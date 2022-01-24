Good Omens Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot & Latest Updates 2022!

Season two of “Good Omens” was never planned to happen.

Neil Gaiman, the show’s creator and showrunner, as well as co-author of the novel it’s based on alongside Terry Pratchett, was initially very clear on that.

“The beauty of ‘Good Omens’ is that it has a beginning, middle, and end. ‘Good Omens’ season one is titled ‘Good Omens.’ This is fantastic. It has reached its conclusion. We only have six episodes left, after which we’ll be done “According to the Austin American-Statesman, he spoke to an audience at South by Southwest in 2019.

However, since then, fans of the show, which follows the unlikely pairing of angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and demon Crowley (David Tennant) as they work together to find the Antichrist and thwart Armageddon plans, may have gotten some — well, some positive indications — about the possibility of Season 2.

In 2019, Amazon’s Vernon Sanders was quoted as saying, “It’s in Neil’s hands now, but we’d love to do it.”

Gaiman appears to be warming to the idea in recent months. In 2020, Gaiman told Radio Times, “Right now, the challenges of making further Good Omens are challenges of time and world, not of willingness.” “More Good Omens is something I’d like to do. Crowley and Aziraphale working together on something is something I’d like to see happen.”

Release date of Good Omens Season 2:

Season 2 of Good Omens does not yet have a fixed release date, although it is slated to arrive in 2022.

Related:

Who’s in the cast of Good Omens season 2?

Tennant and Sheen have undoubtedly returned as the show’s faces.

Paul Adeyefa, Michael McKean, Gloria Obianyo, Miranda Richardson, Maggie Service, Reece Shearsmith, and Nina Sosanya are among the others who have returned. However, the cast of Good Omens has indicated that some of the returning performers will play new roles. We’ll update you as we have more information on that strange revelation.

What will happen in the second season of Good Omens?

“It’s been 32 years since Terry Pratchett and I laid in our respective beds in a Seattle hotel room at a World Fantasy Convention and plotted the sequel,” Gaiman said in a statement. “It’s 31 years since Good Omens was published, which means it’s 31 years since Terry Pratchett and I laid in our respective beds in a Seattle hotel room at a World Fantasy Convention and plotted the sequel,” Gaiman said (via TV Line).

“In Good Omens, I got to use some of the sequel, which is where our angels came from. Terry is no longer with us, but when he was, we discussed what we wanted to achieve with Good Omens and where the plot should go next.”

Related:

Where did Season 2 of Good Omens take place?

Director Douglas Mackinnon was reportedly ecstatic to return to Scotland for the filming of Good Omens.

Much of the filming took place in Edinburgh and Glasgow, and performers Michael Sheen, David Tennant, and Jon Hamm were all spotted in the two cities.

A Newington bar, The Cask, and Barrel, was redecorated and transformed into the fictional Resurrectionist for Sheen to act out various scenes in one scene in particular.

Stay tuned for more latest updates with alphanewscall!