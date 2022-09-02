Every once in a while, there is a show that garners our attention to its core, like Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, which is now set to make its re-entry to the streaming behemoth, Netflix on September 2, 2022.

Often Netflix is appreciated for what it produces, as every time, fans flock to its series once it releases. This time, the show is also connected to the massive name of Bollywood, Karan Johar [ producer], whose name itself is a brand in the industry.

The docuseries focuses on the professional versus personal life of four female celebrities, Neelam Kothari, Bhavna Pandey, Seema Khan, and Maheep Kapoor.

We are chomping at the bits and clamoring at the announcements regarding the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2, which is anticipated to be glamorous and bigger than ever.

Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives Season 2 Release Date

The Netflix docu-series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives debuted on November 27, 2020, almost 2 years ago. If we are still getting excited over the release news of a season 2, then that is a crest to the creators as the material they provided has had a high caliber which has been pulling the audience including you and I, to this.

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2 release date has been slated for September 2, 2022. Do not get overly excited for we understand how eager you were for this day. Finally, it’s here, BOOM!

Must Read:

The show was renewed for a second season in March 2022, and we have been counting the days ever since. Our wait is going to be paid off!

Where To Watch Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2

Of course, Netflix. Who else would drop such an entertainer? Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2 is again a Netflix docu-series that will premiere on September 2 on Netflix.

Since Netflix has been in this streaming industry for a while, debuting almost all of the best shows, movies, and series, it’s likely most of you have already taken a subscription to that.

Indian audiences are tapping on their heels, for they have been waiting for this hour with bated breath to witness the jam-packed second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. If there is anything to go by, Netflix will again leave us flabbergasted with this release. Let us stay tuned.

Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives Season 2 Cast

This is one of the most exciting parts of the show, the cast. Once again, position yourself to get into the lives of Seema khan, ex-wife of Sohail Khan, Neelam Kothari, wife of Samir Soni, Bhavna Pandey, wife of Chunky Pande, and the mother of SOTY 2 fame, Ananya Pande and Maheep Kapoor, wife of Sanjay Kapoor.

The gorgeous ladies are set on their way to garnering the eyeballs of many with their highly appealing looks and elegant style. Fans were drawn in for the ride also because of these four celebrity wives who have got a bunch of entertainment kits of grandiose gossips to unwrap in the forthcoming iteration on September 2. Are you pumped? So are we.

Karan Johar On Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 Release Date

Coupled with a hashtag, #FLOBW, and #FabulousLives, Karan Johar, aka KJo, who has so far been the middleman for the establishment of numerous stars of today through his own Dharma Production has tweeted, sharing a colorful picture of the four beauties sitting on the poolside. Karan welcomed our attention saying the queens were back with mind-blowing gossip paired with lots of glamorous fun.

The Fabulous Lies Of Bollywood Wives Season 2 Trailer

In August 2022, the curtain finally got raised. With the title Dharmatic Entertainment Production, the trailer began to share a glimpse of the Bollywood wives who walked in slow-motion all in black pretty dresses. The one and half minutes long clip literally made the fans yearn for more by sharing only a few cuts, including their bicycle rides, baby fights, and the iconic laugh of Mr. Karan Johar, the master brain.

We are even more ecstatic as we have spotted certain other celebrities as well in the trailer like, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Badshah, Ananya Pandey, Gauri Khan, Chunky Pandey, and many other guest appearances who are surely going to blast the platform with their cameo.

We were opened to the upcoming clash through the trailer, which has numerous little to bigger brushes, grudges, emotional drama and what more should we need to binge on?

The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives Season 2 Plot

This season, the four gorgeous Bollywood wives have got to deal with a number of issues including menopause, their long-forgotten passions, past stories, and more. Basically, all they are going to do is live their lives to the fullest and the squad would definitely let us sit.

This ain’t a competition, which is why they will be embracing each other throughout the show although we expect blasts within the cast, whoever may that be. The journey of each wife would be shown, be it as a group or as an individual. These ladies are going to talk about their partners, their secrets, their friendships, and much more which will ultimately be a death star-shattering surprise for many of us.

In short, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is a reality series, where we will get to examine the four wives and their way of dealing with their personal and professional matters. The precious season events are still heavily talked about and the four are now insanely popular more than ever.

Since it is a reality show, we will have to wait and watch the performance of each leading lady and decide who our favorite is. Well in that sense, it could be a competition. But we still hope that no fake plays and unnecessary dramas would be plagued by any of them. We already have a certain level of expectation from the docu-series previously the showrunners and the cast have set their own unique benchmark among us, their fans.

This season, the ladies are going to dethrone their own benchmark, and boy, we are there!

Must Read: