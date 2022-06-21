‘The Bachelorette’ Tia Booth Expecting First Child With Fiancé Taylor Mock

Tia Booth is expecting her first child! On Sunday, the 30-year-old Bachelor in Paradise alum announced that she and fiancé Taylor Mock are expecting their first child.

In a heartfelt message to the 30-year-old engineer, the former reality star wrote, “Happy soon-to-be Father’s Day to my forever. Mock kissed Booth’s forehead as she cradled her baby bump in a black-and-white photo that has since been deleted. After describing her pregnancy as “the most challenging season,” she added that she’s also dealing with the loss of her father, who died in February.

An emotional rollercoaster like this had never happened to the Arkansas native before. Because of the absence of one of the most significant people in my life, it’s been difficult to express gratitude for the good things in my life.”

Taylor Mock’s current age is unknown as of the year 2022. Regardless, he appears to be between 30 and 35 years old, while Tia Booth is currently 31.

To celebrate the occasion with her family and close friends, she picks August 11th, on which she was born in 1991.

Consequently, it appears that there is no significant age difference between them because they are both in the same age range. Tia was born in Weiner, Arkansas, and as such is an American citizen and resident of the United States.

The same can be said of Taylor, who was born in the Tennessee city of Nashville.

On Father’s Day, The Couple Announced About Their Engagement

Taylor Mock and Tia Booth are expecting their first child soon and couldn’t be more thrilled to share the news. On Father’s Day, the former Bachelor Nation contestant announced his engagement to his social media followers.

The news was bittersweet for the reality star because her father had died of colon cancer in February 2022, just months before she found out she was pregnant.

Tia announced her pregnancy with a black and white photograph. Mock can be seen supporting her growing baby bump in the photograph.

Another slide shows a picture of Tia and her father when she was a child. As she began her lengthy statement, she remarked, “I’ve never felt such great anguish and pure ecstasy at the same moment. She went on to explain what she meant by the statement she had made earlier.

“tiarachel91” and “ttmock39” are Instagram handles used by Taylor Mocka and Tia Booth as active users of the platform. Thousands of people admire and follow them right now.

The 22nd season of The Bachelor introduced Tia Booth to the public. One of the contestants in the season hosted by Arie Luyendyk Jr. She was among the final four women standing when she was abruptly eliminated.