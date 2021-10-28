The new season of Bigg Boss began on October 2 and is being broadcast on television. Salman Khan, the reality show’s host, has already gelled well with the contestants.

Celebrities such as Karan Kundra, Jay Bhanushali, Vishal Kotian, Simba Nagpal, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Miesha Iyer, Ishaan Sehgal, and more have taken part in the 15th season.

Vidhi Pandya and Donal Bisht were eliminated from Season 15 of Bigg Boss, as part of the surprise eviction procedure. As a wildcard participant, Rajiv Adatia entered the Bigg Boss 15 house after the exits of Vidhi Pandya and Donal Bisht.

Since Rajiv arrived on Bigg Boss 15, there’s been a lot of curiosity about him. While it may seem that he is inexperienced with the world of glitz and glamour, let us tell you that Rajiv is quite well-networked in the industry.

You can find Rajiv’s photos with each and every Bollywood celebrity if you look through his Instagram. Do you want to learn more about him? Continue reading to learn more:

Profession(s) Model, Motivational Speaker, and Businessman Height 5’ 10” Hometown London, United Kingdom Age 33 Years

Background

Rajiv Adatia is a British citizen and was born in London, according to Her Zindagi. Rajiv had to work hard at a young age in order to financially support his family after the death of his father.

Rajiv had just turned 18 when he began his modeling career. Rajiv has worked with a wedding decor company, in addition to working for various firms in London.

Love life

Rajiv’s entry into the Bigg Boss 15 house has prompted rumors of a relationship between him and BB15 contestant Ishaan Sehgal to start circulating on the internet. It’s been reported that Rajiv and Ishaan used to be in a relationship.

Controversies

So far, Rajiv Adatia has avoided being involved in any scandal.

Rajiv Adatia has also been seen alongside Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty and her sister Shamita. The 33-year-old considers them his sisters. In fact, Rajiv had informed Salman on Bigg Boss 15, “I’ve known them for 10-12 years. I met Shilpa, Shamita, and an aunt. We have a spiritual connection. I’m not sure if you’ve noticed but Shamita is a very spiritual woman.”