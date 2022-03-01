Scream 5 Blu-ray and Digital Release Dates Announced By Paramount Pictures For April 2022

Scream (also known as Scream 5) is a 2022 American horror film written and directed by Radio Silence (Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett) and directed by Radio Silence (Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett). It’s the fifth film in the Scream film series. Despite being marketed as a reboot of the film series, it is a straight sequel to Scream 4 (2011) and the first film in the series not directed by Wes Craven since his death in 2015. At the start of the ending credits, the picture is dedicated to Craven.

Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar star in the film, which also stars Roger L. Jackson, Marley Shelton, Skeet Ulrich, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Neve Campbell, who reprise their roles from previous installments. The film is set twenty-five years after the original Woodsboro murders when a new Ghostface arrives and begins pursuing a group of youngsters who are all somehow connected to the original crimes. Scream, like previous installments, satirizes the pattern of reboots and legacy sequels by combining the brutality of the slasher genre with elements of black humor and “whodunit” mystery. The film also makes a point about fanboy culture and the distinction between “elevated horror” and traditional slasher films.

Although fifth and sixth Scream movies were explored following the release of Scream 4 in 2011, Craven, writer Kevin Williamson, and executive producer Harvey Weinstein expressed reservations about continuing with further films given the fourth film’s underwhelming box office performance. Following the 2017 sexual assault allegations against Weinstein and the dissolution of The Weinstein Company, Spyglass Media Group acquired the rights to the Scream series in November 2019, confirming that a new film will be filmed subsequently. The following year, Williamson, who was returning as an executive producer, revealed that the film would not be a remake and that Radio Silence will helm the picture in March 2020. Campbell and Arquette were set to return later that month, with Cox and the additional cast members arriving later in the summer. The film’s production was delayed because of the COVID-19 epidemic, thus filming took place in North Carolina between September and November 2020. To minimize plot leaks, many versions of the screenplay were written, and several additional sequences were filmed.

Scream was released theatrically in the United States on January 14, 2022, during the COVID-19 epidemic, by Paramount Pictures. The film has made $137 million worldwide, making it the sixth highest-grossing film of 2022. Critics commended it for upholding Craven’s reputation and providing thought-provoking meta-commentary on horror films, with some considering it the finest of the Scream sequels. In February 2022, it was revealed that a sequel will be created.

Release Date of Scream 5 blu ray:

Paramount Pictures released the film on January 14, 2022.

The red carpet premiere of the film was slated for January 11, 2022, however, it was canceled owing to the protracted COVID-19 epidemic and the advent of the Omicron strain.

Scream will be available digitally on March 1, 2022.

Paramount Home Entertainment will release it on Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on April 5, 2022.

The Cast:

Sidney Prescott is played by Neve Campbell.

Gale Weathers is played by Courteney Cox.

Dewey Riley is played by David Arquette.

Sam Carpenter is played by Melissa Barrera.

Richie Kirsch is played by Jack Quaid.

Amber Freeman is played by Mikey Madison.

Tara Carpenter is played by Jenna Ortega.

Wes Hicks is played by Dylan Minnette.

Mindy Meeks-Martin is played by Jasmin Savoy Brown, while Chad Meeks-Martin is played by Mason Gooding.

Liv McKenzie is played by Sonia Ammar.

Sheriff Marley Shelton Hicks, Judy

Billy Loomis is played by Skeet Ulrich.

Vince Schneider is played by Kyle Gallner.

Deputy Vinson is played by Chester Tam.

Deputy Farney is played by Reggie Conquest.

Heather Matarazzo in the role of Martha Meeks

Ghostface’s voice is provided by Roger L. Jackson.

Sequel

Campbell and the film’s filmmakers showed interest in filming more films in the series in January 2022.

On February 3, 2022, a sixth film was officially greenlit, with the same creative team returning and filming set to begin in summer 2022.

The film will be set 25 years after the events of the last film, with a new murderer donning the Ghostface mask and stalking a group of kids. Wes Craven announced in 2011 that he had been hired to work on the fifth and sixth installments of the Scream franchise, which would be created if the fourth picture was a success. After Wes Craven died, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett were tapped to direct the film.

Neve Campbell will reprise her role as Sidney Prescott from the previous films, and she has indicated an interest in appearing in the sixth installment. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Campbell admitted that she was apprehensive to return to the franchise following Wes Craven’s death, but Matt and Tyler persuaded her. She stated, “I received a really nice letter from the new one’s directors [Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett]. They sent a great message honoring Wes, and they stated that the reason they produce horror movies is because of Wes and the Scream films.”

What Is the Best Way to Watch Scream 5?

Scream will only be accessible in cinemas for the first time when it is released. While no news on when Scream 5 will be accessible on Paramount+ has been released, Variety recently reported that “Paramount will aim to 30 days for most movies and 45 days for tentpoles.” This would imply that a film of the level of Scream will be available on Paramount+ 45 days after it is released in theatres.

Scream Trailers:

Season Rating:

Rotten Tomatoes reports that 77 percent of 263 critic reviews are positive, with an average rating of 6.70/10.