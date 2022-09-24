Step Up is an American drama television series exploring the genres of drama and dance. The series was previously known as Step Up High Water. The series is based on the 2006 hit Step Up film series starring Channing Tatum. Step up season 3 release date is October 16, 2022.

Season three will have a total of ten episodes. Thus, following a similar pattern to the show’s previous seasons. The Step-up series first premiered on January 31, 2018, on the online streaming platform YouTube Red.

‘Step Up’ Season 3 Trailer & Premiere Date

The production companies involved are Hollycake, Offspring Entertainment, Free Association, Lionsgate Television, and Picture Start (only for season 2). YouTube Red (only for season 1), YouTube Premium (only for season 2), and Starz (for the upcoming season 3) are the series’ original networks. The country of origin is the United States with English as its original language.

The creator of the series is Holly Sorensen, who also happens to be an executive producer along with Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan. The executive producers are Meredith Milton, Adam Shankman, Jennifer Gibgot, Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan, and Holly Sorensen. Joshua Throne and Salli Newman are its producers.

What Step Up Season 3 Be About?

The renewal of the series for a second season was announced in May 2018 by YouTube, which later premiered on March 20, 2019. Then the show was canceled in August of the year 2019 after broadcasting two successful seasons.

Then it was announced that in May of the year 2020 that Starz will be its distributing network for its third season. The upcoming season three is scheduled to premiere on October 16, 2022.

Step up season 3 streaming will be done on the online streaming service Starz on October 16, 2022. As of now, no other information has been revealed by the makers of the show as to where else the upcoming season three will be available to stream except the show’s original distributing Network Starz.

Step Up Season 3 Release Date

Step Up Season 3 Plot

Step up season 3 plot will be revolving around the show’s original storyline, displaying the lives of the students of High-Water Atlanta which happens to be a well-known performing arts school.

Season three will be dealing with some new budding romances, Criminal charges, old as well new rivalries, and not to forget even the dirty politics all striding forward to demolish High water. It will feature some breathtaking dance moves and energy-filled performances.

Where To Watch Step Up Season 3?

Step Up Season 3 episodes will be available to watch on the online streaming service Starz. The previous seasons one and two are available to stream on Starz Play Amazon Channel, Starz Roku Premium Channel, Starz, DIRECTV, Spectrum, and YouTube Premium.

Step Up Season 3 Cast

Step up season three cast includes the show’s previous main characters including

Tricia Helfer (who will be playing the role of Erin)

Lauryn McClain (who will be playing the role of Janelle Baker)

Petrice Jones (who will be playing the role of Tel Baker)

Ne-Yo (who will be playing the role of Sage Odom)

Faizon Love (who will be playing the role of AI Baker)

Marcus Mitchell (who will be playing the role of Dondre)

Jade Chynoweth (who will be playing the role of Odalie Allen)

Carlito Olivero (who will be playing the role of David Jimenez)

Terrence Green (who will be playing the role of Rigo)

Eric Graise (who will be playing the role of King)

Kendra Oyesanya (who will be playing the role of Poppy)

It has also been stated that Christina Milian will be joining the cast members and will be playing the role of Collette who was earlier played by the late actress Naya Rivera.

The Talk On Social Media About Step Up Season 3

According to the Step Up Season 3 spoilers, it has been stated that Christina Milian will be seen playing the role that was earlier played by the late actress Naya Rivera. Fans are readily excited for the upcoming season of this incredibly famous dance-drama show.

According to the different fan-made theories the third season is expected to be more energetic and tremendous as compared to the previous seasons. The released trailer of the show also looks very promising and has created a buzz all over the internet.

Fans want to know how deep the show’s main characters will be willing to deep just to chase after dreams and desires through their incredible skills of dance and music.

What To Expect From Step Up Season 3?

The upcoming season 3 of this hit franchise will continue to follow its basic themes of dance and drama. The third season is expected to be filled with tons of intense drama, scandalous romance, unexpected betrayals, and some new and old rivalries.

The series will again be following its storyline through the world of music being interconnected to dance highlighting a brilliant performance empire. It is also expected that the upcoming episodes will have some challenges for Sage and Collette’s relationship, it will be questioned.

Any Episode Guide For Step Up Season 3

The Step Up Season 3 episode guide has not yet been revealed by the makers of the show. The series will be released on the online streaming platform Starz.

It is expected that the show will be dropping all its episodes in just one single go, it will not be following a weekly release pattern. It is expected that it will have a total of ten episodes with each episode having an average run length of about forty-one minutes to fifty-seven minutes.

Thus, following a similar pattern to that of the show’s previous seasons. Also, the show is primarily made in the English Language whereas it will also be available in other dubbed versions as well.

Step Up Season 3 Trailer

The Step Up Season 3 trailer was released on September 20, 2022. The one-minute and twenty seconds long trailer display some of the show’s main characters, dance performances, scandalous romance scenes, and the entire crew gearing up for dance practice and events.

There were a few scenes involving crime, shooting, and police officers. The trailer has perfectly set the ground for an amazing scandalous season filled with dance, music, and drama.