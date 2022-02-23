My Brilliant Friend Season 4 Release Date: Renewed or Cancelled?

The first season of HBO’s coming-of-age drama “My Brilliant Friend” premiered in Italian and Neapolitan in November 2018. Following good ratings for the first season (the Tomatometer and audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes both stand at 93 percent), the show’s second season was instantly renewed the following month (via Variety).

Elena “Lenù” Greco (Margherita Mazzucco, Elisa del Genio) and Raffaella “Lila” Cerullo (Gaia Girace, Ludovica Nasti) meet in primary school in Naples in the 1950s and become friends. In the narrative, adolescence is tracked until an elderly Lila departs in late adulthood. Elena Ferrante’s book series inspired both seasons of My Brilliant Friend and The Story of a New Name, which was both based on the first novel in the series.

Knowing there are four volumes in the series may have heightened the show’s viewers’ desire in a third season. Season 3 of “My Brilliant Friend” has so far remained a mystery.

The release date of My Brilliant Friend Season 4:

The good news is that a third season will be released, as HBO revealed in April (via The Hollywood Reporter). The bad news is that there is no release date for the second season yet, so we don’t know when Elena and Lila’s adventure will resume.

“We are happy that Elena and Lila’s story continues to resonate with fans and reviewers alike, and we salute the whole team led by Saverio Costanzo for their fantastic work on the second season,” said HBO’s executive VP of programming, Saverio Costanzo.

We look forward to the next chapter in Elena and Lila’s life and romance with bated breath.”

The following chapter, like most other film and television productions, had to be postponed because of COVID-19. However, according to TheCinemaholic, work on Season 3 will resume in February 2021. We’re expecting to get a release date announcement soon now that development has resumed.

The Cast My Brilliant Friend Season 4 :

Several other actors have previously played major roles in the film, which is reasonable considering that the storyline follows the two main characters across decades of their lives. Elisa del Genio played Elena’s younger self for the majority of Season 1 and part of Season 2. Elena has been performed by Margherita Mazzucco throughout the duration of the show’s run.

In addition, an older actress, Elisabetta De Palo, appeared as Elena as a senior in a guest role, and Ingrid del Genio appeared as a very young Elena in a guest role, both of which were guest appearances. Lila, the other lead, is in a similar circumstance. So far, she has been performed by two renowned actors: Gaia Girace in the more strong, adolescent narrative and Ludovica Nasti in the younger version of Lila.

With the narrative progressing in their lives – the third book brings the protagonists farther into maturity – we may expect to see fresh faces representing familiar characters in the future.

It was already announced that Girace will quit the show after three episodes of the third season, with another actor coming in to take his place. Girace discussed his experiences with TVZap. “I’m sorry to say goodbye to Lila’s character… “Hopefully, the person who takes my position will love her at least as much as I do, if not more.”

Furthermore, while it has not yet been confirmed, it is possible that another actor will fill Mazzucco’s position as Elena.

The Plot of My Brilliant Friend Season 4:

Elena was engaged at the end of Season 2, and she was also the author of a newly released first novel. The newly released book, titled “The Digression,” traces the development of her friendship with Lila — virtually all of the events that have occurred in front of the television audience thus far.

Elena delivers a book talk in the last moments of the series finale when she is reunited with Nino (Francesco Serpico), an old friend and childhood crush — as well as Lila’s ex-lover — whom she hasn’t seen in years. The series closes with an image of a grinning Elena, who seems ecstatic to see Nino.

Early indications suggest that the third season will give further context for Elena and Nino’s reunion while also addressing the events of Elena Ferrante’s third novel. “Those Who Leave and Those Who Stay,” the next volume in the series, finds Lila estranged from her husband and working in a sausage factory, where she is exposed to incessant sexual harassment and abuse.

Lila is also studying computer science with Enzo Scanno (Giovanni Buselli and Vincenzo Vaccaro), another familiar face from their youth for whom she is developing love.

Meanwhile, despite her wish to wait until she has done writing her second novel, Elena falls pregnant nearly shortly after her marriage. Throughout the novel, she struggles with the tough issue of balancing parenting and her writing profession. Elena is forced to confront her feelings for Nino for the first time when she runs into him again after the book discussion.

Official Trailer: My Brilliant Friend