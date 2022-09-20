Gisele Bundchen’s full name is Gisele Caroline Bundchen. She is a Brazilian fashion model, an activist and a businesswoman born on July 20, 1980 at Horizontina, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. Bundchen also believes in doing charity work. Since 2009, she has served as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Environment Program. Gisele Bundchen’s net worth is around $400 million

She is also called by various nicknames such as The Hurricane Gisele, Gise, La Bundchen, The Body, and The Midas Queen. Her mother’s name is Vania Nonnenmacher and her father’s name is Valdir Bundchen. She is very gorgeous and fit like usual models are. She is 1.80m tall with pretty blue eyes and light brown hair. She got married to Tom Brady , they both are Roman Catholic and have two children.

How Much Does Gisele Bundchen Make?

Gisele Bundchen’s net worth is around $400 million. This is only her net worth which is independent from her husband. Bundchen was the highest-paid model in the world from 2002–2017. She earns money by modeling, real estate assets, endorsement career and various other non-liquid investments.

Bundchen was also featured in the Guinness World Record book in 2015 as the most earning model from June 2014 to June 2015. Bundchen earned the top spot on Forbes top-earning models list in 2012 and was the 16th richest woman in the entertainment industry. Not only this but in 2014, she was listed as the 89th Most Powerful Woman in the World by Forbes.

Full Name Gisele Bundchen Profession Fashion Model Sources of Income Modeling Residence Horizontina, Los Angeles Date of Birth 20 July 1980 Age 42 Gender Female Marital Status Married Education Rhode Island College, Juiliard School

Children 2 Spouse Name Tom Brady Nationality Brazilian Net Worth $400 million

Gisele Bundchen Net Worth

The 42 year old model Bundchen’s net worth is $400 million and her salary is about $40 million. She is one the highest-earning models. She doesn’t earn this money only from the modelling profession but from sponsorships with big brands, and endorsement deals and even she is involved in FTX which is a crypto trading platform.

She even wore the world’s most expensive lingerie – Victoria’s Secret’s Red Hot Fantasy Bra in 2000 which is worth about $15 million. Like this she has done various collaborations that’s the reason why she is very rich.

The couple have a very huge mansion scattered over 12,112 square foot of area worth $4.5 million consisting of all the necessities like swimming pool, yoga studio, gym, wining room, playroom, guest house and a beautiful garden. Audi A8, Audi S8, BMW X5, Rolls Royce Ghost, and Lexus RX400H are some the cars from her wide car collection.

Gisele Bundchen Early life

Bundchen was raised in Rio Grande do Sul in Southern Brazil. Bundchen’s father was a sociologist and her mother was a bank clerk pensioner. She grew up with her five sisters. Bündchen speaks English, Portuguese, Spanish, Italian, and some French. However, her parents used to speak German and earlier she used to speak too but now she doesn’t.

When she was very young, she wanted to become a volleyball player but unfortunately that didn’t happen as her mother enrolled her and her two sisters named Gabriela and Patrícia in a modeling course to work on themselves.

These girls were so lucky that they were rewarded with a trip to Rio de Janeiro, Curitiba, and Sao Paulo where she got more lucky and at a shopping mall was discovered by Elite Model Management who gave her a chance in a national contest, Elite Model Look at second place that was then known as Look of the Year.

Gisele Bundchen Career Beginnings

Gisele Bundchen debuted at New York Fashion Week in 1996 and from here her amazing career started. In 1997, she auditioned for 43 shows and was rejected 42 times.

At last, she got the opportunity to walk the runway in “Rain,” Alexander McQueen’s Spring 1998 which is a ready-to-wear show as simply she just needed to walk on the slippery runway in very high heels which she is habitual of. The same year, she posed for Missoni, Ralph Lauren, Chloé, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, Gianfranco Ferré, and Valentino campaigns.

Soon after that, She appeared on the cover of Vogue Paris, British Vogue, and i-D with the profiling “A girl called Gisele”. Her first Vogue cover was announced in 1999 with the title “the return of the sexy model”.

She appeared in a group Vogue cover with Kate Moss, Christy Turlington, Iman, Stephanie Seymour, Lauren Hutton, Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer, Amber Valletta, Lisa Taylor, Patti Hansen, Paulina Porizkova, and Carolyn Murphy appeared.

She graced the U.S. Vogue cover in November 1999. After appearing on all these covers, she started becoming very famous and won various awards and was considered to be the world’s hottest model as per Vogue’s online encyclopedia of models in 2000. Gisele Bundchen earnings for a year is about $33 million.

Gisele Bundchen Relationship History

When Bundchen was at the peak of her career, she dated the very famous star Leonardo DiCaprio from 2000-2005. They both made it to the People’s annual Most Beautiful Couples List. But later on after some years, they called it off and Bundchen was also going through the depression phase back then. She started dating Tom Brady who is a NFL player in 2006.

They got married on 26 February, 2009. They had a very small ceremony in Santa Monica, California at St. Monica Catholic Church. They have their own two kids. A son born in 2009 named Benjamin Rein and a daughter born in 2012 named Vivian Lake Brady. Tom had one son with her ex Bridget Moynahan whose name is John Edward Thomas Moynahan and was born in 2007. She is John’s stepmother. It is true that Bundchen believes in manifestation and astrology. The couple reportedly bought a home in Indian Creek, Florida in December, 2020.

Gisele Bundchen Awards And Honors

Gisele Bundchen has won Phytoervas Fashion Award in 1998 and Vh1/ Vogue Fashion Awards in 1999 in the category of model of the year. In 2011, she won Global Citizen Award and Best Green International Celebrity Award.

Must Read:

Viola Davis Net Worth- How Old Is Viola Davis? Age, Husband, And More!

In 2017, she got Green Carpet Fashion Award in the category of Eco Laureate award. She also got nominated for Teen Choice Awards in the category Choice Movie: Female Breakout Star, Choice Movie: Villain in 2005.

In 2006, she was nominated in the category Fashion and Image: Supermodel in the Premios Juventud awards and in the same awards next year, she got nominated again in the same category but unfortunately wasn’t able to win.

Gisele Bundchen The Talk On Social Media

The most arising question nowadays is that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are still together? Yes, they are still together but they are going through a really rough patch and because of that they are not really talking to each other and are not on good terms for now. The confusion amongst the fans started regarding the issue between the two, when Bundchen was found crying in New York City.

It was reported that the fight between Gisele and Tom started in the month of September only in 2022. Most people are assuming that the reason behind their fights is the NFL player’s decision to unretire from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March 2022 because of this he will not be able to give time to his three kids, two with Bundchen and the other one with her ex Bridget Moynahan.

Bundchen never spoke about their divorce rumours nor did Tom. He also stated that “football and family has always been the most important thing to him”. This somehow means that the couple seems to be interested in saving their marriage after all things that happened. As of now, no confirmation on their divorce.

Read More:

Viola Davis Net Worth- How Old Is Viola Davis? Age, Husband, And More!