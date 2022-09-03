In January 2022, at the Sundance Film festival, the horror film Nanny had its world premiere and received a lot of appreciation. The film is written and directed by Nikyatu Jusu and is yet to be released in the theatre for the audience worldwide.

Nanny Movie Release Date Has Been Revealed! Where To Watch?

Nanny movie plot revolves around a mother who is hired as a nanny for an influential couple in New York and hopes that this new job will open doors for her to be reunited with the son she left behind.

Nanny movie release date has been officially announced and it will be available for the audience to watch soon. Further, in this article, we will get to know more about the Nanny cast, plot, it’s streaming, trailer, spoilers, and more.

What Is Nanny Movie (2022)About?

The film Nanny by Nikyatu Jusu has already made its world premiere earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival and is all set to also make a premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in the month of September 2022. The genres associated with the film are horror and thriller. The production companies of the Nanny movie include Stay Gold Features, Topic Studios, and LinLay Productions.

The Nanny movie is distributed by Amazon Studios and Blumhouse Productions. Nanny movie release date has officially been announced and the movie is going to be available for the audience to watch in the theatres on November 23, 2022, and the movie will later be released on Prime Video on the 16th of December. The movie has received a lot of appreciation after its world premiere and the rest of the audience is eagerly waiting for its worldwide release.

Movie Nanny Director Nikyatu Jusu Stars Anna Diop

Michelle Monaghan

Sinqua Walls Genres Horror

Thriller Languages English Original Network Prime Video Theatre Release Date November 23, 2022 OTT Release Date December 16, 2022

Nanny Movie Expected Release Date

As mentioned earlier the Nanny movie has already had its world premiere at a film festival and is all set to have a special presentation at the Toronto International Film Festival in the month of September. The Nanny movie is going to be released in the theatres as well as the streaming platform Prime Video as one of its distributors is Amazon studios.

Nanny movie release date for the theatres is set to be November 23, 2022, and streaming on Prime Video is going to take place on December 16, 2022. This upcoming horror film has an intriguing plot that has already attracted a large audience.

Nanny movie spoilers are also out there since the movie has already made its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January earlier this year. The upcoming horror film Nanny has not only received positive remarks but has also received the Grand Jury Award at the US Dramatic Competition.

Nanny Movie Plot

Nanny movie plot has attracted a large audience already and has received positive remarks from critics after its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. The plot revolves around a mother who has emigrated from Senegal and has landed a job as a nanny for the daughter of an influential couple in New York. She has left her son behind and hopes that this new job as a caretaker is going to help her bring back her son to the US.

As she continues working, building up hope that everything is going to work out for her she starts experiencing a weird sinister presence in the couple’s home. She starts having trouble distinguishing her dreams from reality and is extremely bothered by what is happening around her. The Nanny movie will showcase the life of an immigrant and the hardships she has to face in order to make ends meet. All of this with a twist of horror will surely make an intriguing movie.

Where To Watch Nanny Movie?

The Sundance Film festival that took place earlier this year has already hosted the world premiere of the upcoming horror film Nanny and has received a lot of positive reviews.

The Nanny movie is going to be released in the theatres on November 23, 2022, for a limited period of time, and since one of its distributors along with Blumhouse Productions is Amazon Studios, Nanny streaming is also going to be taking place on the famous platform Prime Video after its theatrical release.

This upcoming horror film is going to be released on the accessible platform Prime Video on December 16, 2022. That means the audience will have a good horror thriller to watch during the holiday season.

Nanny Movie 2022 Cast

The Nanny movie cast includes some talented well-known actors and they are listed below.

Anna Diop is playing the character of Aisha.

is playing the character of Aisha. Michelle Monaghan is playing the character of Amy.

Sinqua Walls is playing the character of Malik.

Morgan Spector is playing the character of Adam.

Rose Decker is playing the character of Rose.

Leslie Uggams is playing the character of Kathleen.

Olamide Candide-Johnson is playing the character of Mariatou.

Jahleel Kamara is playing the character of Lamine.

Princess Adenike is playing the character of Nikki.

Zephani Idoko is playing the character of Sallay.

The Social Media Talk On Nanny Movie

Since the premiere of Nanny at the film festival, it has been trending on the famous social media platform Twitter with the hashtag “#Nanny” and the viewers have expressed their thoughts towards the film and its upcoming release in the theatres and Prime Video. The audience has expressed how thankful they are that an accessible platform like Prime Video has picked this film up since they loved this movie at the Sundance Film Festival.

Nikyatu Jusu’s horror movie ‘Nanny’ starring Anna Diop will be released in theaters on November 23, 2022. It will be released on Prime Video on December 16, 2022. pic.twitter.com/uPGtWgQjK1 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 1, 2022

The audience also appreciated the fact that the trailer is not giving away much and is just appropriate to grab the attention of the viewers. The viewers have also expressed that the movie seems terrifying and unpredictable and are greatly looking forward to watching it.

What To Expect From Nanny Movie?

Since the upcoming film Nanny has already received a significant number of positive reviews from critics and has also been recognized with the Grand Jury Award at the US Dramatic Competition, it is only fair that we expect good things from this film.

The first look of the film also hints at the movie being extremely terrifying and mysterious. The storyline also suggests that this movie is capable of making the audience feel all sorts of emotions since a mother is trying to reunite with her child and is facing a lot of hardships and violent sinister activities around her. All in all, the audience can expect to be captivated by the Nanny plot.

Nanny Movie Trailer

Nanny movie trailer has been officially released and it gives us a glimpse of what the movie is going to bring to the table. At the beginning of the trailer, we see the protagonist Aisha talking to her son over a video call and later she is welcomed by a woman whose daughter is going to be under Aisha’s care.

she is later seen doing her job as a caretaker and exploring the city where she also meets a guy. As the trailer continues, Aisha is in a swimming pool and in a moment her surroundings turn eerie and dark. Strange activities start happening that make her question everything. The trailer seems to be promising and its link is given below.

