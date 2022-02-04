Pamela Anderson’s Dating History Explained With Tommy Lee & More!

Since she became an international celebrity in the early 1990s, Pamela Anderson’s high-profile relationships, engagements, and weddings have made headlines.

In a 2017 interview with W magazine, the model stated, “Love is the most important thing in the world.” “Really, everything else is meaningless.

Anderson has walked down the aisle five times over the years. Her first husband, Tommy Lee, was with her from 1995 to 1998. She subsequently married Kid Rock from 2006 to 2007, before moving on to Rick Salomon, whom she referred to be her husband twice — once from 2007 to 2008 and again from 2014 to 2015.

She later claimed to have married one of her first boyfriends, Jon Peters, more than 30 years before they repaired their romance. Their 2020 wedding, however, was not legally binding, and they divorced less than two weeks later.

Anderson startled fans once more later that year when she married her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst. As stated in January 2022 that the couple is divorcing one year after their wedding on Christmas Eve in December 2020.

Tommy Lee’s

After barely knowing the Mötley Crüe drummer for 96 hours, the Blonde and Blonder star infamously eloped with him on a beach in Cancun, Mexico, in February 1995. Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee, the couple’s kids, were born in June 1996 and December 1997, respectively. In 1998, they divorced.

Anderson and Lee were embroiled in a number of scandals during their marriage. After hitting his wife in 1998, the artist was arrested and sentenced to six months in prison for spousal violence; he pled no contest. Perhaps more infamously, a sex tape produced by the couple on their honeymoon was taken from their house in 1995 and later released online. (Anderson had a sex tape with Poison’s Bret Michaels.)

Schenkenberg, Marcus

From 2000 until 2001, the Dancing With the Stars alum was engaged to the male model. They were able to keep their passion mostly hidden.

Kid Rock Anderson began dating the “All Summer Long” singer in 2001, shortly after her divorce from Schenkenberg. They were engaged in 2002 but divorced the following year, only to renew their romance and married in July 2006 aboard a yacht in St-Tropez, France. Anderson announced in November that she had miscarried. After 17 days, she filed for divorce from Kid Rock.

Salomon, Rick

In October 2007, the animal rights activist married the poker player at The Mirage in Las Vegas. They divorced in December of that year, and their marriage was declared null and void in early 2008. The couple rekindled their romance in 2013 and married again in January 2014. They split up again in July of that year, and their divorce was formalized in April of the following year.

In early 2017, Adil Rami Anderson began dating the French soccer player. They ended their relationship in June 2019 after she accused him of “leading a double life” in a scathing Instagram post. Rami later rejected Anderson’s claims that he was harsh and unfaithful to her during their courtship.

Mr. Jon Peters

In the mid-1980s, the Home Improvement alum met the A Star Is Born producer at the Playboy Mansion. They began dating soon after and eventually moved in together in Los Angeles. Peters proposed to Anderson at the time, but she declined owing to their 22-year age gap. The pair reconciled in late 2019 and secretly married in January 2020 in Malibu during a private ceremony. They never got a marriage license and split up less than two weeks later.

Dan Hayhurst Anderson married her bodyguard in a Christmas Eve ceremony in the backyard of her Canadian house in December 2020. “I’m precisely where I need to be – in the arms of a man who truly loves me,” she said a month later to the Daily Mail.

The model announced in January 2022 that she was divorcing Hayhurst after one year of marriage. “She was the one who called it quits on her marriage to Dan,” a source told Us exclusively at the time. “There was no last straw.” She simply lost her affection.”