Toy Boy Season 2 Release Date: Renewed or Cancelled? Check Here!

Toy Boy is an erotic thriller that premiered on Antena 3 in 2019. Despite the fact that its broadcast on the network did not draw a large audience, the series was a hit on Netflix. The show will be renewed for a second season, which Atresmedia has already begun promoting. The new episodes, which began filming last April on the Costa del Sol, will be available on Atresplayer Premium “very soon.” They will be available on Netflix worldwide in the future.

Following the explosion in the Inferno, the series will have to change locales, but Hugo’s life will not be simple, as he has managed to prove his innocence while making a number of enemies along the way. Everything will become complicated as a result of this, as well as his determination to exact vengeance on the person who is guilty of Triana’s impending death.

All of this will bring Hugo to One Percent, a prestigious strip club where he will begin his investigation into what happened. The trouble is that the club’s two Italian brothers aren’t going to be happy if anyone pokes their nose into their business…

The Cast of Toy Boy Season 2

According to Atresmedia, the series will preserve almost its whole cast, although there will be some news. Jess Mosquera (There Down), Cristina Castao (The one that is coming), and Mara Pedraza (Elite), as well as two new recruits, Lex González (The princ) and Federica Sabatini, appear on his poster, which was released on Thursday, September 9. (Suburra).

In the second season’s closing stretch, Maxi Iglesias (Physics or Chemistry) will enter the plot. Enrique Arce (La Casa de Papel), Paco Marn (Journalists), Ibrahim Al Shami (Valeria), Toni Zenet (Hache), and Juan Betancourt (Hache) are among the other actors who will appear in the film (The laws of thermodynamics).

Related:

In addition, Carlo Costanzia, Jose de la Torre, Raudel Ral Martiato, and Juanjo Almeida will reprise their roles as the strippers from the first season. Pedro Casablanc, Mara Pujalte, Adelfa Calvo, José Manuel Seda, and Miriam Daz-Aroca round out the cast.

The Storyline

One Percent, a new luxury strip club in Marbella, will be the setting for some of the action in the second season of Toy Boy. The strippers begin dancing there in an attempt to obtain information. “The Primark pyjamas you soaked in the Inferno were Primark pyjamas.” “And here they are from Dior,” one of the previews says. There will be spoilers ahead!

Hugo (Jesus Mosquera) has proven his innocence after being accused of murder, but he has created new enemies along the way. Triana (Mara Pedraza) is on the verge of death after being hit by a bomb in the Inferno. The protagonist will investigate who attempted to assassinate the lawyer. He and his companions will begin working on the One Percent in order to find the truth. The proprietors of this establishment will do everything possible to keep their terrible truths hidden.

Macarena (Cristina Castao) has left town to go to a facility to rehab from her sex addiction. He will meet the character played by Lex González when he returns. Inspector Zapata (Pedro Casablanc) has retired, while Benigna (Adelfa Calvo) is very busy attempting to keep Medina-Rojas under control.

Toy Boy 2:When Will It Be Released?

What is definite is that it will premiere on Atresplayer before being broadcast internationally by Netflix. Finally. The second season of ‘Toy Boy Season 2’ will premiere on Atresplayer and Netflix Worldwide on September 26, 2021.

Trailer for Toy Boy Season 2

Yes, a trailer for Toy Boy Season 2 is available.

IMDB rating

The show garnered a positive reception from the audience. The series has a 6.5/10 IMDB rating, which is fairly respectable for the first season of a criminal drama series.

Stay tuned for more latest updates with alphanewscall!