The DC’s Titans Season 4 release date was expected on October 2021 by warner bros at the 2021 DC FanDome event. Titans is the DC Universe’s first original series and a superhero tv series.

DC’s Titans Season 3 was the biggest success story yet and the fans are very eager to know the release date of its much anticipated fourth season to catch up with Starfire, Nightwing, Raven, Beast Boy, Tim Drake, Wonder Girl, and the rest of the heroes as well as villains of the DC universe.

When Will Titans Season 4 Premiere On HBO Max ?

Titans typically premiere a new season sometime during the latter half of the year. Writer and producer Richard Hatem announced the filming of “Titans” Season 4 on February 28.

The series was produced for the DC Universe streaming service and was internationally distributed via Netflix. It is created by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, and Greg Berlanti and was transferred to HBO Max for its third season and from there it rose to popularity.

Will Hawk Be In DC’s Titans Season 4?

The Titans series is based on DC Comics team teen titans by Bob Haney and Bruno Premiani and follows the story of young superheroes who came together to fight against evil. In Titans Season 3 titans traveled to Gotham City after Jason got murdered and Dick teamed up with police commissioner Barbara Gordan to protect the city.

When Jason returned under the control of notorious criminal Jonathan Crane, the Titans found themselves battling their former teammate to prevent Crane from destroying Gotham. Also, Kory reunites with Blackfire (seeks redemption for past actions) and donna returned from the afterlife after she died in the previous season.

Titans Season 4 production is currently taking place in Canada, Toronto.

Movie Titans Season 4 Creators Greg Berlanti

Akiva Goldsman

Geoff Johns Stars Brenton Thwaites

Anna Diop

Ryan Potter Genres Action, Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi Production companies DC Entertainment

Warner Bros. Television

Weed Road Pictures Original Network HBO Max Release date Not yet revealed

Titans Season 4 Expected Release Date

Titans Season 4 released date hasn’t yet announced by Warner Bros but it is expected to come at some time in the last quarter of 2022. The filming for the same is still going on so it is safe to say that we’ll have to wait for a release date and trailer until the whole season has undergone production.

The first, second, and third seasons were released in August, September, and October respectively. So, a delay in the release of season 4 is expected, sometime in the fall of 2022. Actor Brenton Thwaites, who portrays Dick Grayson/Nightwing/Robin, reportedly revealed that Titans Season 4 would premiere in October 2022.

Titans Season 4 Plot

Now for Titans Season 4, the heroes will be leaving Gotham City as they will embark on their new adventure, which must include new villains and potentially new allies.

While it is not officially confirmed yet, the reported Titans Season 4 release date will be in October. Also, Tim Drake (Jay Lycurgo) has been skipping the whole aspect of being Robin- batman’s sidekick and is heading off to a team of his own.

Titans star Brenton Thwaites while sharing his point of view on the storyline said that he would like to see a storyline develop between Superboy and the Titans as there is a lot of “juice” in that because he is a good team player and attaches himself to Dick’s values and morals.

Showrunner Greg Walker shared his views on the addition of Lex Luthor to Titans Season 4 by saying that he has a very sensitive and thoughtful approach to evil and power and is also “personable” which according to him, makes Luthor’s character very interesting.

Regarding other characters, Walker said that they are going deeper into all the characters and shaking them up.

Where To Watch DC’s Titans Season 4?

The first 3 seasons of Titans are available on the streaming platform HBO Max. And the fourth season will be released on HBO Max. you can buy or rent previous seasons of the series on amazon prime video and Vudu.

Titans Season 4 Cast

Titans Season 4 cast members include:

Brenton Thwaites plays Nightwing (Dick Grayson)

Anna Diop plays Starfire (Princess Koriand’r/Kory Anders)

Teagan Croft plays Raven (Rachel Roth)

Ryan Potter plays Beast Boy (Garfield Logan)

Curran Walters plays Robin (Jason Todd)

Conor Leslie plays Wonder Girl (Donna Troy)

Minka Kelly plays Dove (Dawn Granger)

Alan Ritchson plays Hawk (Hank Hall)

Chelsea Zhang plays Ravager (Rose Wilson)

Joshua Orpin plays Superboy (Conner Kent)

Damaris Lewis plays Blackfire (Queen Komand’r)

Savannah Welch plays Commissioner Barbara Gordon

As Titans Season 4 is approaching the end of its production, more details are coming out about the cast. The latest actor to join Titans Season 4 is James Scully who has previously worked in Netflix’s You, City of Ghosts, and Fire Island. For now, Scully’s role is kept under wraps which do indicate that he could be playing a major character.

Another major addition to Titans Season 4 is Titus Welliver who will star as Lex Luthor- one of DC’s most popular villains. Showrunner Greg Walker revealed that the actor is a major fan of the comic book and the series and had watched every episode. Hence signing Welliver was super easy as he didn’t require any convincing to take the role.

Another addition to the Titans Season 4 cast is Joseph Morgan, who will play Brother Blood, a common team titans’ enemy from the comics who’s the vicious headmaster of the H.I.V.E. Academy. Franka Potente will portray Mother Mayhem, another alliterative foe who is a part of the Church of Blood. Finally, Lisa Ambalavanar will star as Jinx, an enchanter who’s caused the Titans all kinds of trouble as seen in both the comics and the animated version on Cartoon Network.

Social Media Talk On Titans Season 4

DC Titans Instagram page dropped the first look of Lex Luthor in Titan Season 4 which received a lot of comments from the fans.

Joseph Morgan is portraying brother blood (the second actor to do so) in season 4 of titans and shared the experience on his Twitter handle.

What To Expect From Titans Season 4?

While Titans Season 3 focused on Scarecrow and Red Hood as the villains, season 4 will again use a primary enemy from the Teen Titans comics. This time Brother Blood (portrayed by Joseph Morgan), will take on Nightwing and his set of heroes. Aside from Batman and the Joker, Lex Luthor will be the biggest DC character to appear in Titans.

Since joker never showed his face and batman’s role was fairly limited up until now, Luthor may surpass both of them when we think about screen time and how the characters have affected the story. Since lex is so closely tied up with Superboy, it is safe to assume that he’ll come face-to-face with Superboy in season 4.

Walker also said that Lex’s sudden arrival will have a big effect on Connor as he was created from Lex and superman’s DNA. He further added that conner has discovered his Superman self but has not really explored his Lex self yet.

Titans Season 4 Episode Guide

Is There A Trailer For Titans Season 4?

No official trailer for Titan Season 4 has been released yet.

