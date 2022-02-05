Grand Theft Auto VI Release Date: Development CONFIRMED By Rockstar!

Rockstar Games revealed Friday that it is presently working on the next game in the Grand Theft Auto series, possibly titled Grand Theft Auto 6, and that active development on the next-gen open-world crime spree game is “well underway.”

The announcement of a new Grand Theft Auto game was tucked away in a community update on all things GTA, including Grand Theft Auto 5 — which was launched in 2013 — and the enduring Grand Theft Auto Online.

Rockstar had the following to say regarding the forthcoming Grand Theft Auto game:

“Given GTAV’s remarkable lifespan, we know many of you have been inquiring about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto franchise.” Our objective with each new project is to go above and beyond what we have previously provided — and we are thrilled to reveal that active development for the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto series is well started. We look forward to providing more information as soon as we are able, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for additional information.

“On behalf of our entire team, we thank you for your support and can’t wait to take the next step alongside you!”

Rockstar did not provide any other information on the next installment in the GTA franchise; the release date, platforms, game location, and gameplay elements will have to wait until the developer deems fit to announce them. However, with over 155 million players on Grand Theft Auto 5 and an ever-expanding universe in GTA Online, expectations for GTA 6 are high.

When Grand Theft Auto 5 is re-released in an upgraded form on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X next month, it will reach an even broader audience. On March 15, Rockstar will release GTA 5 for the latest Sony and Microsoft systems. GTA 5 will have upgraded visuals, including up to 4K resolution, up to 60 frames per second, texture and draw distance enhancements, HDR options, and ray tracing. On March 15, a standalone edition of GTA Online will be released, which will be available for free to PlayStation 5 players for the first three months.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Grand Theft Auto franchise. Grand Theft Auto, the original game, was released in 1997 for MS-DOS, PlayStation, and Windows PC. After two entries and spinoffs, Rockstar revolutionized its action-crime series with Grand Theft Auto 3, a 3D open-world action-adventure game that generated two popular sequels: Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, released in 2001. In 2008, Grand Theft Auto IV was released.

Since the release of Grand Theft Auto 5 in 2013, Rockstar has only released one new game: Red Dead Redemption 2. Much of Rockstar’s attention over the last eight years have been spent on supporting GTA Online (and Red Dead Online) and re-releasing pieces of their old library. In November, the studio released Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition, a remaster of GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas — to mixed reviews. The collection debuted in a buggy state, prompting the apologetic developer to apologize, update, and redesign the game.