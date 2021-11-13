Lucifer Season 7: Possible Release date & Spin off Series on Netflix Soon?

You might know about the new season of Lucifer, but you’re probably wondering when the next season is going to come out.

Here are some details about season 7. Netflix wanted to end the show at Season 7, but it became popular. Whenever a season of a favorite show is over, you will find out what happens next. You just have to wait for the ‘teaser trailer’ or ‘the last words’.

Airdate of Lucifer Season 7

So, we can watch season 6 in the end of 2021. The date of when the show, Lucifer, will premiere on Netflix is not clear. Netflix has not said when season 6 of Lucifer is coming out to the public. Netflix doesn’t always have new shows. Some shows might not come out for a year.

There are people who think that season 7 will come in May 2022. We don’t know when Season 7 will be released.

Cast information of Lucifer Season 7

As What is On Netflix reports, the cast of Lucifer have all agreed to come back for Season 6. After the last episode of season 5, we may see some supporting roles in season 6.

We hope that Inbar Lavi and Scott Porter will come back for season 6. Dennis Haysbert is rumored to come back in Season 6 and Tricia Helfer might come back too.

Lucifer Season 7 Isn’t Happening

For Lucifer fans, season 6 is the end of the show. Sadly. In the original season 5 cancellation, the show’s producers viewed it as the end, but Netflix switched direction and commissioned a sixth season, which the streamer claims is the final season. In order to wrap up the show’s storey, Lucifer’s producers and cast signed a new contract for a 10-episode season 6. Even if Netflix orders a movie or a miniseries in the future, there is no sign that there will be a full-blown Lucifer season 7 in the near future.

Can Lucifer Return In An Arrowverse Crossover?

The possibility of Tom Ellis returning to the role of Lucifer Morningstar in another Arrowverse crossover is possible. During Crisis On Infinite Earths in 2019, Ellis formally introduced Lucifer (and went to great measures to keep his appearance a secret) to the Arrowverse. It should be noted that both the Arrowverse and Lucifer make use of the Multiverse in their own stories, even after Crisis.

To make matters worse, the Armageddon crossover event from The Flash season 8 has already established precedent for characters to return after their series has ended. As a result, Ellis might reprise his role as Lucifer in a future Arrowverse crossover, despite the fact that his programme will not be airing. The Devil’s appearance on The CW’s Legends of Tomorrow could happen again if the appropriate circumstances arise, despite Matt Ryan’s retirement from the role of John Constantine on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, who served as a conduit for the Devil in Crisis.

Are There Any Lucifer Spinoffs In Development?

No Lucifer spinoffs are presently in development or in the works. Everyone from Mazikeen (Lesley-Ann Brandt), Ella Lopez (Aimee Garcia), Dr. Linda Martin (Rachael Harris), and Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) had their respective stories wrapped up in Lucifer’s series finale, which was a suitable conclusion for each character. Lucifer and Chloe concluded the series together in the afterlife, having shown the future when an elderly Chloe dies with Rory at her bedside, following the show’s conclusion. Season 6 of Lucifer appears to be the final season of the show, unless Netflix decides to change its mind.

Trailer of Season 6

The teaser primarily comprises of clips from previous seasons, fast moving through all of the show’s major events.

The sole new footage appears at the very end, when Lucifer is stopped by a cop (just like in the pilot episode). He goes on to remark that this is his last night in Los Angeles. Isn’t that ominous?

