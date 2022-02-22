Queendom Season 2 Announced: Star “VIVIZ, LOONA, WJSN, Brave Girls, Kep1er, And Hyolyn” Confirmed It

Queendom is a Korean television show that aired on Mnet. From August 29, 2019, until October 31, 2019, it aired every Thursday at 21:20 (KST).

On August 26, 2019, a press conference for the program was held.

Mamamoo finally finished first in the last episode of the show, while Oh My Girl finished second.

Mnet announced the acts who will headline the second season of its popular survival show, ‘Queendom,’ on February 21. According to the announcement, ‘Queendom 2’ will feature female groups VIVIZ, LOONA, WJSN, Brave Girls, and Kep1er, as well as former SISTAR member and soloist Hyolyn.

The next significant project from Mnet, which is recognized for its unusual survival programs, has been revealed as ‘Queendom 2.’ The previous edition of ‘Queendom,’ which launched a series of similar events in 2019, had girl groups AOA, MAMAMOO, Lovelyz, Oh My Girl, and (G)I-DLE, as well as former 2NE1 member and soloist Park Bom competing for the title. In the end, it was the four-member powerhouse MAMAMOO that grabbed the crown and watched their fame skyrocket around the world.

Following that, boy idol versions of the show were introduced with ‘Road to Kingdom’ in 2020 and ‘Kingdom: Legendary War’ in 2021, both of which received tremendous ratings as THE BOYZ and Stray Kids won, respectively.

Recent debuts VIVIZ and Kep1er join familiar faces of LOONA and WJSN members amid the skyrocketing popularity of Brave Girls and Hyolyn’s enduring reputation. ‘Queendom 2′ has a potential turn of events in that Girls’ Generation member Taeyon will serve as the MC.

The second season of ‘Queendom 2’ will launch on March 31 at 9:20 p.m. KST (5:50 PM IST).

The Confirmed Release Date Revealed For Queendom Season 2:

Mnet has officially announced the release date and airtime of Queendom Season 2 after months of anticipation. This year, the show will begin airing on Thursday, March 31st, at 9.20 PM KST/ 7.20 AM ET.

Here’s a glance at Queendom season 2’s international schedule.

March 31st, 4.20 a.m. Pacific Time

Central Time: March 31st, 6.20 a.m. CT

Eastern Time: March 31st, 7.20 a.m. ET

British Time: March 31st, 12.20 p.m. GMT

European Time: March 31st, 1.20 p.m. CET

Indian Time: March 31st, 5.50 p.m. IST

Philippine Time: 8.20 p.m. on March 31st in the Philippines

Japan Time: March 31st, 9.20 p.m. JST

Australian Time: March 31st, 9.50 p.m. ACST

Singapore Time: March 31st, 8.20 p.m.

MNET Queendom Season 2 Cast:

Many people were looking forward to this series and were excited to watch it. The second season of the popular show Queendom will run for ten weeks and will include six girl groupings.

Viviz Instagram

Former girl group members Eunha, SinB, and Umji will appear on the show as members of the new female group Vivz. vis made his debut on this issue in 2022 with the extended EP Beam of Prism and the title single Bop Bop.

Loona a well-known girl

With members, HeeJin, HyunJin, HaSeul, YeoJin, ViVi, Kim Lio, JinSoul, Cherry, Yves, Chuu, Go Won, and Olivia Hye, Loona, the 2021 Golden Disc Awards Next Generation Award-winning female group, will join Mnet’s Queendom Season 2 in 2019.

The cosmic girls, WJSN

WJSN, commonly known as Cosmic Girls, debuted in 2016 and presently has thirteen members, including Seola, Xuanyi, Bona, Exy, Soobin, Luda, Dawon, Eunseo, Cheng Xia, Meiqi, Yeoreum, Dayoung, and Yeonjung. They will also appear on Mnet’s Queendom 2 as Seola, Xuanyi, Bona, Exy, So In January 2022, the trio released their second single album Super Yuppers.

KEP1ER

Kep1er, one of the most promising 4th generation female groups, was formed as a result of Mnet’s reality show Girls Planet 999. Choi Yujin, Shen Xiaoting, Mashiro Sakamoto, Kim Chaehyun, Kim Daeyeon, Hikaru Ezaki, Huening Bahiyyih, and Kang Yeseo have joined the Queendom season 2 cast.

They shared a photo of a group of females enjoying their promotion to Queendom Season 2 on social media.

Queendom 2 Official LineUp: