The Dragon Prince is an animated fantasy series first aired in 2018 and is now retuning with its The Dragon Prince Season 4 sometime in November 2022. The series was created for Netflix by Justin Richmond and Aaron Ehasz.

With the writer Aaron Ehasz, who was former head writer of Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Dragon Prince has become widely popular. It is the story is set in a fantasy world and is rich in magic. The characters include humans, dragons and elves. Here’s everything that is announced about season 4 so far.

Is Season 4 Of Dragon Prince Coming Out?

The dragon prince can be said to be one of the most successful animated franchises on Netflix. It received an Emmy for being an outstanding children’s animated program and also has a video game in development that is set in the same world as the series.

Official renewal status about The Dragon Prince Season 4 was announced in July 2020 through Comic-Con 2020 which at that time was conducted remotely via zoom. With the additional update that came in December 2021, The Dragon Prince season 4 was discussed at lengths.

Creators were able to lay a vision for the series till season 7. Season 1, 2 and 3 were called moon, sky and sun respectively and season 4 is set to called ‘Earth.’ The season is currently under production.

Name The Dragon Prince Creators Aaron Ehasz

Justin Richmond Genres Animation

Action

Adventure

Drama

Family

Fantasy

Thriller Language English

The Dragon Prince Season 4

Release Date November 2022

The Dragon Prince follows a story about two human princes as they embark on an unexpected journey to bring peace to their country with an assassin elf which was sent to kill them. This strange trio makes it their aim to take the dragon egg to the elven realm safely.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 Release Date

After all the “delayed” renewal announcements, season 4 for the dragon prince is expected to be released sometime in November 2022. The first season of the dragon prince was first aired on September 14, 2018 and acquired an IMDB rating of 8.4. Season 3 has increased the average score of the series with comparison to the previous seasons.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 Plot

Now we are aware that the fourth season of the dragon prince will be called Book 4: Earth.

There were indications of everything to be shaping up towards a happy ending when Zym’s mother reawakened and the friendship between humans and elves was resuscitated. viren fell off the mountaintop with Ryla and supposedly dies, but Claudia, his daughter, brought him back to life.

Claudia was concerned about where Aaravos was and pointed out the gigantic cocoon on the wall of the cave. It wasn’t clear how much power Viren absorbed from the baby dragon Zym but apparently it was enough for Aaravos’ creature to go into metamorphosis.

There’s a possibility about how the creature might rival the powers of a dragon after hatching from the cocoon. The one certain thing is- Aaravos, Viren and Claudia are till a grave threat.

Where To Watch The Dragon Prince Season 4 ?

The series is exclusively streaming on Netflix for three season and the upcoming fourth season will also be streaming on the very same platform. The series may not be called anime, because of it lacking the Japanese touch and the fact that its drawings are made with modern technology, but surely looks like it.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 Cast

• Rayla voiced by Paula Burrows

• Callum voiced by Jack De Sena

• Ezran voiced by Sasha Rojen as

• Viren voiced by Jason Simpson

• Claudia voiced by Racquel Belmonte as

• Soren voiced by Jesse Inocalla as

• Aaravos voiced by Erik Dellums

• Runaan voiced by Jonathan Holmes

• Corvus voiced by Omari Newton

• Harrow voiced by Luc Roderique

• Gren voiced by Adrian Petriw

• Ellis voiced by Nahanni Mitchell

• as Lujanne Ellie King

• prince kasef voiced by Vincent Tong

• Ibis voiced by Ian James Corlett

• Janai voiced by Rena Anakwe

• Villads voiced by Peter Kelamis

• Sarai voiced by Kazumi Evans

• Lt. Fen voiced by Sam Vincent

• Crow Master voiced by Cole Howard

• Nyx voiced by Rhona Rees

• Sunfire queen voiced by Brenda Crichlow

• Queen Neha voiced by Patricia Isaac

• Kazi voiced by Ashleica Edmond

• Doctore voiced by Jay Brazeau

• Elli’s father voiced by Michael Daingerfield

• Ethari voiced by Vincent Gale

• Sol Regem voiced by Adrian Hough

The series is executively produced by Justin Richmond, Aaron Ehasz, Justin Santistevan, Delna Bhesania, Giancarlo Volpe, Richard Grieve, and Gigi Pritzker. Netflix and PGS Entertainment served as distributor partners and the series is exclusively streaming on Netflix.

Villads Spangsberg, Lih Liau, Giancarlo Volpe, and Meruan Salim serve as directors and Aaron Ehasz, Justin Richmon serve as writers along with Devon Giehl, Iain Hendry, and Neil Mukhopadhyay.

Talk On Social Media About The Dragon Prince Season 4

As the dragon prince is a huge hit among children and adults too, the audience eagerly awaits the upcoming season as it is already a year late.

She really needs no introduction.



Please enjoy 60 whole seconds of Amaya being Amaya in this official clip from SEASON 4 of #TheDragonPrince!



Coming this November ✨ Only on @Netflix pic.twitter.com/dBWEB0PKDW — The Dragon Prince (@thedragonprince) August 31, 2022

The team also released a new poster for the dragon prince which teased and gave fans their first look at Ezran and Zym where they look significantly different from their last appearance in The Dragon Prince season 3.

What To Expect From The Dragon Prince Season 4?

The relationship between Callum and Rayla will be more fun to explore in the upcoming season after finally admitting their love for one another. It wasn’t clear at the end of The Dragon Prince season 3, but Rayla needs to recover Viren’s coins which contain the trapped souls of other Moonshadow Elves.

Callum continues to grow in strength with his magic and is expected to improve his abilities. He his expected to face viren or Claudia in a climactic fight, magic vs magic which indeed will be epic. In the previous season Ezran started to come into his own as a king and will make a great kingdom with his friends on his side.

His ability to make friends with animals and other creatures will help him supremely in trying to maintain peace among Dragons, Humans and the Elves.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 Episode Guide

Season 1: Moon (2018)

1. Echoes of thunder

2. What is Done

3. Moonrise

4. Bloodthirsty

5. An Empty Throne

6. Though the ice

7. The Dagger and the Wolf

8. Cursed Caldera

9. Wonderstorm

Season 2: Sky (2019)

1. A secret and a park

2. Half Moon Lies

3. Smoke and Mirrors

4. Voyage of the Ruthless

5. Breaking the Seal

6. Heart of a titan

7. Fire and Fury

8. The book of destiny

9. Breathe

Season 3: Sun (2019)

1. Sol Regem

2. The Crown

3. Ghost

4. The Midnight Desert

5. Heroes and Masterminds

6. Thunderfall

7. Hearts of Cinder

8. Dragonguard

9. The Final Battle

