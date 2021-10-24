Drifters Season 2 – Release Date| Plot| Cast & Latest Updates

This year has seen a lot of challenges and is almost coming to an end. Time flies by so quickly.

To be honest, the time of lockdown was hard for me and I don’t know how I would have passed my time without anime. It was through watching endless anime series during lockdown that I found “Drifters”. If you are new to the series, don’t worry. In this article, I’ll summarize what it’s about.

Drifters – What do I need to know?

Well, the anime story is taken from a manga series with the same name. The popular manga story was written by Kouta Hirano and he illustrated it too. The manga version of this story got published on 30th April 2009 and got hits immensely After it aired in September of 2016, the anime version went on air every Tuesday and Friday at 8:00 P.M.

A Japanese anime follows traditional themes such as fate, life, and death. The show ended in December 2016, but many thought there would be a sequel due to the ending of season 1. The second season of drifters was renewed soon after the end of the first one; however, it is still unconfirmed if this will happen again at all. All the fans are excited for season 2 to air, but they don’t know when.

Drifters Season 2 – Is It Going To Happen?

In 2016, the studio released an official statement that said dragger would return with a second season. It has been nearly five years since we last heard the news of the Drifters anime renewal. No production information is available and there are no updates from their offices about it. The second series of Drifters is just around the corner, can you feel it coming?

Season 2’s release date is as of yet unknown, but the last episode of Season 1 ended with a cliffhanger suggesting it will continue at some point before 20XX. Though no specific date has been set, it’s likely that season 2 of drifters is coming sooner than we think.

Drifters Season 2 – When it is going to release?

As of now, there is no release date for Drifters. The studio has only confirmed about season 2 but after that there is nothing. There is no news regarding the development of the series. We don’t think that even the production has started.

The success of Season One, which used up four volumes in just 13 episodes, has led to a second season consisting of only eight episodes. It remains to be seen who will produce the second season of Drifter with only two volumes airing thus far. The next episode is not being produced until there are more planned plot points in the storyline from which to draw material for producing a new series of episodes.

Drifters Season 2 – Who are the Characters of this anime?

To learn more about the characters of Drifters, browse this wiki as they are discussed in detail with accompanying pictures.

Shimazu Toyohisa

Starting with the protagonist from this anime, Shimazu is real. Many of you may not be aware that this one was based on a real-life fighter who shares the same name. Let s get into the story now.

The legend protagonist of this manga series is a samurai trained from birth to uphold his duties and fight for his lord, willing to give up all simply to complete his duty even if that means standing by and watching as there are many scenes depicting him fighting. Within these drawings he has been given some great abilities In order to save the world, he accidentally teleported to a place unknown. Ling is gone and the ruler of this world is a mindless tranny.

Nobunaga Oda

One of Shimazu’s friends and a fellow drifter. He is one of the most powerful people in the anime, along with Shimazu himself. He also has his own introductory episode at some later point in the campaign. When it comes to TV shows, second leads are always the best.

Yoichi Suketaka Nasu

A 19-year old teenage boy who also became a drifter by chance like every other character. He is one of the allies to Nobunaga and Shimazu, and he’s based on a famous Japanese samurai, Yochi. Yoichi is especially talented in archery and you will be amazed by how good he is at it. One of the best moments for him happens when he finishes all the enemies through his archery skills.

Where can I watch Drifters in English sub?

If you want to watch Drifters with English subtitles, then don’t worry because they are available. Get the full experience; not only does it come with subtitles in English but also a dub. Find your first season on Funimation

Drifters Season 2 – What is the storyline of this series?

An English person gets teleported to a fantasy world in season 2 of the drifters series. Shimazu Toyohisa belongs to the middle age world which isn’t quite advanced. In contrast, the new world is much more high-tech, with fantastic beasts and other people who are different from those in his homeland. A new place provides a lot of challenges, but soon he finds out that there are also many people who can help him.

With regards to a second season, nothing has been announced yet. We don’t know what will happen or how the story will end. There is no spoiler released by any organization.

Conclusion

Drifters is a Japanese anime show which first aired in 2016. The series was renewed for its second season back in 2016, but there haven’t been any recent announcements of production. We have no official announcements regarding this series. But we will update you if there are any. Meanwhile, remember to check out our website for the latest release dates and information about trending anime, web shows, and movies.

