Based on the same-titled book series by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich's fantasy drama television series The Witcher is available on Netflix. The Witcher season 2 debuted on Netflix in December 2019 and December 2021.

The Witcher Season 3 Release Date, Plot, Cast, Trailer And More

The Witcher examines the myth of Princess Ciri, Yennefer of Vengerberg, and Geralt of Rivia on the Continent, a made-up continent with mediaeval influences. Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allan are its main actors.

The narrative opens with Geralt of Rivia, Crown Princess Ciri of Cintra, and sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg at various periods in time, exploring formative incidents that influence their characters throughout the first season until eventually fusing into a unified timeline.

Name The Witcher Genre Action

Adventure

Drama

Fantasy Starring Henry Cavill

Freya Allan

Language English No. of seasons 2 No. of episodes 16 Network Netflix

Ciri and Geralt had been destined to be together since he unintentionally demanded her as payment for his services by using “the Law of Surprise” before she was born. When the two do finally meet, Geralt takes on the role of the princess’ defender and must defend her from her many assailants in order to stop the use of Ciri and their world’s great magic and Elder Blood for evil.

Is Witcher Season 3 Coming?

With The Witcher Season 3 presently in production, Geralt and company will soon be back. We do know which novel the new season is based on, and showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has given some details about the upcoming episodes; you can read everything about it right here, despite the fact that there is still no trailer or release date.

The Witcher Season 2’s events left many fans in shock, but Netflix is already moving forward and has started pre-production on the following season. Additionally, there have been rumours that The Witcher would film in Wales for this season, making Wales the eighth nation the series has travelled to.

The most recent information is that COVID-19 forced a delay in filming, but happily it has since resumed. Additionally, we have a possible release date for the series, statements from Henry Cavill, and some conjecture regarding the release date of the first teaser. So look no farther than our advice to get ready for your return to The Continent. Early in 2023, the new season will air.

The Witcher Season 3 Release Date

For comparison, the second season's filming started in February 2020 and lasted until April 2021 before being stopped by COVID shutdowns and an injury to lead actor Henry Cavill. The first season's timetable was far less erratic, running from October 2018 to May 2019, with its premiere taking place seven months later, in December 2019.

For comparison, the second season’s filming started in February 2020 and lasted until April 2021 before being stopped by COVID shutdowns and an injury to lead actor Henry Cavill. The first season’s timetable was far less erratic, running from October 2018 to May 2019, with its premiere taking place seven months later, in December 2019.

Filming has begun, and according to a report from Redanian Intelligence(opens in new tab), the most recent episode will travel abroad to shoot in Italy, Slovenia, and Croatia. The Hollywood Reporter(opens in new tab) has confirmed that the COVID outbreak momentarily halted production, but Redanian Intelligence(opens in new tab) reports that it has now restarted.

Given that TV production is currently moving almost as swiftly as it was before the epidemic, we would anticipate season three to debut at the very latest by the end of 2022. 2023 is most likely. That might certainly change, though.

The Witcher Season 3 Plot

Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding while kings, magicians, and monsters of the Continent compete to capture her, determined to defend his recently reunited family against those who seek to destroy it. Time of Contempt, the second book in the series by Andrzej Sapkowski, will be adapted for The Witcher Season 3.

The Witcher showrunner Lauren Hissrich acknowledged that the first two seasons deviated from the books, but that the third season will replicate the source material more closely. This may imply that the conclusion of the second season serves as the ideal prelude to forthcoming activities.

The split that is gradually emerging among the mages of Aretuza may potentially lead to treason and a struggle of tactical intelligence in The Witcher Season 3. Tissaia and Vilgefortz will also be pursuing Ciri in this war for dominance and magic.

Where To Watch The Witcher Season 3?

On Netflix, an OTT provider with monthly and yearly subscriptions, you may view The Witcher’s previous season and forthcoming season.

The Witcher Season 3 Cast

The main characters in The Witcher are as follows:

As a “witcher,” a monster hunter with mystical enhancements, Henry Cavill plays Geralt of Rivia.

As Yennefer of Vengerberg, Anya Chalotra.

Ciri, Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon, is portrayed by Freya Allan as the crown princess of Cintra, the granddaughter of Queen Calanthe, the daughter of Pavetta, and the holder of the Elder Blood.

Cahir Mawr Dyffryn aep Ceallach is played by Eamon Farren.

Joey Batey plays Jaskier, a wandering bard who becomes friends with Geralt and travels with him.

Tissaia de Vries, played by MyAnna Buring.

Fringilla Vigo, a witch who studied under Yennefer, is portrayed by Mimî M. Khayisa.

Triss Merigold is played by Anna Shaffer.

Istredd, played by Royce Pierreson.

Following the Slaughter of Cintra, Cirilla befriends Dara, a little refugee elf boy, played by Wilson Mbomio.

Roggeveen’s Vilgefortz is played by Mahesh Jadu.

"He's the king of one liners!" While they're busy filming Season 3, find out who #TheWitcher cast named as the biggest joker on the set of Season 2…



Watch the full interview here: https://t.co/diS0ZE35Nw pic.twitter.com/4HcTS4lAc1 — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) July 6, 2022

Henry Cavill will appear in season three along with our favourite characters who have contributed to the success of the programme (since, after all, there wouldn’t be a programme without Geralt, would there?). Some of our other favourite Nilfgaard characters, including Mimi Ndiweni as Fringilla and Eamon Farren as Cahir, will return in the third season.

MyAnna Buring as Tissaia, Anna Shaffer as Triss, Mahesh Jadu as Vilgefortz, Lars Mikkelsen as Stregobor, and Royce Pierreson as Istredd will carry on the intrigues and commotion that always come with holding power in Aretuza. Many of the new characters from the second season are anticipated to return in force in season 3.

These actors portray Lydia as Aisha Fabienne Ross, Rience as Chris Fulton, Phillipa as Cassie Clare, and Dijkstra as Graham McTavish. Additionally, Bart Edwards’ Duny, now known as Emhyr, Emperor of Nilfgaard, will make an appearance.

The Talks On Social Media About The Witcher Season 3

Following the popularity of seasons 1 and 2, fans of The Witcher are excitedly anticipating season 3, and they are sharing pictures of themselves. Some fans anticipate Henry Cavill’s return to The Witcher Season 3 filming.

I genuinely had a lot of fun with The Witcher, a fan tweeted. I’m eagerly anticipating season 3. I no longer get enthused about TV shows, said another admirer. The Witcher season 3 is the only programme I am anticipating, and just because I adore Henry Cavill and The Witcher video game.

What To Expect From The Witcher Season 3?

Geralt and Yennefer will briefly resume their romantic relationship. Like the book it was based mainly on, Season 2 didn’t depict the two star-crossed lovers growing romantically closer than a fleeting kiss. It’s unlikely that this will last through the end of season 3. Like in the novel Time of Contempt, I anticipate that Yennefer and Geralt will once again have a passionate relationship similar to what they had in the first season.

Not only does this happen in the book, but it also seems long overdue in terms of the plot. Simply put, there is simply too much interest in Yennefer and Geralt romance for there to be another season without a resolution. One of the most aggravating things about the story of The Witcher is how often Geralt and Yennefer are apart.

But so far, the show has attempted to decrease that distance. They are conscious of their chemistry and the fact that watching them interact on screen makes for fun entertainment. But just as keeping them together on TV makes for great entertainment, sustaining their on-again, off-again romance does too.

Just like in the books, Yennefer and Geralt will be divided once more to fight their own battles separately. Contrary to what is implied in the novels, I do think the two will reconcile much sooner. However, that might have to wait until a far later season. We are unable to forecast much about The Witcher season 3 because the trailer is not yet out.

The Witcher season 3 Episode Guide

The Witcher season 3’s episode schedule has not yet been released, but based on the previous season, the new season may contain 8 episodes.

The Witcher Season 3 Trailer

We’ll likely have to wait a bit for the teaser given that the third season’s writing began in the summer of 2021 and filming was only recently revealed as of April 2022.