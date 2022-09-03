Another profoundly wonderful film with dark tales is coming to our lives. Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey is all set to stream on a public domain with extraordinary experiences.

This amazing film is loosely based on A A Milne’s 1926 Children’s stories and the backbone of this film, the director is Rhys Waterfield.

What Is Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey Based On?

Jagged Edge Productions is the production team behind this slasher film. Winnie The Pooh: Blood & Honey release date has not been announced to date and people who have already watched its trailer are in zestful anticipation.

Winnie The Pooh: Blood & Honey Release Date

Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey‘s official release date has not been announced yet. This horror visual treatment trailer was dropped on YouTube and within that time those who have found the trailer interesting and mind blogging are avidly awaiting the official announcement. Sooner or later Waterfield will announce the date and it will be streaming in the public domain.

Movie Winnie The Pooh: Blood & Honey Director Rhys Waterfield Stars May Kelly

Amber Doig-Thorne

Natasha Tosini Genre Horror Language English Production Company Jagged Edge Productions Release Date Not Yet Confirmed

Where To Watch Winnie The Pooh: Blood & Honey?

The craftsman behind this riveting impeccable film has said that the film will be released in the public domain. So the benefit of having it released in the public domain is that people can legally, happily, and freely download it. For those who cannot afford other OTT platforms because of their subscription, here this film would be easily available at your cost.

Winnie The Pooh: Blood & Honey Cast

Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey cast includes:

Amber Doig-Thorne as Alice

Natasha Tosini as Lara

Nikolai Leon as Christopher Robin

Paula Coiz as Mary

May Kelly as Tina

Craig David Dowsett

Danielle Scott

Marcus Massey

Bao Tieu

Chris Cordell as Piglet

Danielle Ronald as Zoe

Natasha Rose Mills as Jess

Richard D Myers

With these characters, this film could give an astounding thrilling effect with horror events. Here Piglet is ( Winnie-the-pooh) and it is a male pig. This character was created by A A Milne in his ‘Winnie the Pooh books.

Must Check:

Is Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Release Date Confirmed?

How Much Is Zendaya Net Worth In 2022? Income, Career, Bio/Wiki

Winnie The Pooh: Blood & Honey Talk On Social Media

I am living for the absolutely unhinged #WinnieThePoohBloodAndHoney trailer. Give me more horror takes on children's texts. Clifford meets Cujo, a science fiction version of the Very Hungry Caterpillar, stalker slasher with If You Give A Mouse a Cookie…https://t.co/5diAlNyd8o — Dr. Emily Zarka (@ZarkaEmily) September 1, 2022

Winnie The Pooh: Blood & Honey Trailer

The central character, Christropher Robin, brings her fiance Mary to his antiquated hundred-acre woods to introduce her to his anthropomorphic animal friends, his childhood acquaintance. With immense joy, Robin with his soon-to-be-wife Mary roams around the 100 acres of woods in search of his beloved childhood friends. But as the trailer moves forward, Mary happens to see skulls and the woods seem so isolated and its ambiance was causing a kind of anonymous fear in her. She screams to Robin to get out of the woods because of its inexplicable dreariness. Mary is finding it too difficult to be in that place where everything she sees is instilling fear and tribulations.

In much fear, Mary shouted to let her get rid of these dilapidated woods. But out of the blue, the piglet catches her. The next scene where the trailer takes us is where five beautiful girls visit this isolated place to enjoy their space and freedom from the urban cacophonies. When a girl from the five fingers group was having a hot bath, unexpectedly a deadly figure attacked her. Tremendously obfuscated by these anonymous terrible incidents, the rest of the girls started to get panicked and sought any sort of help.

They find blood stains on the windows and this gives away to perpetual bewilderment among them. They realise that something is terribly wrong with this place and a dastardly danger is lurking behind the woods. The rest of the four girls and the predicament they are in is beyond words. Robin’s so-called childhood buddies have turned into wild animals and they are in need of blood and they started to kill these girls brutally. Though these animal buddies have human characteristics, they fail to understand human emotion. One of the girls falls into the pool and one of Robin’s buddies with the help of an iron rod or something so strong hits her head.

Now Robin being stuck in that 100-acre woods begs them to let him and her beloved go. But everything turned pretty bad rapidly and he lost his Mary too.

We couldn’t bear it towards the end of the trailer because it is to that extent fearful.

The girls had to suffer everything beyond their comprehension and their life oscillated. At the end we can see the 2 animal buddies mixing blood and honey. If the trailer can evoke such a dreadful experience then the film would be beyond what we think. Let’s eagerly wait for the official date and will have an amazing inexplicable horror visual treatment.

Here is the trailer of Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey:

Winnie The Pooh: Blood & Honey Plot

This mind and nerve-numbing horror slasher film is seriously funny with its horror events and the master brain behind this treat is Mr Rhys Waterfield. As mentioned above, this film has taken inspiration and is loosely based on A A Milne’s 1926 Children stories.

The first plot takes us to the iconoclast character Christopher Robin’s present scenario where he and his would-be Mary are visiting his obsolete appalling 100-acre woods. The film the mind blogging landscapes are in England, almost a location close to Ashdown Forest. Waterfield was completely inspired by A A Milne’s works and in his work named ‘ Hundred Acre Wood’ Milne’s imaginative place.

One day Robin decides to introduce Mary to his long-lost anthropomorphic friends named Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, and Eeyore. For that Robin and Mary happen to visit the 100-acre woods. When Mary started to get a wrong feeling, she started to get panicked because of the deafening silence. The amazingly awful 100-acre woods were covered with weirdly normal stuff like skulls and other dreadful things. When Mary couldn’t put up with her trepidation, she implored Robin to leave this deadly land as soon as possible. But Robin stays adamant and says to Mary that he wants to find out what really happened here. What Robin later discovered is the frightening result of his abandonment.

Much beyond what Robin anticipated, his old acquaintances have turned pretty diabolical. The prominent reason why his old friends turned nasty is his sporadic visits. He got on with his life and he badly forgot his old friends. This negligence has now paved the way for them to be vile and devoid of human emotions and characteristics.

Later the second plot is where five groups of friends decide to have a spectacular night over the 100-acre woods. The Pooh and Piglet became monstrous and they are the only survivors left. So they are now engaged in a dreadful flesh-seeking rampage. They both are hell-bent on this killing spree because of their famished state.

In this painfully beautiful slasher film, the killing spree and the characters have played inexplicably awesome. This film will instill fear and you will not be able to feel your eyes and ears. Their relentless actions push Robin over the edge. His abandonment has left a massive crevice in his animal buddies mind and now they are in the mind of retaliation. Robin forgot common courtesy to reach out to his old buddies and now they have turned into a nasty figures with no feelings.

The childhood days they spent together were exultant. But when Robin had to leave his 100 acres of wood without any hesitation he left his friends and no one to look after and unbearable starvation killed others and only Piglet and Pooh were left out.

So they now enjoy and engage themselves in this killing rampage. They indignantly killed the visitors of the 100 acres of wood. Their solemn friendship was shattered and they even harmed Mary.

This film would in umpteen ways be enthralling and definitely, it could evoke extreme fear and dreadful visual experiences among the audiences.

Read Also:

Chicago P.D Season 10 Release Date And Latest Update About NBC Drama Series

Tár Movie Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer & Much More!