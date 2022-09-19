Gold Rush is a television series that explores the genres of reality and adventure. Gold Rush was previously titled Gold Rush: Alaska for its very first season, the series airs on Discovery.

The country of origin of the series is the United States with English as its original language. The executive producer of the show is Christo Doyle with the production company involved is Raw TV. The filming location includes Klondike, Yukon, Canada, and Alaska USA (for the previously aired season Season).

Gold Rush Season 13 Release Date Has Been Revealed! Where To Watch?

The other related shows to the gold Rush series are Gold Rush: White Water, Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail, Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine, Gold Rush: Freddy Dodge’s Mine Rescue, Gold Rush: Winter’s Fortune, Bering Sea Gold, Bering Sea Gold: Under the Ice, Ice Cold Gold, Hoffman Family Gold, and Jungle Gold.

The series displays the placer gold mining process and immense efforts involved by the different family-run mining companies, especially in the Klondike region of Dawson City, Canada, Yukon as well as in Alaska, United States. The series’ various previously aired seasons also showed the mining efforts of these companies in South America and western North America.

Why Is Parker Not On Gold Rush Anymore?

The original network of the show is Discovery Channel with 1080i picture format. As of the year 2022, twelve seasons with a total of 290 episodes have been released. The narrators of the series’ seasons one to eleven are Paul Christie and Dean Lennox Kelly but from season twelve onwards Shaun Dooley has been appointed as its narrator.

Gold rush season 13 streaming will be done on the television streaming service Discovery. The first episode will be premiering on 30th September 2022 and the second episode will be released on 7th October 2022.

Series Name Gold Rush Genre Reality-TV Director Tom Whitworth

Jeremy Weiss Writer Ginita Jimenez

David Lawrence Producer Raw TV Composer Chris Lebert Country of Origin United States Original Language English Number of Seasons 12 First Episode Date 3 Dec. 2010 Final Episode Date 25 Mar. 2022 Upcoming Season Release Date 30th September 2022 Episodes in Upcoming Season 22 Main Cast Paul Christie

Parker Schnabel

Tony Beets Where to Watch Discovery Channel Related Series Gold Rush: White Water,

Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail,

Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine Filming Location Haines, Alaska, USA

Gold Rush Season 13 Release Date

Gold rush season 13 release date is 30th September 2022. The upcoming season will be released on the television streaming platform Discover. As of now, no information has yet been provided as to where else the show will be available to stream other than Discovery.

Gold Rush Season 13 Plot

Gold rush season 13 plot will revolve around the series’ basic theme involving the miners and their tireless search for gold but this time things are going to get changed.

The miners will not only be mining the gold but will also be seen putting it back into the ground, due to the increasing gas prices.

With the new developing competitions, fuel prices soaring high above, issues related to the supply chain, and the prices of gold going down, the stakes will be placed high above this time.

Where To Watch Gold Rush Season 13?

Gold Rush season 13 will be available to stream on the television streaming service Discovery. Other than this the show will also be available to stream on the various online streaming websites all over the internet.

Gold Rush Season 13 Cast

Gold rush season 13 cast will include Fred Lewis with Team Misfit, Parker Schnabel, and Tony Beeys. Rick Ness and his team will not be returning for this season.

It is also believed that in the upcoming season, some new cast members including Brandon and Brady Clayton are going to join the lineup.

Gold Rush Season 13 The Talk On Social Media

According to the announcements made through a zoom call by Discovery Channel along with the other cast members of the gold Rush series, it was revealed that the upcoming season 13 is going to witness a shocking change.

Due to the rise in gas prices, the makers were facing a little doubt that required some changes. As agreed by the show’s partners at RAW TV and the main cast members, it has been decided that the Gold Rush miners are not going to mine for the gold. Whereas they are going to put the gold that they have found back into the ground.

Get a behind-the-scenes peek at the upcoming season of #GoldRush 📸🫣https://t.co/1HYSa79roU — Gold Rush (@Gold_Rush) September 9, 2022

Gold Rush season 13 rumors have stated that the Clayton brothers named Brandon and Brady Clayton, who lived next door to Fred are going to be the new team of miners. With the family being in debt their operation needs every ounce of gold that they can manage to find to mine the Gold Acres of land that they have discovered.

The gold rush series has an official Twitter account with the handle @Gold_Rush, a tweet was posted on 9th September which read “Get a behind-the-scenes peek at the upcoming season of #GoldRush” Thus, teasing the fans with a few clips and images of the upcoming episodes.

What To Expect From Gold Rush Season 13?

The upcoming season thirteen of the show is expected to be coming with a bit of change, it is rumored that due to the elevation of the gas prices. The makers and the cast members have agreed to change the series’ concept, the cast members will not be seen mining for the gold, but they will be trying to put the gold back into the ground that they had found before.

So, the miners will be faced with an extremely new and different challenge this time. The mining veterans will continue with their vigorous and time-consuming search for gold, this time the crew will be expanding their search operation from the Klondike to Alaska.

They will be facing stiff and serious competition. It will not be at all easy for the miners to take up on the new tireless challenges.

The entire world is going to be screwed up, Tony beets will be seen struggling with red tape. Whereas Fred’s lack of experience is going to make him pay. It has also been rumored that Rick Ness will not be returning for the 13th season.

Gold Rush Season 13 Episode Guide

The episode guide for the upcoming season of gold rush has not yet been provided by the fans. It is expected that the upcoming season thirteen will have a total number of twenty-two episodes with each episode having an average run length of about fifty-five minutes to sixty minutes.

All twenty-two episodes will not be dropped in one go but will follow a weekly release pattern. The episodes are primarily made in the English language, but they will be available to stream in other dubbed versions as well.

Is There A Trailer For Gold Rush Season 13?

Gold rush season 13 trailer has not yet been released by the makers of the show.

