

A striking statement is made that says “people are oblivious to reality” and short clippings from the series are played in the background. Different characters are seen in various situations and towards the end, the ship is seen going towards a storm. The teaser doesn’t reveal much and seems to be promising.

