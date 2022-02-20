Who is shay johnson pregnant by? Shay Johnson Announces Her Pregnancy

MTO News has confirmed that Shay Johnson from Love & Hip-hop Atlanta is pregnant.

Shay has been working hard to keep the pregnancy a secret, with the intention of revealing it to the world in the upcoming season of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta. And it’s been said that there’s some “drama” surrounding her pregnancy.

According to MTO News, many show fans believe Scrappy – who is currently married to fellow Love & Hip-hop star Bambi – is the father of her child.

Who is Shay Johnson’s biological father?

Johnson did not mention the baby’s father when she made her baby announcement on Love & Hip Hop, which sparked curiosity.

“So, no word on who the child’s father is?” an Instagram commenter inquired.

Scrappy, Shay’s former longstanding on-again, off-again companion, was rumored to be the father.

Scrappy’s mother, Momma Dee, attending the baby shower party simply added fuel to the fire.

Shay first appears on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta as Lil Scrappy’s “friend-with-benefits” in the first two seasons. Scrappy is the man she secretly loves, but he refuses to see their relationship as anything more than casuals**.

Despite Momma Dee’s best efforts, he leaves Shay to pursue a genuine connection with his baby mom Erica. Shay taped scenes for season three, however she was dropped from the cast and her scenes were cut after a violent altercation during a shooting in which she cracked a bottle over a woman’s face in a nightclub brawl.

In 2018, Shay will join the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Miami. In the first season, Shay relocates to Miami for Pleasure P, with whom she has been in a long-distance relationship for two years. She battles his Pretty Ricky groupmate Baby Blue right away, before initiating violent feuds with Pleasure’s ex Gabby (called “Mint Chocolate” after the ice cream she threw at her) and “Instagram science experiment(s)” Chinese Kitty and Chinese Nicky.

Her bond with P deteriorates over the season. In season two, she is coping with a serious physical ailment as well as a terrible feud with Jojo.

She is also well recognized for her roles as “Buckeey” on the VH1 reality series Flavor of Love and Charm School.

Shay Johnson is expecting her first child.