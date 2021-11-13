Yuri on Ice Season 2: Everything You Need to Know So Far

Before the first season of ‘Yuri On Ice,’ fans are eager to see what adventures Victor and Yuri will face. The anime series’ first season tells the storey of Yuri, a Japanese figure skater who has lost faith in his own ability and is taken under the wing of renowned champion Victor Nikiforov. Victor also coaches another Russian skater named Yuri, with two Yuris skating in the Figure Staking Grand Prix against each other. The series lasted 12 episodes and was written by Mitsur Kubo, produced by MAPAA, and directed by Sayo Yamamoto.

For its lovely plot and romance between Victor and Yuri, as well as their exquisite coordinated ice-skating routines, the anime series quickly became a fan favourite. The same-sex romance on the programme also received a lot of attention and acclaim. Since the first season debuted on October 6, 2016, fans have been eager to learn more about the renewal in the hopes that the show would be renewed for a second season. Thus, here’s everything we know about it so far.

When Can We Expect Season 2 Of ‘Yuri On Ice’ To Arrive?

Season 1 premiered on October 6, 2016, and ran through December 22, 2016, entertaining fans. Because of the popularity and affection of the fans, a special episode named ‘Yuri!!! on Ice: Yuri Plisetsky GPF in Barcelona EX – Welcome to The Madness’ was published on May 26, 2017. MAPPA also intended to make an anime film based on the programme, which was released in 2019 under the title Yuri on Ice The Movie: Ice Adolescence. The second season of Yuri on Ice, however, has yet to be confirmed by the studio. However, we are optimistic that the show will be renewed for a second season because there is still plenty of time. Season 2 is expected to premiere in 2022 or 2023, based on our predictions.

We don’t know how the coronavirus epidemic has influenced production at the present.

What Can We Expect From ‘Yuri On Ice’ Season 2?

We can’t say anything with 100 percent surety right now, but we can surely conceive of a narrative for the second season. The second season will focus on Yuri Katsuki and Victor’s relationship now that they are no longer just a coach and trainee. Their relationship may have progressed and matured, with ups and downs. Despite the fact that Victor is Yuri’s coach, we may see Victor competing against Yuri at the next Grand Prix. If this occurs, the student will be forced to stand opposite his teacher in a far more dramatic position. All of this will be proven once the second season of Yuri on Ice is released.

Do We Have Any Teaser For ‘Yuri On Ice’ Season 2?

Yes, in fact. Fans can watch Russian Yuri showing off his abilities and executing a new skating routine in a teaser film for ‘Yuri On Ice’ Season 2 that was discovered on the Blu-ray of the first season. However, we can assume that the rivalry between the two Yuri’s will continue to be a feature in Yuri On Ice Season 2 because this wasn’t enough to explain or provide an idea of their narrative.

More information about this future series should be available soon.