The show Big Sky is inspired by the book series titled “The Highway” written by C.J Box. The show has successfully produced two seasons and the Big Sky Season 3 release date has been officially announced and will be available for the audience soon.

Big Sky Season 3 Release Date & Everything We Know So Far!

The show revolves around a private detective and an ex-cop who are determined to solve the crimes around them. Further in this article, we will get to know more about the Big Sky Season 3 plot, cast, spoilers, where it will be streamed, and more.

The Big Sky Season 3 upcoming series has the subtitle Deadly Trails and is going to be released soon. the first season premiered in the year 2020 and managed to attract a large audience.

The genres associated with this show are crime, drama, and thriller. It is created by David E. Kelley and is inspired by the book series by author C.J Box titled “The Highway”.

What Happened To Jenny Hoyt Son On Big Sky?

The production companies of the series are Fineman Entertainment, A+E Studios, 20th Television, and the creator’s production company David E. Kelley Productions.

Big Sky Season 3 cast includes Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury who are the protagonists. Big Sky Season 3 release date is set for September 21, 2022, on the ABC network which is the original network for the crime drama series.

Movie Name Big Sky Season 3 Genre Crime, Drama, Mystery, Thriller Director David E. Kelley Production Company Fineman Entertainment, David E. Kelley Productions Original Language English Release Date September 21, 2022 Main Cast Kylie Bunbury, Dedee Pfeiffer, Katheryn Winnick How to Watch ABC network

Big Sky Season 3 Release Date

As mentioned earlier, the Big Sky Season 3 release date has been officially announced and the crime drama show is going to be available for the audience to watch soon on September 21, 2022.

Big Sky Season 3 spoilers have suggested that the new season is going to bring back the essence of the show. with a wonderful star cast, the storyline of the show surrounds two females who are adamant to protect their community at all costs.

The new season is also going to introduce new famous faces that will add refreshing twists to the plot of the show. Besides crime and drama, the show has also been famous to provide a sense of mystery which is greatly appreciated by the audience.

Big Sky Season 3 streaming is going to take place on the original network of the show at the time of its release and will mostly be available on other platforms in the future.

What Could The Plot Of Big Sky Season 3 Be About?

Not much about the Big Sky Season 3 plot is known but it is safe to assume that the new season will be picking up from where the second season ended.

New characters are introduced that will be part of the Season 3 plot and one such character is going to be played by the famous country singer Reba McEntire whose character has a rather shady past which could mean anything and will definitely be contributing to the drama in season 3.

The Big Sky Season 2 witnessed a simple car accident investigation leading to the discovery of a bunch of criminals known as “The Syndicate”. The chaos leads to the death of Wolf Legarski. A new sheriff is also introduced and several storylines are being assumed for the plot of season 3.

New partnerships will be formed along with more crimes taking place. Big Sky Season 3 spoilers suggested that a mystery involving a missing backpacker will be witnessed in the new season. Possibilities are endless and will be revealed once the show is released.

Where To Watch Big Sky Season 3?

Big Sky Season 3 streaming is going to take place on the famous ABC network like its predecessors. The crime drama thriller Big Sky is distributed by Disney Platform Distribution and hence has also been available to watch on the well-known streaming platform Disney Plus.

The show was also released on Star Plus in some parts of the world and also on CTV hence after its initial release on September 21, 2022, Big Sky Season 3 will most likely be available on other platforms like Disney Plus, Star Plus, and maybe even on CTV.

The running time of the series episodes is between 42 and 44 minutes. The ABC network is the host to other famous shows and the Big Sky Season 3 is soon going to be added to the list.

Big Sky Season 3 Cast

The Big Sky cast has some talented actors and they are listed below.

Katheryn Winnick played the character of Jenny Hoyt.

Kylie Bunbury has played the character of Cassie Dewell.

Brian Geraghty has played the character of Ronald Pergman.

Valerie Mahaffey has played the character of Helen Pergman.

Dedee Pfeiffer has played the character of Denise Brisbane.

Natalie Alyn Lind has played the character of Danielle Sullivan.

Jesse James Keitel has played the character of Jerrie Kennedy.

Jade Pettyjohn has played the character of Grace Sullivan.

John Carrol Lynch has played the character of Rick Legarski.

Ryan Phillippe has played the character of Cody Hoyt.

Ted Levine played the character of Horst Kleinsasser.

Anja Savcic has played the character of Scarlet Levendecker.

Janina Gavankar has played the character of Ren Bhullar.

Logan Marshall-Green has played the character of Travis Stone.

Omar Metwally has played the character of Mark Lindor.

The Big Sky Season 3 cast is going to revive most of its main actors including Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Omar Metwally, Anja Savcic and Janina Gavankar. Along with these actors, Jamie Lynn-Siegler is also going to be seen. Jensen Ackles will be the new sheriff Beau Arlen and Reba McEntire will be playing the character of Sunny Brick.

Social Media Talk On Big Sky Season 3

The crime drama thriller Big Sky has an official page on Twitter with the handle “@BigSkyABC” and an official page on Instagram with the handle “bigskyabc” that keep the audience updated with news related to the show and give the audience a space to express their feelings about the show.

A new mystery begins Sept 21. Are you ready? Don't miss the season premiere of #BigSky: Deadly Trails on ABC. pic.twitter.com/vOaB3Kt6Q3 — Big Sky (@BigSkyABC) September 9, 2022

Big Sky Season 3 spoilers have created a buzz on social media and the audience has also expressed that are excited to see the famous actor and singer Reba McEntire be included in the show.

What To Expect From Big Sky Season 3?

It is only fair that the audience expects great things from Big Sky Season 3 since the show has given two fairly successful seasons before and in the new season, they are also introducing fresh characters that will only add to the thrill and drama. We can expect more crimes, more drama and a lot of entertainment from the new season.

Any Episode Guide For Big Sky Season 3?

Big Sky Season 3 episodes are not released as of now but the show is expected to have around 16 to 18 episodes just like its previous seasons.

Big Sky Season 3 Trailer In Detail

Big Sky Season 3 trailer has been released and it shows great promise. The trailer begins with the latest addition in the series, Reba McEntire who appears to be in a chirpy mood as she is interacting with some people. As the trailer continues, a backpacker is spotted who is interrupted by something mysterious.

Later the new sheriff is introduced and the two leads of the show are also spotted. As they speak about new cases, a missing backpacker is mentioned.

The trailer continues with strange events taking place all surrounding the backpacker who went missing while hiking and an attempt is made to find him. There is blood, chase, and secrets that will be revealed once the season is released.

