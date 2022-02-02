Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet: Relationship Timeline in 2022!

Before their split in January 2022, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s romance was the epitome of relationship goals.

The couple met at a Los Angeles jazz bar in the early 2000s through mutual connections. In 2018, the Cosby Show alum told Net-A-Porter that they “had been together” since that day.

“What I like about Jason is that he’s an alpha male who represents love and family.” And to circle back to my own traumas, having an absent father, to be fully greeted by a guy of that stature is quite fantastic,” she told the outlet. “In this day and age, Jason exemplifies a rare sort of masculinity – he’s a leader; he’s generous.” You may go down the line based solely on charisma, physique, the proper use of authority, responsibility, and work ethic.”

Momoa and Bonet welcomed their daughter Lola in 2007 and son Nakoa-Wolf in 2008, but they did not marry until 2017. The couple’s secret wedding ceremony, which took place at their home in Topanga, California, was first reported by Us Weekly.

The Aquaman star has long admired Bonet. He said to Esquire in 2019 that the High Fidelity actress was his childhood crush when she appeared on The Cosby Show.

“I mean, I didn’t say that to her. “I didn’t tell her I was a stalker until after we had kids,” he said, adding, “whenever someone says something isn’t feasible, I’m like, ‘Listen here, I married Lisa Bonet.'” ‘Anything f–the king is f–king possible.'”

From 1987 through 1993, Bonet was married to Lenny Kravitz. The now-ex-couple are the parents of actress Zo Kravitz. Despite their split, Bonet has maintained a positive relationship with the “American Woman” rocker, and he even became friends with Momoa.

“People can’t believe how close Jason and I are, or how close I am with Zo’s mother, how we all relate,” Lenny remarked in the November 2020 issue of Men’s Health. “We just do it because you do it.” “You let love dominate, didn’t you?”

“I mean, clearly, after a split, it’s work — it takes some work and time, healing and contemplation, et cetera,” the Grammy winner continued. But what about Jason and me? We literally said, ‘Oh, yeah.’ the moment we met. ‘I adore this guy.’ Momoa, on the other hand, stated in January 2022 that the couple had divorced after four years of marriage.

Scroll down to see the former couple’s journey to becoming one of Hollywood’s power couples before their split:

2004

The Cosby Show veteran described meeting Momoa for the first time in 2004 at a jazz bar in Los Angeles through mutual acquaintances. “I can’t say it was full-on from the moment we saw each other, but we’ve been together since the day we met,” Bonet told Porter magazine in a March 2018 interview. The pair stopped at a café for Guinness and grits, and the rest is history. “At that moment, love came and it came huge, and he didn’t run like I think a lot of men do,” she said. “He scooped me up and flung me over his shoulder, caveman style!”

July of 2007

In July 2007, Bonet gave birth to the couple’s first child, daughter Lola. From her marriage to Lenny Kravitz, which ended in April 1993, the actress already had an 18-year-old daughter named Zo.

November of 2007.

Rumors began to circulate that the Game of Thrones alum and Ray Donovan star married months after the birth of their kid. However, the pair was not legally married at the time.

In December 2008,

Nakoa-Wolf, the couple’s second child, was born in December 2008.

In July 2014, Bonet and Momoa co-starred in his 2014 film, Road to Paloma, which he wrote, directed, and starred in.

In February 2014, the Aquaman star told Collider that directing his beau, who played his love interest, was “a mother—ker,” adding, “It was a very hard moment to shoot.” She didn’t believe it, but it was true. We got it in 15 minutes and it was effortless, but it was like trying to capture the first time we met and having it be three times that. It was everything we weren’t saying, and we had to capture it in the best light possible. I didn’t want to reshoot the scene. It’s difficult to capture such genuine, genuine, and wonderful moments.” That year, the co-stars worked together again in The Red Road. “It’s an honor,” the actor remarked of working alongside Bonet. We have to travel so far away from our families because of our jobs. We have two children, so it would be fantastic if we could collaborate. Working with her was a dream before I met her.”

December 16, 2016

In an interview with Men’s Health, the Justice League star discussed his experiences as a father. “I genuinely don’t know what I was doing before I had kids,” he acknowledged. “Just f—k off.” I’m wasting my time. I believe I was reckless and absolutely out of control. I’m more concentrated now. I probably love and care for myself more because I want to stick around.”

October of this year

Us Weekly reported in November 2017 that the couple had exchanged vows the month before. “Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet married a few weeks ago at their home in Topanga, California,” a source told Us at the time. “Apparently they weren’t married until then!” They claimed to have made it official.’

Momoa admitted on The Late Late Show With James Corden in November 2017 that his crush on Bonet dated back deeper than imagined. “I’ve wanted her since I was around eight years old when I saw her on TV and said to my mother, ‘Mommy, I want that one.'” ‘I’m going to stalk you for the rest of my life, and I’m going to get you,’ I said. “I’m a full-fledged stalker,” he jokingly admitted. “I didn’t tell her that until we had two children.” It’d be creepy otherwise.”

In March of 2018,

The actress told Porter why she fell in love with her husband. “What I like about Jason is that he’s an alpha male who represents love and family,” she said. “And to circle back to my own scars, having an absent father, and then being fully greeted by a man of that size, it’s quite remarkable.” Jason exemplifies a rare type of masculinity in this day and age: he’s a leader and a giver. You may go down the line based solely on charisma, physique, the proper use of authority, responsibility, and work ethic.”

In December of 2018,

Momoa and Kravitz’s tight friendship was established when the Conan the Barbarian actor hosted Saturday Night Live. While the “Low” singer cheered on his “brother” at the event, the Hawaii native revealed on Instagram that he purchased matching rings for himself and his wife’s ex to remember their connection.

In December of 2018,

Overload of cuteness! Lola, Nakoa-Wolf, and Bonet expressed their support for Momoa on the red carpet at the Aquaman premiere in Los Angeles. The family posed for several adorable shots, and Mom and Dad were not shy to show off their PDA.

During the Academy Awards in February 2019, the couple harmonized their clothes by donning Karl Lagerfeld’s looks.

Momoa and Bonet attended the NYC premiere of Game of Thrones’ final season in April 2019, and the Aquaman star was taken aback by his wife’s look. “You look great,” he gushed on his Instagram Story to the Cosby Show veteran as the two went inside the event. “I adore you.” When an admirer exclaimed, “Jason, your wife looks gorgeous!” Momoa had a hilarious reaction. “I know!” he yelled back. “If—king understand!”

In April of 2019, The couple’s love was evident when they walked the red carpet at the Game of Thrones premiere. Momoa leaned over to be closer to Bonet’s height as the two posed in front of photographers.

In January 2020, the See actor sat inside the Golden Globes in a tank top, handing over his Tom Ford suit jacket to Bonet.

In February 2020, The two appeared in a Super Bowl commercial for Rocket Mortgage.

Momoa surprised Bonet in August 2020 by refurbishing her 1965 Ford Mustang, which she purchased when she was 17 years old. “I never anticipated it would look like this,” he remarked in a YouTube video. “To be in this passenger seat with my wife and surprise her and our children in the back, riding in her first car since she was 17?” “I’m looking forward to seeing her face.”

Momoa stated in January 2022 That he and Bonet have decided to divorce after four years of marriage. “We disclose this not because we believe it is noteworthy, but so that as we go about our lives, we may do it with dignity and honesty,” the pair said in a joint statement on his Instagram. “Our love lives on, changing in the ways it wishes to be recognized and lived.” We allow each other to be who we are learning to be… Our unshakeable love for this holy life and our children. Living the Prayer May Love Prevail” and showing our children what is possible.”