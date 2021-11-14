American Horror Story Season 10: Release Date, Cast, Plot & Updates

American Horror Story’s summer and autumn seasons, as well as its upcoming anthology spin-off, will culminate in a frightening conclusion. Season 10 of American Horror Story has now started, which means viewers will soon be able to watch a new episode dubbed “Double Feature” on Ryan Murphy’s mystery drama series.

FX Chairman John Landgraf revealed the launch dates for the new series and spin-offs, which will thrill fans of American Horror Story. The program has previously broadcast nine scary seasons when the upcoming season of American Horror Story was revealed in 2018, when FX officially renewed the show for its tenth iteration. The universe of American Horror Story is taking scary new turns, the first of which is just around the corner.

American Horror Story Season 10 Expected Release Date

Season 10 of AHS is set to premiere in August, however it will not be the series’ last season’. The AHS Double Feature is anticipated to be 10 episodes long. Assuming that each episode would be published weekly until Halloween weekend 2021, the launch date for American Horror Story season 10 may be projected to be around the end of August 2021.

Ryan Murphy has previously commented about the forthcoming ‘American Horror Stories’ spin-off series. The new show will be a weekly adventure series featuring a fresh tale in each episode. The tenth season of American Horror Story will launch on Hulu the day after the final episode of the spin-off series airs on FX, according to Landgraf.

Season 10 Cast Details

In an Instagram post, Ryan Murphy revealed which cast members will return in Double feature, much to the pleasure of fans of the franchise.

Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, and Lily Rabe will all return for a second season.

Finn Wittrock, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Leslie Grossman, and Angelica Ross will also star in the AHS Double Feature.

Macaulay Culkin, the star of the film “Home Alone,” has also been cast in the tenth season, which is both surprising and debatable. However, to everyone’s surprise, Emmy Award-winning actress Jessica Lange has departed the program. Her potential return to the series has piqued fans’ interest, especially following her pivotal performance as Constance Langdon in Season 8.

Season 10 Plot Updates

A teaser video for Murphy’s forthcoming season of AHS has been published. The episode’s title, Double Contain, appears to allude to the fact that the tenth season of American Horror Story would feature “two terrifying stories,” “one by the sea, one by the beach,” according to the title.

American Horror Story has been renewed for a 13th season, but the show will have to work hard to regain the faith of its devoted fans by delivering a compelling new season. Returning to a previous AHS theme could be the solution, but it’s too late now. Hopefully, Murphy and Falchuk have intriguing stories in the works, so the quality of Double Features isn’t the new normal.

Stay tuned for more updates with alphanewscall!