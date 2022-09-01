Being one of the 100 most influential people in the world as per the 2022 annual list, Zendaya is one of a kind, who is literally worth millions and millions of dollars. In September 2020, she went to garner the attention of billions of eyeballs after creating history as the youngest person to ever win an Emmy Award, that too for the Best Actress in Drama Series. Well, the movie nominated is of course the fan favorite, Euphoria.

To be honest, nothing in the world would suffice to honor such an incredible talent as Zendaya, who is one of the most impressive 25-year-olds in the world today. It is not a hunch, but she literally has a lot more to explore and even more to garb under her belt.

Zendaya Biography

Zendaya, who was born as Zendaya Maree Stoermer on September 1, 1996, in Oakland California, to parents Claire Stoermer and Kazembe Ajamu Coleman, is half African American and half Scottish. She is not the only offspring of her family, for the saga has five siblings, each one older than her.

She went to Fruitvale Elementary School, where her mother had an experience of almost 20 years as a teacher. Being a kid, Zendaya assisted her mother in managing the nearby Shakespeare Theatre, from where seeds of acting were planted inside her.

She was only 8 when she joined a hip-hop band and she participated in the same until she was 11. For another 2 years, she went dancing the hula. Later during her school time, Zendaya was renowned at all nearby theatres for her unparalleled acting, which she displayed by playing a slew of roles throughout the multitudes of theatres. At the age of 13, she, along with her family then moved to Los Angeles. Zendaya then graduated in 2015 without leaving her strong grip on her passion.

Zendaya Net Worth

The singer-slash actor-slash designer, Zendaya has a net worth of $15 million as of 2022. The net worth estimation has also included all of her properties and assets which itself can be a topic of discussion.

Zendaya Properties

There is nothing to brag about as the cash-rich already has bought a residence in Brooklyn’s Quay Tower for around 5 million in 2021. The lavish property is so splendid with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms coupled with a private elevator and entrance. Rich always become richer as Zendaya, whose net worth is already $15 million, has been adding to her income by renting out the Brooklyn asset for $16,000 per month.

The home, where Zendaya is currently residing is nothing less as she has chosen a $4 million worth of secluded house in Los Angeles which is vast in a 4-acre land having 5000 square feet of living space. The mansion was originally built back in 1939 and will cost much more than the initial price.

Apart from these, Zendaya has a collection of luxurious cars including a Lexus Gs worth $50,000, a Cadillac Escalade, a Lexus RC, a Mercedes E Class, and a Range Rover Vogue which alone cost a fortune. It is estimated that the overall cost of her cars would be around $350,000.

Zendaya Salary/ Income

Approximately, the sensational actress, Zendaya makes about $220k per month which will add up to $2.5 million per year. Well, the calculation is a rough estimation of Zendaya’s income before tax.

At the time of Euphoria, Zendaya was said to have demanded a higher amount, which made her the highest-paid cast of Euphoria, having a fee of $50,000 per episode.

For Dune part 1, she was paid $30,000 and she is also expected to raise her demand before Dune 2.

Zendaya made millions and millions from Spiderman alone, and she was paid $400,000 per every season of KC undercover.

Zendaya Career

Anyone who is acquainted with Zendaya might mistakenly think that her career beginning was through her groundbreaking role as Rocky Blue along with Bella Thorne in Disney Channel’s Shake it up sitcom which aired in 2010. But the reality is something else. Zendaya started her career by being a child artist and a backup dancer years before she made her breakthrough appearance at Disney. In other words, Zendaya was a backup dancer in a Sear commercial, which featured Selena Gomez.

Her popularity skyrocketed when she participated in the dancing reality show titled, Dancing With The Stars in 2013. Right after her dancing debut onstage, Zendaya diverted her career handle to its entirety by producing the KC undercover, in which she herself starred.

In 2011, Zendaya began to hop to the Billboard Hot 100 when she released a single, Watch Me and 2 years later, she again released another self-titled album, Something New. Apart from her albums, she has sung for a Euphoria soundtrack,” All For Us”.

The unmatched role of Marvel’s Spiderman Homecoming, 2017, cannot be forgotten while mentioning Zendaya. Also, Euphoria earned her Primetime Emmy Award which was a landmark moment in her eternal career. In 2021, Zendaya starred in the hit Dune’. However, she rose to prominence as a singer only after her collaboration with Zac.

One of the interesting facts about Zendaya is that she voiced the epic cartoon character Lola Bunny of Span Jam: A New Legacy, for which she was appreciated tremendously.

To be precise, Her career milestones cannot be counted since she has achieved a lot more than anticipated in the short span of time. Zendaya talked about her real estate interest in an exclusive interview with British Vogue, where she highlighted her dedication to savings, which serves as a reason for her real estate growth.

Zendaya was featured in Dolce & Gabbana’s campaign and is also Lancome Fragrance’s face. For the [previous Met Gala, she was dolled up by Versace and Tommy Hilfiger. Her name with the brands shines even better ever since she launched an athleisure brand, Daya by Zendaya.

In 2019, Zendaya did a fashion alliance with fashion tycoons Tommy Hilfiger and her long-time stylist, Law Roach.

How Much Does Zendaya Weigh

As of 2022, Zendaya weighs around 130 pounds or in other words, 59 kgs.

What Is Zendaya’s Height?

Zendaya is 1.78m tall, or she is 5 feet 10 inches.

Zendaya’s Relationship Status

Disappointing all of her devotees, Zendaya is currently committed to her Spiderman co-star Tom Holland since 2017. She has dated a number of big names including Trever Jackson, Jacob Ellordi and Beckham Junior, and Jacob Ellordi.

Zendaya and Real Estate

For a prosperous person like her, buying and selling mansions would be like twiddling their thumbs. In 2017, Zendaya spent $1.4 million on a home in Northridge. Later in 2020, she went to make an agreement for a fancy place in Encino, worth $4 million.

Must Read: