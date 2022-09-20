Hocus Pocus 2 Release Date -What Time It Will Premiere On Disney Plus

Hocus Pocus was released on July 16, 1993, and now after decades of its first part being released, it is coming with its sequel on September 30, 2022. Even though, the reviews on Hocus were not too good or not too bad it did cost Disney some fortune. But it has become the fan’s favorite to watch during Halloween. Hocus Pocus is the perfect blend of horror and comedy.

Hocus Pocus 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, And More

The original Hocus Pocus arrived on July 16, 1993, and since then; it has become part of the Halloween movie marathons and it has become one of the cult classics. Hocus Pocus is a comedy horror movie.

Hocus Pocus is directed by Anne Fletcher. And it is written by Jen D’Angelo. Hocus Pocus is produced by Walt Disney Pictures in association with David Kirschner Productions.

The movie follows the Sanderson sisters (the three witches), who during the Salem Witch Trials were killed. They were brought back from the dead by a teenage boy Max, who on Halloween night lights up a cursed candle. But the Sanderson sisters have destroyed again Dani and a talking cat.

Movie Hocus Pocus Genres Comedy

Family

Fantasy

Horror

Mystery

Romance Director Anne Fletcher Writers Jen D’Angelo

Mick Garris

David Kirschner Stars Bette Midler

Kathy Najimy

Sarah Jessica Parker Country of origin United States Language English Filming locations Newport Rhode Island, USA Official site Disney+ Hocus Pocus 2 Release date September 30, 2022

The original Hocus Pocus movie was a failure causing Disney to lose so much money. In Hocus Pocus 2, the Sanderson sister is resurrected from the dead to modern-day Salem and this was made possible by an accident caused by three women. Sanderson sisters have to look for a way to stop child- hungry witches from destroying the world.

Hocus Pocus 2 Release Date

The sequel of the Hocus Pocus is set to be released on September 30, 2022. Hocus Pocus 2 is just a few more days away and the fans of this movie will get to see the Sanderson sisters and their magic again. Hocus Pocus in huge demand ever since the first movie came out.

The shootings for the movie began in Rhode Island on 18 October 2021. And by the end of January 2022, it was wrapped up. Fans of this movie have to wait till Halloween to see the spookiness that this movie brings with itself.

Hocus Pocus 2 Plot

In May 2021, the official announcement of Hocus Pocus was made. And not just that but also plot details of the movie were also given. The fans of this movie have been desperately waiting for this movie for decades. Now, they just have to wait a little more and they will finally get to see the long-awaited movie.

“Three young women accidentally bring the Sanderson Sisters back to modern-day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world”

The first movie ended with giving a hint that Sanderson sisters might return. Not much about Hocus Pocus 2 is given yet. But one can looks for great spookiness from this movie.

Where To Watch Hocus Pocus 2?

Hocus Pocus 2 is going to be streaming on Disney+ on September 30, 2022.

Hocus Pocus 2 Cast

The role of Winfred aka Winnie is played by Bette Midler. Winnie Sanderson is the oldest Sanderson. She has immense knowledge about dark magic, and it is all because of her prized spell book. Electrokinesis is the signature magical ability of Winnie Sanderson.

As Winnie is the leader of the trio she is often seen as frustrated by her younger sister and that is due to the reason for her not being able to do magic well. The Youngest Winnie role is being played by Taylor Paige Henderson.

The role of Mary Sanderson is played by Kathy Najimy. Mary is the middle sister and she always looks up to her elder sister Winfred. The ability to track kids with a great sense of smell is the magical ability of the middle sister Mary. The role of young Mary is being played by Nina Kitchen.

The role of Sarah Sanderson is being played by Sarah Jessica Parker. She is the youngest sister of three sisters. Their immaturity of Sarah frustrates her elder sister Winnie the most. Sarah’s magical ability is a hypnotic siren call. And the song “Come Little Children” is the song that is used by her for her hypnotic call. The role of young Sarah is being played by Juju Journey Brener.

The role of Billy Butcherson is played by Doug Jones. Billy is the ex-lover of the oldest Sanderson Winfred. After being poisoned by Winfred on May 1, 1693, he came from the dead as a zombie. He was poisoned by Winfred because he was caught cheating with her sister Sarah.

The role of Cassie Traske is played by Lilia Buckingham. She is an ex-classmate of Becca and Izzy. Cassie is a popular classmate. She is the daughter of the mayor. Cassie helps to put a stop to the Sanderson sisters.

The role of Becca is played by Whitney Peak. The Sanderson sisters are accidentally conjured by Becca. She is an aspiring witch and a high- school student.

The role of Izzy is played by Belissa Escobedo. She is a quirky person and best friend of Becca. Izzy with Becca accidentally conjures the Sanderson sisters.

The role of Jefry Traske is played by Tony Hale. Jefry is the father of Cassie and he is the Mayor of the town Salem.

The role of The Witch is played by Hannah Waddingham. The Witch is a very mysterious person and not only that but also a sinister person.

The role of Gilbert is played by Sam Richardson. Gilbert owns the Olde Salem Magic Shop which was the previous home of the Sanderson sisters.

In addition to all of them, there is many other cast members who can be seen in the movie.

Cassie’s boyfriend Mike is portrayed by Froy Gutierrez.

The drag queens in the movie are portrayed by Cornbread Jete, Ginger Minj and Kahmora Hall who are the stars of Rupaul’s Drag Race. They will be impersonating the Sanderson sisters.

The Talk On Social Media About Hocus Pocus 2

After the release of the first trailer of Hocus Pocus 2 since #hocuspocus is trending on Twitter. Ever since the trailer of Hocus Pocus 2 is released it has been in huge demand and this can be seen by how it got more than 40 million views in just 24 hours.

We’re back, Witches. 🧹



Hocus Pocus 2, an Original movie event, streaming September 30 on @DisneyPlus. #HocusPocus2 pic.twitter.com/I13z918Oxl — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) June 28, 2022

On June 29, 2022, Walt Disney Studios tweeted a video showing the Sanderson sisters reacting to the first ever teaser of the movie Hocus Pocus 2.

What To Expect From Hocus Pocus 2?

The Sanderson sister will be back again and with help of their magical ability will try to save modern-day Salem. On one the child-hungry witches be causing chaos in Salem town and on the other side the Sanderson sisters will be doing everything in their power to save the children and protect the town from those witches.

Hocus Pocus 2 Trailer

The very first trailer of Hocus Pocus 2 was released by Disney on June 28, 2022, and the trailer within 24 hours got more than 40 million views.

The Sanderson sisters can be seen in the trailer coming back to Salem to cause more wreak. Not only just the Sanderson sisters making their way back but also some of the featured classic items of the movies such as Black Flame Candle. Hocus Pocus 2 may not have enough plot but it definitely does contains a great level of spookiness.

There is a chance of getting one more trailer of Hocus Pocus 2 before the release of the movie which is on September 30, 22.