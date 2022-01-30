Sex/Life season 2 Release Date by Netflix, Renewal Status & More

“Sex/Life,” a spicy new Netflix original, is now heating up the streaming service. At the time of writing, it has remained in the platform’s trending Top 10 since its debut on June 24, 2021.

“Sex/Life” is based on B. B. Easton’s book “44 Chapters About 4 Men” and was created for television by Stacy Rukeyser. It follows Billie Connelly, a suburban wife, and mother (Sarah Shahi). Despite having a dedicated and loving husband, great children, and a typically near-perfect home life, Billie is feeling empty and bored. She finds herself fantasizing about the crazy, party-filled life she used to live — specifically, the life she used to live with her ex-boyfriend, Brad (Adam Demos). When Brad reappears unexpectedly in Billie’s life, she finds herself divided between her former life and the life she’s made with her husband Cooper (Mike Vogel).

With Billie’s predicament — and her myriad of sexual experiments along the road — proving appealing to Netflix viewers, a second season of “Sex/Life” could be on the way. Here’s all we know so far about a possible Season 2 of “Sex/Life.”

When will Season 2 be available?

Netflix has not yet renewed “Sex/Life” for a second season. However, given the strong public reaction, it appears quite likely that the streaming service will commit to another season.

For comparison, another popular — and bawdy — Netflix series, “Bridgerton,” was renewed a little over a month after its debut — it debuted on December 25, 2020, and its renewal was announced on January 21, 2021. (via The Hollywood Reporter). So, if “Sex/Life” remains on Netflix’s trending list, we should hear about a renewal announcement within the next month or two.

The first season of “Sex/Life” also ended on a cliffhanger — more on that later — which is guaranteed to provoke a positive reaction from viewers eager to learn how Billie’s tale continues from the finale’s closing moments. Fans aren’t the only ones who want to know if the show will be renewed; the cast and crew are as well. Sarah Shahi, the star of the show, told TV Line, “I just hope that if we do make it to Season 2, we can keep going down the rabbit hole because it’s a lot of fun to play. It’s a lot of fun to play, and I believe it’s really realistic.”

Who will return for Season 2?

If “Sex/Life” is revived, we can expect to see all of the same main performers reprise their roles and pick up where the story left off. Billie, our protagonist, is divided between two men in her life: one from her past and one from the present. Brad, her former husband, is played by Adam Demos, while Cooper, her current spouse, is played by Mike Vogel. With Billie at odds with the two of them at the end of Season 1, we can expect both Demos and Vogel to return for Season 2.

Margaret Odette, who plays Billie’s best friend Sasha, is another important character. Sasha, Billie’s best friend, serves as a conduit for her to express her mixed thoughts about her marriage. Sasha, who has remained single and is living the kind of life Billie desires, spends much of the season persuading Billie to quit jeopardizing her marriage and to leave her past behind. Sasha has her own critical moment at the end of the season when she decides to finally settle down and marry. With the possibility of a new season, there’s a lot of room to explore Sasha in her own right and see how she deals with married life after being single for so long.

In addition, while dealing with his wife’s misgivings, Cooper finds himself confronted with his own option to leave his marriage when his boss, Francesca, played by Li Jun Li, reveals her emotions for him. A future between the two is hinted at the end of Season 1, therefore Francesca can be expected to return and play a role in Cooper’s life.

What will the plot of Season 2 be?

Billie appears to have made her decision in the Season 1 finale: she wants to make her marriage work. After Brad expresses his love for her and expresses his desire to marry and establish a stable life with her, Billie declines, stating that she does not want to lose the family she has formed. However, at the end of the episode, Billie discovers that her family life isn’t enough for her; she also desires the adventurous sex life she had with Brad. So, after leaving her children’s recital, Billie rushes over to Brad and proclaims that she is still not leaving her husband, but she does want to establish a sexual relationship with him.

After eight episodes of Billie agonizing over her decision, it’s stunning to see her not choose between the two, but rather fight for both. And it raises a slew of concerns for Season 2: how will the two men in her life react?

Stacy Rukeyser, the show’s creator and showrunner, told TVLine, “I’m not sure what Brad will say to her. He poured his heart out on the driveway and offered to her a happily-ever-after, but that is not what she is presenting to him. I’m not sure if Brad will agree to that. But that’s what we’re expecting to learn more about in Season 2.”

Is a Sex/Life Season 2 trailer available?

Not yet, so hold on to your shlong horses! Let’s watch trailer of season 1,

Keep an eye out for future “Sex/Life” Season 2 updates.