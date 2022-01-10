Power Raising Kanan season 2 Release Date: Confirmation on Renewal or Cancellation!

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan,’ produced by Sascha Penn, is a riveting coming-of-age criminal story. It is a prequel to the renowned crime-drama television series ‘Power,’ a spin-off of the Starz original program.’

Based on the story of Kanan Stark (the protagonist), this series takes place in South Jamaica in the 1990s.

Because of the show’s fast-paced action and realistic depiction of the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles since its launch in 2021, it has been a critical and popular success.

You may, however, be concerned about the possibilities of the second episode, given the cliffhanger end of the first season. Let’s go ahead and spill the beans.

Power Raising Kanan Season 2 Release Date: Renewed Or Canceled?

As of this writing, there is no official release date for Power Book III: Raising Kanan, although it is expected to debut in summer 2022 after the annual cycles of Power and Power Book II: Ghost.

On July 12th, 2021, Raising Kanan was renewed for a second season, roughly a week before the program began.

This shit’s gonna be so good we already got a season 2. #RaisingKanan #PowerNeverEnds pic.twitter.com/0IFuVgTpjt — Raising Kanan (@RaisingKanan) July 12, 2021

Power Raising Kanan Season 2 Cast

Malcolm Mays being Lou Lou

Patina Miller as Raquel

Omar Epps will act as Detective Howard

Mekai Curtis being Kanan

Hailey Kilgore being Jukebox

Shanley Caswell will play the role of Detective Burke

Joey Bada being Unique

Toby Sanderman will act as Symphony

Power Raising Kanan Season 2 Plot

When Raquel’s plans for revenge backfire in the season 1 finale, she sends Kanan to kill Detective Howard, his biological father. Kanan’s nervousness prevents him from following his mother’s instructions. Therefore the plan fails.

Must check: Outer Banks Season 3 Release Date: Renewal is Officially CONFIRMED!

His DNA is all over the place, and he witnesses him leaving the scene, so it’s a double-edged sword for the fugitive. Raquel’s plan to get Kanan out of town is thrown into jeopardy when The police detain Marvin.

Furthermore, Raquel and Lou-Lou get into an argument about the record label, which Raquel believes is hers. Jukebox reveals his identity to Kanan after being interrogated by investigators from the police department. It was shown that Howard is still alive after the season’s last episode.

Nothing has been released by the creators yet, but we may anticipate a few things straight away. The past of the titular figure may be explored in more depth in the upcoming second season.

However, as the season makes its way back to the plot of the original series, the tale of Kanan may begin to fill in some of the blanks. The prequel series will most likely fill in the void at some time in the future.

Character development takes precedence in the first season of this series, although Kanan may have established himself by the second conclusion.

Raquel and Lou-relationship Lou seem to be on the verge of breaking up because Lou-Lou wants to avoid the drug trade. As for Raquel and her brothers, they may spend some time behind bars.

Also read: Breath of the Wild 2 Release Date: Possible Confirmation & Cancellation!

As for the other group members, Kanan will have to keep a low profile until Unique decides to come clean. In addition, we have yet to hear from Howard in his deposition. As a result, season 2 will seem to be overloaded.