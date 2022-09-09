Queen Elizabeth II Dies At 96: Son Charles Takes Over The Throne

The world’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II of Britain dies at 96, leaving the throne to Charles,73, Elizabeth’s eldest son. With the demise of the queen, Charles immediately became the king of the UK and the head of the other 14 realms, and his wife, Camilla became the next Queen Consort.

Queen Elizabeth II Dies At 96

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s figurehead of several decades, left for the heavenly residence on Thursday from her Buckingham Palace. That was a peaceful death, said a source. However, when the royal family made the announcement, no specified cause was quoted.

The whole of the queen’s family was informed about the deteriorating health of her highness followed by the physician’s concern. Queen Elizabeth II was nowhere to be seen for the last 1 year as she was reported to have suffered from something which is called, “episodic mobility problems”, which made her spend much time within the four falls, canceling most of her engagements and postponing the others.

On Wednesday, Queen Elizabeth II met Liz Truss, the incoming Conservative prime minister, but what made it stand out is that they met at Balmoral rather than at Buckingham Palace, as she was advised to take proper rest.

King Charles III Takes Over The Throne

Following the departure of Elizabeth on Thursday, King Charles III, shared his sorrow when he talked about his beloved mother’s death, which is the greatest possible sadness for him. He then added that he along with the other family members is mourning the passing of the cherished Sovereign, who was also a loving mother.

He further stated that apart from the countable people around him, there would be hordes of others, including the Realms, Commonwealth, and others, who will be deeply feeling for the demise. The King and the Queen Consort will leave for London after spending the evening at Balmoral.

Queen Elizabeth II decorated the royal throne after her father, King George VI died on February 6, 1952. The young lady was only 25 when she confronted the world as a Queen the next June. Later then, the people got to witness the remaining history as she reigned the nation for the longest period ever possible.

On Wednesday, Queen Elizabeth II met Liz Truss, the incoming Conservative prime minister, but what made it stand out is that they met at Balmoral rather than at Buckingham Palace, as she was advised to take proper rest.

became the monarch at a time when Britain was getting back on track after World War II. The UK stomped the violin for Elizabeth’s takeover back in June 1952. However, the whole nation is expected to be in an emotional loop as it has its best and longest ruling monarch on Thursday.

Her devotees still remember and cherish what she said on one of the coronation days about how

On Wednesday, Queen Elizabeth II met Liz Truss, the incoming Conservative prime minister, but what made it stand out is that they met at Balmoral rather than at Buckingham Palace, as she was advised to take proper rest.

is sincere in serving her best to her people throughout all her life and her promise which to the fullest she followed-

“throughout all my life, I shall strive to be worthy of your trust”.

The first royal event to be broadcast in its entirety on television was her coronation. Due to the mass popularity she carried, her reign was serialized on Netflix and she was even a subject of a Hollywood film.

Back then, Josef Stalin led the Soviet Union and Winston Churchill was the prime minister. At the time, the Korean War was raging and the situation was much worse than one could ever imagine.

Through the seven decades, Elizabeth has eye-witnessed a number of political strategies both at home and in public. In the decades that followed, their lives were completely put on display especially when Charles divorced his first wife, Diana. The entire drama was played before the public glare.

Elizabeth’s strength and capacity were also put to a test when Britain faced a national economic decline, which was neither rocket science for Queen Elizabeth II. While remaining in the brackets of optimism, she managed to modernize the ancient institution of monarchy, which was not a child’s play either.

The seven decades of her reign were nothing else than a rollercoaster ride as things were messier in her family, yet unshakably, Queen Elizabeth II stod committed to her people and frankly followed whatever her position asked of her. She had sought projects over projects as she had to ensure growth and sustainability throughout the time.

While the COVID-19 pandemic took over the nation in 2020, leaving every common man at their worst, the Queen also had to leave for Windsor Castle from Buckingham Palace. Windsor is highly connected to her childhood days as her foremost radio broadcast as a princess was made there when she was only 14.

Referring to the Queen’s bravery and unique strategies, Prince William, her grandson and the current heir to her throne, said in a 2012 documentary that Elizabeth has evolved the monarchy with the demands of the modern era like no one else.

Must Read: