The crime drama show Chicago PD has been an audience favorite since the time it was released in the year 2014. The show has had 9 successful seasons full of exciting police work, action, crime, and lots of drama.

The show revolves around the fictional 21st District’s patrol officers and Intelligence Unit of the Chicago Police Department and how they solve crimes on a daily basis. Season 9 left the audience with a lot of unanswered questions and the avid fans are in for a treat as the show was officially renewed for a new season which will be released soon.

Are They Making Season 10 Of Chicago PD?

Chicago PD season 10 release date was announced a while back and the show is soon going to be airing on the tv network NBC. Further in this article, we will get to know more about the Chicago PD season 10 plot, episodes, spoilers, its cast, and more.

The action-filled crime drama Chicago PD was originally released in the year 2014 and is created by Dick Wolf and Matt Olmstead. Up till now, the show has had 9 seasons and a total of 186 episodes. The production companies of the show include Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television.

Chicago PD season 10 is going to be distributed by NBC Universal Distribution just like its predecessors. The upcoming season will take off from where the 9th season left and will hopefully reveal the answers to the questions the audience has had from the previous seasons. Chicago PD season 10 release date was officially revealed a while back and the show is going to be released on the famous Tv network NBC on September 21, 2022.

Chicago P.D Season 10 Release Date

Chicago PD season 10 release date was officially announced a while back and the show is going to be available for the audience to watch on the 21st of September 2022. Chicago P.D season 10 streaming like its predecessors is going to take place on the famous Tv network NBC.

Chicago PD season 10 plot is going to revolves around the main characters of the show while revealing all the unanswered questions from the previous seasons. In this upcoming season, the audience will most probably get to see the consequences of Anna’s death.

The audience will also find out whether Atwater is going to succeed in mending his relationship with Celeste and much more. New characters are also most likely going to be introduced which will be refreshing for the storyline of the show. Not much about the plot of the new season has been released but the season is still highly anticipated.

Chicago PD Season 10 Expected Cast

The famous crime drama show Chicago PD cast includes a bunch of talented actors and they are listed below

• Jason Beghe who plays the character Sergeant Henry “Hank” Voight.

• Jon Seda who plays the character of Antonio Dawson.

• Sophia Bush who plays the character of Erin Lindsay.

• Jesse Lee Soffer who plays the character of Jay Halstead.

• Patrick John Flueger who plays the character Adam Ruzek

• Marina Squerciati who plays the character of Kim Burgess

• LaRoyce Hawkins who plays the character of Kevin Atwater

• Archie Kao who plays the character of Sheldon Jin.

• Elias Koteas who plays the character of Alvin Olinsky

• Amy Morton who plays the character of Trudy Platt.

• Brian Geraghty who plays the character of Sean Roman

• Tracy Spiridakos who plays the character of Hailey Upton Halstead

• Lisseth Chavez who plays the character of Vanessa Rojas

• Samuel Caleb Hunt who plays the character of Greg “Mouse” Gerwitz

• Stella Maeve who plays the character of Nadia Decotis

• Barbara Eve Harris who plays the character of Emma Crowley

• Kevin J. O’Connor who plays the character of Commander Fischer

• Robert Wisdom who plays the character of Commander Ron Perry

• Josh Segarra who plays the character of Justin Voight

The actors that are going to be returning in the new season include Amy Morton, Jason Beghe, Jesse Lee Soffer, LaRoyce Hawkins, Marina Squerciati, Patrick John Flueger, Tracy Spiridakos, and more but as of now, this is what is known about Chicago PD season 10 cast.

The Talk On Social Media About Chicago P.D Season 10

The announcement of the Chicago PD season 10 has the fans expressing their excitement on social media platforms. the show has an official page on Twitter with the handle “@NBCChicagoPD” and an official Instagram page as well which has the handle “nbcchicagopd” which keeps the audience updated about news related to the show.

The fans expressed how they have been hooked to the show since it has been released and are grateful that a new season is releasing. The fans also hope that there will be more cross-over episodes and are anticipating the consequences after Anna’s death.

The fans also expressed how they would like to see officer Torres as a series regular and that it is sad that Anna will no longer be part of the show. All in all, the fans are eagerly looking forward to this new season.

What To Expect From Chicago PD Season 10?

Since the previous seasons have received a fair amount of success and appreciation, it is only fair that we expect good things from this new season as well. the show will pick up from where its previous season left and a lot of good content can be expected from the same.

The audience can expect to find out the new dynamic between Voight and Upton after Anna’s death since Anna’s death was tragic and Voight feels responsible for the same. A lot of things can be expected to change and the introduction of any new characters will probably bring a refreshing twist to the plot of the show. One thing can be guaranteed and that is that the Chicago PD season 10 will definitely have a sufficient amount of action and captivating crime drama.

Is There Trailers For Chicago PD Season 10?

Chicago PD season 10 trailer has not been officially released yet but there is a link to a fan-made trailer given below which gives us updates about the new season.