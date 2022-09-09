Joe Keery is an American actor who is best known for his role as Steve Harrington on Netflix’s super successful sci-fi horror television series “Stranger Things” (2016-present). Joe Keery has left the audience thrilled with his performance and amassed a huge fan following.

He is also known for his role in the 2021 comedy film Free Guy. He is also a musician and has the stage name Djo. He was also a part of the psychedelic rock band Post Animal which he left in 2019.

What Did Joe Keery Do Before Stranger Things?

Apart from being an actor, Joe Keery was also a part of a psych-rock band that released a full-length debut album in 2015, before joining the band, he used to make his own music too and went by the name ‘cool cool cool’.

According to his co-stars, he is nothing like the character he plays on Stranger Things – Steve Harrington’. Whereas Steve is a total high school jock-jerk, joe is a sweetheart. he doesn’t have a huge ego like Steve and won’t talk much unless he has something to say. Joe Keery, as of 2022, is 30 years old and 5 feet 11’’ tall.

Joe Keery Net Worth & Earnings

As of 2022, Joe Keery net worth is estimated to have 4 million US dollars. He is one of the most recognized actors in the hit series Stranger Things and has accumulated a lot of wealth and fame from his role as ‘Steve Harrington.’ The film industry is his major source of income, he also earns from brand endorsements, commercials, and his music career as well. He made about 1 million US dollars from modeling. His profile got much bigger after his performance in Stranger Things.

When acting in the first season of stranger things, Joe was paid $10 thousand per episode. Later for the second season, he managed to charge $30 thousand per episode and $150 thousand per episode for the third season. For season 3, Joe Keery and the rest of the “C tier” negotiated a $150,000-per-episode salary, which nets him $1.2 million given he appeared in all eight episodes of season 3. It can only be expected that he would’ve also received a bonus after the first season was such a big success.

For season 4 of stranger things, joe was paid $250,000 per episode which is a huge increase from the initial $10 thousand in season 1.

Eventually, he parted ways with the psych-rock band, ‘Post Animal’ as he was afraid that his association with the Netflix show could hurt the brand.

Joe Keery Early Life

Joseph David Keery was born in Newburyport, Massachusetts, US on 24 April 1992. His father David Keery is an architect and his mother Nina Keery is an English professor. He has four siblings from which his sister, Caroline, contributed a lot to his success as an actor.

Being the second child, he grew up surrounded by sisters- two elder sisters, Caroline and Lizzy, and two younger twins, Kate and Emma. He went to River Valley Charter School for elementary and middle school and attended Newburyport High School where he began acting. His sister insisted he should try his hand at acting. Later, Joe Keery went on to The Theatre School at DePaul University to study acting and graduated in 2014.

Joe Keery developed an interest in the field of acting in high school and was constantly encouraged by his older sisters Lizzy and Caroline. When Joe Keery was in 8th grade, he began performing and playing his music.

Joe Keery Career Beginnings

Before becoming famous as ‘Steve Harrington’, Joe Keery worked as a brand commercial actor. Clips of his commercials for Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) and Domino’s Pizza can be found on the internet. In addition to this, he also played a minor part in the hit television shows “Empire” and “Chicago Fire”.

In 2015, Joe Keery made his acting debut with a small role in Stephen Cone’s drama film- henry gamble’s birthday party. His biggest breakthrough was his part as ‘Steve Harrington’ on Stranger Things. Interestingly, he initially auditioned for the role of Jonathan but later sent out an audition tape for the role of Steve and lucky for him, he got it.

In the first season of Stranger Things, Joe Keery had a recurring role but in 2nd season he came up as a main cast member. After the thirst season, Joe Keery gained popularity in the industry and a massive fan following.

While appearing in Stranger Things, Joe Keery also worked on other projects like The Charnel House in 2016 (he played Scott) and Molly’s Game (2017)-a biological crime drama.

Joe Keery Personal Life & Relationships

Joe Keery has been dating actress Maika Monroe (Independence Day: Resurgence) since 2017. The couple met at a Los Angeles party for the first time in 2017. They went public as a couple while making their red-carpet debut at the Stranger Things season 2 premieres on 26th October 2017 and never looked back since. The pair, aged 30 and 29 respectively, have had their own romantic history before committing to each other.

Joe Keery Awards & Honor s

Along with other cast members, Joe’s outstanding performance led him to get nominated for Screen Actors Guild Award under the category- Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, which he won in 2017 for his role as Steve Harrington in Stranger Things.

