Star Trek: Picard Reveals Season 3 Return Date

Santa Clarita, California is the filming location. As of the year 2022, two seasons with a total of twenty episodes have been released so far. The total budget of each episode is estimated to be around 8–9 million dollars. The United States is the country of origin with English as its original language.

The show was first launched in the year 2020 as a part of the expanded Star Trek Universe and it also happens to be the eighth Star Trek series of Kurtzman’s.

The show’s main lead character is the retired Starfleet admiral named Jean-Luc Picard. The previously released two seasons of the show’s main purpose was to explore and feature the numerous aspects of the character and take the cover of the issues and situation that comes up during the last stages of a person’s life.

The creator of this series is Akiva Goldsman, Michael Chabon, Kirsten Beyr, and Alex Kurtzman for the streaming platform CBS All Access (Which was later rebranded as Paramount+). Eugene Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, James Duff, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Akiva Goldsman, Michael Chabon, Alex Kurtzman, Terry Matalas, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin are the executive producers of the series.

Is There A Picard Season 3?

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 streaming will be done on the online streaming service Paramount Plus on 16th February 2023 and the day after on Amazon prime Videos. According to a few sources, it is believed that the series will also be available to stream on different online streaming services like Amazon instant videos, iTunes, and Vudu after a few days of its actual release.

As of now no information has been provided by the makers of the show as to where else the fans might expect to stream the show apart from these streaming platforms.

The upcoming third and final season of the incredibly famous Star trek series Picard will also be seen revolving around the character Jean-Luc Picard, and he will be seen reuniting with the earlier crew of the USS Enterprise.

The Star Trek: Picard Season 3 is also produced by CBS Studios in association with these involved production houses Secret Hideout, Weed Road Pictures, and Roddenberry Entertainment. The showrunner of the series is Terry Matalas.

What Is The Release Date For Star Trek: Picard Season 3?

Star Trek: Picard season 3 release date is set out to be 16th February 2023. The show will be released on the online streaming service Paramount plus and will be available to stream the day after its actual release date.

It is also expected to be released on a few other streaming services like Amazon instant videos, iTunes, and Vudu a few days after its release date.

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Plot

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 plot will revolve around the character Jean-Luc Picard, it will also feature a new villain and a deadly message from Beverly Crusher (played by Gates McFadden) to Picard. Some good old friends will also be returning to help Picard. All will be seen aboard the titan and launching ships out there in the universe for the final adventure and battle of the series.

Where To Watch Star Trek: Picard Season 3?

The upcoming Picard season 3 will be available to watch on the online streaming platform Paramount plus and Amazon prime videos. It is expected to be released on other streaming services as well like Amazon instant videos, iTunes, and Vudu.

Apart from this, the show’s previous seasons one and two are also available for the audience to stream on Amazon prime videos and paramount plus.

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Cast Speculation

Picard season 3 cast includes the show’s main lead characters including

Jean-Luc Picard (Played by Patrick Stewart)

Geordi La Forge (played by LeVar Burton)

Worf (played by Michael Dorn)

William Riker (played by Jonathan Frakes)

Beverly Crusher (played by Gates McFadden)

Deanna Troi (played by Marina Sirtis)

Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan)

Raffi Musiker (played by Michelle Hurd)

Brent Spiner will also be starring in this upcoming season. However, the name of his character has not yet been disclosed by the makers of the show. The other notable guest star that the audience will get to witness is Orla Brady playing the role of Laris.

The Talk On Social Media About Star Trek: Picard Season 3

Patrick Stewart playing the role of Picard, he will be reprising his role from the other Star Trek series named the next generation as well as the other famous Star Trek media. The other stars that are also expected to be returning from Star Trek: The Next Generation includes LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, and Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan, and Michelle Hurd.

What To Expect From Star Trek: Picard Season 3?

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 will feature the series’ main old characters reprising their roles. A new villain is set to be introduced in the upcoming episode. A new mystery will be out there to deal with, the audience will witness a few familiar faces including Riker, Troi, Worf, and Geordi LaForge helping Picard.

Another thing that is expected from the upcoming Star Trek: Picard Season 3 is that it will display the return of Spiner, but he will be returning as a new character. The long-dead Tash Yar again might also be turning up once again but is kept a secret, no proper information has been provided about her return.

Any Episode Guide For Star Trek: Picard Season 3?

The entire episode guide for the upcoming season three has not yet been disclosed by the makers of the show, but it is expected that it will also be having a total of ten episodes. The average runtime of each episode will be around thirty-nine minutes to fifty-eight minutes.

The third season is expected to follow a similar pattern to the show’s previous seasons. The episodes are primarily made in the English language however they will also be available in other dubbed versions as well.

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Trailer In Detail

Picard season 3 trailer was released on 9th September 2022. The one-minute twenty-six-second-long trailer opens with a view of space and Admiral Jean-Luc Picard receives a message that said, “we need your help”.

Picard was seen meeting some old friends and searching for a ship. The trailer also featured a return of some familiar faces from the previous seasons of the show. Everyone was seen aboard the Titan. The end featured ships out there in the universe and Picard smiling at the command “Engage”.