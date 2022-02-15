Dollface season 3 Release Date: Renewed or Cancelled?

Jules (Kat Dennings) and her fictitious Cat Lady have returned. Jules’ partner of five years abruptly broke up with her in Season 1 of Hulu’s Dollface, prompting her to renew the female relationships she’d left behind while they were together. In Season 2, she and her pals realize they need to work out their love and professional life as they approach 30 and move on from a global epidemic, at least in the world of the program.

While Hulu quickly renewed the sitcom for Season 2, the streaming provider has yet to declare whether or not Dollface will return for a third season. But, given that the show is based on Jordan Weiss’ life, it stands to reason that she has plenty of material to mine for future seasons. While working as an assistant, she created the script as a writing sample, and it was picked up by Margot Robbie’s production company Luckychap Entertainment when a friend sneaked it to an I, Tonya producer. “I was in a relationship in college and struggled to put myself out there as much as I could with pals,” Weiss told Variety in 2019. “That’s where the concept actually came from, coming out of that period, coming out of a split similar to the one in the show, and recognizing that I wanted to devote more time into my girlfriends.”

Craig Erwich, President of ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals, also told Deadline in 2021 that Dollface was one of their top shows in 2019, indicating that another renewal is likely. Here’s all we know so far about a possible Season 3.

Release date of Dollface Season 3:

Dollface’s season 2 launched on Hulu on February 11, 2022, with ten episodes released all at once. Each episode lasts between 22 and 32 minutes.

Here’s all we know so far about the show’s third season. Neither Hulu nor the actors and crew have made any public announcements on the show’s future. So, perhaps we should wait a little longer before receiving official confirmation.

Nonetheless, we have reason to assume that this series will return for a second season. Despite being a comedy series, it offers an important message about female friendship that has touched millions of fans’ hearts. Furthermore, while the end of Season 2 provides closure, it also represents a period of transformation for the main character. In future parts, the creators will undoubtedly wish to investigate the destinies of Jules, Madison, Stella, and Izzy.

Season 2 got renewed for a second season in early January 2020. However, filming is expected to begin in July 2021 and conclude in mid-October 2021. As a result, seven months is the bare minimum for the team to prepare another episode for release. As a result, assuming the information is updated soon, we anticipate that ‘Dollface’ season 3 will be released in Q1 2023.

Season 3 Cast of Dollface

In addition to Dennings (WandaVision), Dollface stars Brenda Song (The Suite Life of Zack and Cody), Shay Mitchell (Pretty Little Liars), and Esther Povitsky (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), all of whom are expected to return if Season 3 is made. Season 2 expands beyond Jules to cover how each of the ladies is dealing with becoming older during a pandemic, as Song detailed to ScreenRant – a throughline that could continue into future seasons.

Related:

“The fun of Season 2 is that all the girls enter this element,” Song explained. “It’s thrilling to watch Stella, Izzy, and Madison in this universe with [Jules].” Instead of simply Jules experiencing anxiety, all of the girls are experiencing anxiety.”

As additional information regarding Season 3 becomes available, this post will be updated.

Plot Story for Dollface Season 3

Jules resigned at the end of Season 2 to Celeste, who was surprisingly pleased for her. However, when Jules discovers that her new position is no longer available, she is frantic to “leave.” Her subconscious, on the other hand, advised her not to abandon her objectives and to continue her work. On a personal level, Jules and Fender are doing well.

Ruby and Stella have a conversation, but their relationship remains problematic owing to their business ventures. Izzy and Liam, on the other side, reconcile. Furthermore, it appears that Izzy has the potential to become a new pillar of support for Celeste. Madison’s birthday is celebrated in the last seconds of the season.

If the series returns for a third season, we’ll be able to find out how Jules is doing, both personally and professionally. She is currently in limbo due to a problematic employment situation. Even if Ruby and Stella have agreed that they no longer want to be in a relationship, things may not go as easily as they had anticipated if they continue to do business together. Izzy’s life appears to be taking an interesting turn as well. As a result, it will be fascinating to observe what happens to her and Madison.

Dollface Season 3 Trailer:

For the time being, Hulu has not released any information on Dollface Season 3. If you want to keep up with the series, here’s a trailer from the previous season.