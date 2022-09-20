Menu
Country Singer Luke...

Country Singer Luke Bell’s Autopsy Reveals Accidental Fentanyl Overdose As Cause Of Death.

Luke Bell Cause of Death

The country singer Luke Bell died at 32 in Tuscon, Arizona on August 26 after going missing six days earlier. An autopsy report from the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office, reportedly obtained by the local news outlet, revealed that a passerby encountered an unresponsive bell at the scene, where drinking paraphernalia was located. dope.

Country Singer Luke Bell’s Autopsy Reveals Accidental Fentanyl Overdose As Cause Of Death.

Luke Bell also reportedly suffered from cardiovascular disease and, at the time of his death, had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.076 in his system, according to The US Sun.

Bell’s friend Matt Kinman confirmed that Bell died on August 29. The musician was found near where he disappeared, the Tucson Police Department told the New York Post.

Luke Bell Cause of Death

According to Saving Country Music, Bell has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and his “mental state has deteriorated” in recent months.

“Luke fought as hard as he could, but the disease got the better of him,” Bell manager Brian Buchanan told TMZ on Wednesday. “When he was recovering from illness, he was the kindest and most generous guy. Now he has found peace and there is some comfort.”

“Unfortunately, Luke suffered from a mental illness, which progressed after the death of his father in 2015,” the family added in their statement. “Luke was supported through his illness by a community of loving family and friends. Despite this, he was unable to receive the help he needed to ease his pain.”

The family added that “their hearts go out to the millions of people affected by mental illness who, like us, understand the devastating disappointment of a system that consistently fails to provide caring solutions for those who suffer.”

Bell’s loved ones praised him for having “a gentle heart, a traveling spirit and a musical gift that he was blessed to share with us and the world”.

“We are so grateful to his friends and fans for embracing Luke and his music. We would like to thank all of Luke’s fans, friends, and family who have shared stories and photos of happy times with him,” they wrote.

“As we navigate our anguish, we respectfully request privacy to allow space for us to grieve and honor his memory. Our only consolation is that our Luke is finally free and at peace,” the family concluded.

