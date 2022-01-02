Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 3 Release Date Plot, Trailer, Cast & More

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs is a computer-animated sci-fi comedy film based on a 1978 children’s book of the same name written by John Barett and Judi. The film was created by Pam Marsden and directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

Flint Lockwood is a brilliant inventor who has spent years perfecting his invention, the Water-to-Food Converter. However, after many experiments that proved fruitless, he develops a machine that can transform water into food. After some time, the machine began generating food storms, and Flint had to destroy it in order to save the world from these calamities.

The first part of the film was released in 2009 and earned $243 million worldwide, on a $100 million production budget. The sequel, which was released in 2013 and earned $274 million worldwide with a budget of $78 million, is now available.

Yes, the third book in the series is on course to be released this year. Since there was no official information regarding its release, it all came down to if Hasbro was indeed working on a film adaptation of “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 3.”

The producers of Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs have yet to announce whether or not there will be a third party.

However, seeing the success of the previous two parts, we assume that there will be a sequel to ‘Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs’ and it will be available soon.

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 3- What is the expected release date?

The last part ‘Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2’ was launched on 27th September 2013. It received a pretty good response from the public.

However, many viewers think that the first part was a super-duper hit. To conclude, this sci-fi comedy movie won the hearts of the audience. Therefore, its third part would be praised.

Presently, there are no official statements about the release of ‘Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 3’ but if it gets the green light then it will be available to us in 2023 or later.

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 3- Voice Cast

There are no official statements about the cast of ‘Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 3’ but definitely, it will remain the same with some minor changes.

Bill Haider voiced as Flint Lockwood (a young boy who is in love with Sam)

Anna Faris voiced as Sam Spark (a nerdy weather intern who is in love with Flint)

Neil Patrick Harrick voiced as Steve (Flint’s sugar-addicted pet)

James Caan voiced as Tim Lockwood (Flint’s caring fisherman father)

Bruce Campbell voiced as Mayor Shelbourne (the selfish and greedy mayor of Swallow Falls)

Andy Samberg voiced as Baby (the arrogant mascot and Flint’s former rival)[Mr. T voiced as Officer Earl Devereaux (the towns police officer and Calvin’s father)

Bobb’s J. Thompson voiced as Calvin Devereaux (Earl’s younger son)

Benjamin Bratt voiced as Manny (Sam’s cameraman and former doctor)

Al Roker voiced as Patrick Patrickson (the anchor of the weather station)

Lauren Graham voiced as Fran Lockwood (Flint’s late mother who always believed in Flint)

Will Forte voiced as Joe Towns (a bearded citizen who appeared on various occasions)

Angela Shelton voiced as Regina Devereaux (Calvin’s mother and Earl’s wife)

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 3- Plot

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 3 will continue the story from its last part where Flint ad his friends will save the world from another tragedy by undertaking a similar mission once again.

However, in this part, the producers can eliminate FLDSMDFR or they can take it with an advanced version of it. Additionally, they could carry on with the theory of changing ecosystems.

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 3- Ratings

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs received mixed ratings from the audience and it got ratings of 3 out of 5 by Common Sense Media, 86 % by Rotten Tomatoes, 6.9 out of 10 by IMDb, 66 % by Metacritic, 4.5 out of 5 by Parent Reviews, and 75 % by Just Watch.

Where to watch Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 3?

Until Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 3 is released, you can watch its previous parts which are streaming online on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

You can rent it and download it on Google Play Movies, Apple iTunes, and Youtube. Moreover, you can buy it on Apple iTunes, Google Play Movies, and Youtube.

