Walker crushed at the CW network and it is further proved by the fact that the series is returning with a third season. The Walker Season 3 release date is confirmed. It will air on 6 October 2022.

The news shouldn’t be a surprise though. The reboot of a walker, texas ranger became so successful on CW, they not only renewed it for a third season but also made a prequel series called walker independence. A major reason for that could also be the fact that the first episode of the walker (aired in 2016) acquired the title of the most watched series premiere on the CW television network.

If you want to know more about the promotional teaser that has been released, the announced cast, the details of the season 3 plot, and every other possible detail about this western drama – keep on reading.

Walker Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Trailer, And Plot

As the show is a reimagining of Walker, Texas Ranger, it’s still not what you might expect it to be. And maybe that is why it works. This is more of a family drama, and for Padalecki’s fans, it is a chance to see him acting in a role, unlike anything he has done before.

Jared Padalecki plays Cordell Walker, a widower, and father to two kids august (Kale Cully) and Stella (Violet Brinson). He’s raising the kids on his moral code and returns to Austin, his home, after being undercover for about two years.

Series Walker Season 3 Creator Anna Fricke Stars Jared Padalecki

Molly Hagan

Keegan Allen Genres Action

Crime

Drama Release date January 21, 2021 Country of origin United States Language English Filiming Locations Austin, Texas, USA Production companies Stick to Your Guns Productions

Rideback Walker Season 3 Release Date 6 October 2022

He discovers there needs to be harder work done at home. He reattempts to reconnect with his thoughtful and creative son and his strong-willed and somewhat rebellious daughter teenage daughter. He also attempts to better his relations with his family- and ADA’s brother who took charge during walker’s absence, his traditional rancher father, and his perceptive mother.

While his former colleague is now his ranger captain, he finds unexpected common ground with his new partner, Micki Ramirez (Lindsey Morgan). He also gets increasingly suspicious about his wife’s death and the circumstances surrounding it.

Walker Season 3 Release Date

Walker season 3 will be out on the screens before the year is up. And the season 3 release won’t be the only walker content fans can look forward to. Walker Season 3 release date is confirmed on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

Soon after the premiere of the first episode, the new prequel series called “Walker: Independence” will premiere as well. The show will be starring Katherine McNamara who will be playing Walker family ancestor Abby. The story will showcase her life in the late 1800s in the American West.

As of Walker season 3, the show will premiere on Thursday, October 6, at 8 pm ET/PT. the premiere will take place on The CW network in the US. Any missed episodes can be watched on the CW app for free as it will be available to stream on-demand.

Walker Season 3 Plot

It is safe to say that walker season 2 ended on a massive cliffhanger with Texas ranger Cordell Walker getting kidnapped by an unknown party and that too with his family.

Showrunner Anna Fricke said in an interview that season 3 will reveal what happened to Cordell as he continued to find more about the mysterious circumstances his wife, Emily (played by Genevieve) died in. anna further added, “what I can tell right now is that Cordell has found something in his investigation, and it is quite a possibility that he will be haunted by something unexpected from his past.”

Anna went on to mention how the remaining of the walker family will contend with Cordell’s absence in some unanticipated ways, while his lover Cassie Perez (Ashley Reyes) will discover “bigger” things while he is disappeared.

Ex-army medic Trey Barnett (played by Jeff Pierre) will also be put at a notable focal point as he will have to make a decision about whether or not to become a Texas Ranger after his relationship with Micki Ramirez (Lindsey Morgan) has ended.

After Micki left, Trey has to say farewell to a woman he loved, which makes him think about his place in this town. As a result, he developed stronger and deeper friendships with people like Captain James (Coby Bell) and Cordell Walker (Jared Padalecki).

The role of the Davidson family will continue to unfold and the story will progress.

Walker Season 3 Where To Watch

The original series, Walker, on the CW network, will premiere directly on the TV station. Those who don’t have the traditional cable/satellite TV can still catch season 3 live using the live streaming TV services (with a subscription) of FuboTV, YouTube TV, and Hulu Live with TV. In addition to that, new episodes become available on the CW app for free after they premiere. The app is not only free but also doesn’t require any logins to grant access.

Walker Season 3 Cast

Other than the aforementioned names of Padalecki, Pierre, and Reyes the vast majority of the other main cast members from the 2nd season of walker are also set to return for the 3rd season. Jared Cordell’s immediate Walker family members will all feature, including Mitch Pileggi and Molly Hagan as his parents Bonham and Abeline, Keegan Allen playing his brother Liam, Kale Culley, and Violet Brinson as his children August and Stella.

Other returning cast members include Odette Annable as the bartender Geri Broussard and Coby Bell as Texas Ranger Captain Larry James. Some members of the Davidson family are also expected to appear on the show, including Jalen Thomas Brooks as Colton and Paula Marshall as Gale.

The cast member which will not be returning for the 3rd season of Walker is Lindsey Morgan who played Cordell’s former partner Micki Ramirez. Morgan left the show after the first six episodes of season 2 and is not set to come back to the character.

However, CBS studios and the CW released a statement stating that the actress was welcome to return in the future if she desires- “she is an incredibly talented actress who will be missed, and we will, of course, leave an opening for ‘Micki’ to return.’

Jared Padalecki became famous after playing Dean Forester in the hit series—Gilmore Girls. Since then, he has performed in 2019’s Friday the 13th and of course, House of Wax, and in 15 seasons of Supernatural.

• Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker • Keegan Allen as Liam Walker • Mitch Pileggi as Bonham Walker • Molly Hagan as Abeline Walker • Violet Brinson as Stella Walker • Kale Culley as August Walker • Coby Bell as Captain Larry James • Coby Bell as Captain Larry James • Odette Annable as Geri Broussard • Ashley Reyes as Cassie Perez

Talk On Social Media About Walker Season 3

Walker has an IMDb rating of 6.0/10 which is not bad and has over 500 reviews too. Many describe it as more of a family melodrama than an action crime drama. While some are not impressed by the action of the show, some find the show to be having a perfect balance between the toned-down action.

The series is wholesome and appropriate in many ways for a laid-back evening. The crime excitement is well balanced with the sweetness of family and its multicultural relationships.

Walker Season 3 Trailer

Walker Season 3 release date is revealed. the Walker Season 3 trailer is out now.

