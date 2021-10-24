Life In Pieces Season 5: Is The Show Renewed Or Cancelled By Officials?

It is an American television show that premiered for the first time on September 21, 2015.

The show features a cast of stars, including Colin Hanks as Gregory Hughes and Betsy Brandt as Heather Short.

The storyline revolves around three generations of the same family. The show is told to the audience by a different author each episode, covering four stories. The first three episodes of Life In Pieces Season 5 are about the story of the individual generation and the last, fourth one is a collective that includes everything from all three generations.

The program has been successful with three seasons and a good audience response. But, after the end of the fourth season, officials decided to cancel the show on May 10th, 2019. This means that thirteen seasons are now the final ending in Life In Pieces. Why did this happen? Let’s examine

Why Life In Pieces Season 5 Dropped By The CBS?

There are two variations of this show: one renewed by fans and the other canceled under CBS’s consideration. It is up to you to decide what would be the best for your preference.

The fourth season got a 0.8 rating with an average viewership of 5.8 million, but this is 3.2 million less than the previous season’s 8.6 million offerings viewers (Live+Same Day). This is the only reason why they abandoned the show

Is There Any Chance of Renewal?

The chances of the show renewal are quite slim because broadcasting platforms have already signed the termination of the show from their side. If some new platform comes ahead and revives the show then we could hope for Season 5 of Life in Pieces to be renewed, but only in upcoming years.

What?!? Is it over???

You can’t end the series after this! How about renewing Season 5 of Life in Pieces on another network?

The show “Life in Pieces” was renewed or canceled by the producers, but it may be that they were all busy with other projects.

Here’s wishing that the show Life in Pieces is renewed for another season. @ColinHanks

I really hope Season 5 of Life in Pieces is renewed. The cast has been doing an amazing job and the show deserves another chance.

The show has not been officially renewed as of yet. We’ll update you with the latest information about its status here on this page (and your email) when it does. After episode 5, I’m really questioning whether or not life in pieces season 5 is going to be renewed.

Final Verdict

The production has been discontinued because of fewer ratings. I’m sure that you will only be able to enjoy this final season by watching the first seventy-nine episodes as a whole. Have a great time!

The fifth and final season of the popular podcast-style storytelling show will be available on all major audio platforms in early 2020. Check out these alternates in case you are as addicted to “in pieces” as we were.

As the fifth season of the NBC comedy has wrapped up, fans wonder whether there will be the sixth season.

