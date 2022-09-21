You must not be living in the current era if you haven’t come across the extremely popular Victoria’s Secret lingerie model, Behati Prinsloo.

Behati Prinsloo Levine, better known as Behety Prinsloo is a Namibian model and a socialite. Her eyes were initially stuck on models when she was barely eight.

The saga jump-started her career, modeling for Prada, and later went on to endorse several high-end brands including Ralph Lauren, Victoria’s Secret, Miu Miu, and more.

Behati Prinsloo is a massive social media celebrity who has a mass fan following on her account mainly for acquiring inspiration from the young and fit fashionable lady, as well as an active social worker. She along with her husband founded tequila cola Kanu in 2021.

Apart from being a top-notch model, Prinsloo has appeared in countable music videos and on television.

Name Behati Prinsloo Full Name Behati Prinsloo Levine Net Worth $30 Million Date of Birth 16 May 1988 Age 34 Years Old Birth Place Namibia Currently Live In Namibia Profession Model and Socialite Debut TV Series: The City (2008)

Music Video: Rich Girls (2009)

Film: Letters to Haiti (2011) Years Active 2006 – Present Famous Role Behati Prinsloo in the TV Series Hawaii Five-0 (2012) Nationality Namibian Ethnicity Afrikaner, French, German, Swiss-German, Danish, Swedish, Chinese, Indonesian, Malagasy and African Descent Hometown Namibia Zodiac Sign Taurus School/High School Grootfontein Secondary School in Grootfontein, Namibia Net Worth $30 Million

Behati Prinsloo Net Worth

As of 2022, Behati Prinsloo’s net worth is estimated to be $30 million, which is more than a big deal for her age. No wonder she has piled up these loads of cash as the successful model has collaborated with high-profile designers like Chanel, Miu Miu, and Ralph Lauren.

For the illustrious Victoria’s Secret alone, Prinsloo has walked the runway around 9 times over the course of years until 2015, ultimately being the official Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2009.

Selective ads for H&M, Max Studio, Tommy Hilfiger, Nine West, Gap, Adore and Hugo Boss are also under her belt.

What is more to say, Behati Prinsloo has graced the covers of several magazines, like Vogue Russia, Elle France, Marie Claire South Africa, Net-A-Porter, and GQ Mexico, which is still a dream to many established models of today.

Behati Prinsloo As The Highest-Paid Model

As per 2022 estimation, Prinsloo tops the list of highest-paid models although things were gloomy a couple of years ago. The model’s impressive career looked like it was about to collapse and wind down, until one day every piece of the puzzle got linked.

According to People With Money reports, Behati Prinsloo is the highest earning model in the world, pulling in a jaw-dropping $82 million within a year- August 2021-August 2022. Her closest competition was left behind Prinsloo with a $50 million lead, which is spectacular. Therefore when the earnings are combined, none is earning better than the behemoth as of 2022.

Behati Prinsloo Source Of Income

If the cash-rich Namibian model, Beheti Prinsloo is being addressed as the number 1 higher earning model in the top 10 highest paid models of 2022, we can assume her earnings to be extraordinarily maintained.

The magazine ended up finalizing Behati Prinsloo as the most earned model of 2022, considering a few criteria including advertising works, profit participation, upfront pay, endorsement, and residuals.

The tycoon owes her fortune to smart stock stake and financing, lucrative endorsement deals with sterling brands like CoverGirl cosmetics as well as substantial property holdings.

That doesn’t make a full stop to her endless endorsements for Prinsloo has tackled the market with top-selling, first-grade perfume- With Love from Behati, her own brand of Vodka- Pure wonderprinsloo- Namibia, several restaurants in Windhoek, a Football team and a fashion line, Behati Prinsloo Seduction.

For what seems like a lifetime, Prinsloo’s triumphant comeback is highly enjoyed by her fans today.

Behati Prinsloo Early Life

Behati Prinsloo, now known as Behati Prinsloo Levine, was born on May 16, 1988, in Grootfontein, South Africa, to father Boet, who was a minister, and mother Magda, who ran a bed and breakfast.

Prinsloo had to learn English during her early periods as her native language was Afrikaans. As for her education, Prinsloo went to Grootfontein Secondary School and got herself dropped off right after her 9th grade, only to pursue a modeling career.

When she was a teen, she was approached by a stranger in a grocery store while in Cape town, and she was handed over a piece of paper with his number, which ultimately brought a gut feeling of awkwardness to her family.

They only found the incident shady but realized the truth when she once again crossed her path through Cape Town, when the daughter of Storm Agency founder, Noelle Doukas approached her, ending up offering the young Prinsloo a contract.

Behati Prinsloo Career

Unlike any other models, Prinsloo had quite an easy start, signing contracts with big brands Prada and Miu Miu for her runway debut. She was highly appraised by Models.com when they honored her as one of the top 10 faces of Fashion Week.

Prinsloo was then soon signed by Juergen Teller for Marc by Marc Jacobs’ photoshoot, marking it as her first and foremost ad campaign.

An infinite queue was literally formed before Prinsloo as she was then photographed by David Sims for W Magazine and by Mario Testino and Paolo Roversi for British Vogue.

It was in 2007 that she made her first walk for Victoria’s Secret, which was then followed by eight more. In 2009, Prinsloo was named Victoria’s Secret Angel right after she was discovered as Victoria’s Secret’s Pink casual wear line.

The next year, she started Behati Loves Pink, a swimsuit collection for Victoria’s Secret as well as designed a line for clothing plus accessories for Juicy Couture. Prinsloo had also designed a special collection for THVM too.

Behati Prinsloo In Music Videos And Television

In a way, we can admit that Prinsloo is multifaceted. Apart from being a behemoth in modeling, she has also appeared in numerous music videos including Maroon 5’s Wait, Animals, Lost, Cold, Girls Like You, and The Virgins’ Hands to Myself along with Selena Gomez.

Besides that, Prinsloo garnered millions of eyeballs through a couple of television roles in Hawaii Five-0, The City, Fashion Police, and Taylor Swift: The 1989 World Tour Live.

Behati Prinsloo Personal Life

In 2012, Behati Prinsloo was found to be in a romantic relationship with American singer cum songwriter Adam Levine, the lead vocalist of Maroon 5. The two got married on July 19, 2014, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, officiated by Jonah Hill. On September 21, 2016, Prinsloo and Levine welcomed their firstborn, Dusty Rose.

Behati Prinsloo As A Social Worker

Once Haiti was destroyed by the 2010 earthquake, Prinsloo along with Coco Rocha, a fellow model, visited the country, and its orphanages, to raise money and delivered letters of hope to the affected people.

The trip was in partnership with charity LakayPam and the whole incident was documented in the 2011 documentary film, Letters to Haiti.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Prinsloo and Levine signed a contract with Ferrari and Save the Children, to raise enough money for the educational programs offered by the charitable; organization.

Behati Prinsloo Real Estates

In 2019, Prinsloo and Levine bought a property from the Hollywood hot couple, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner for $31.95 million.

The mansion was previously owned by Gregory Peck, whereas Affleck and Garner took possession from producer Brian Grazer. In March 2022, the property was listed by Prinsloo and Levine for $57.5 million.

Back in 2018, the couple purchased a home in Beverly Hills for $33.9 million. In 2021, Prinsloo and Levine paid around $23 million for a splendid estate in Montecito. They sold off the prosperity in just 3 months for $28.5 million- a good deal for 90 days’ ownership.

In early 2022, the pair paid $52 million for their second property in Montecito, which was originally under development for actor Rob Lowe.